(Daily Star)   Having taken on the second-most hazardous food poisoning challenge, this guy is almost ready for a baseball stadium hot dog (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick, Shigella, Diarrhea, Drinking water, Traveler's diarrhea, Dysentery, Jake Eberts, Microbiology, deadly shigella bacteria  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jake Eberts drank the shot glass containing the "smoothie of shigella bacteria toxins, water, and a buffer solution" as part of a vaccine trial.

Whoa. you Brits do some big shooters
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get for dissin' me!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than sitting on the bench till garbage time I guess
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While shigella is only the second deadliest diarrhoea infection
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he planned on shiatting himself to death?

Oblivion NPC conversation | Toilet paper | Covid 19
Youtube nsXttSA0lng
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get the $1.50 hot dog at Costco, I've been told that those chopped onions sitting at room temperature in the crank/grind dispenser are what makes you sick.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Jake Eberts drank the shot glass containing the "smoothie of shigella bacteria toxins, water, and a buffer solution" as part of a vaccine trial.

[Fark user image image 615x823]

Whoa. you Brits do some big shooters


Y'know, for the kids.
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Biledriver
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?


Here you go.😁
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a goddamn hero.


WHAR TAG? Y SICC TAG?
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?


For the good of humanity? To save lives? It's nasty, but he's doing a very good thing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would think of a vacation trip to a paradise would be a nice reward.  Certainly somewhere, some tourist spot has a problem with water that affects tourists more than the locals.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?


According to the article that was posted here yesterday, he was paid like $8000 for the trial.
 
goatbroken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
we would know so much more about covid/long covid by now if scientists didn't balk so much about human challenge trials (with paid, well educated volunteers of course)
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Send him to Cincinnati.  They could use the runs.
 
Gough
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?

According to the article that was posted here yesterday, he was paid like $8000 for the trial.


That would be $7000 in today's dollars.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?


For science and the potential to develop better treatments/preventative care. My hat's off to him.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, 7000$ for just eight hours of violent diarrhea? I had two weeks of violent sh*t (literally) with this nifty little thing called "campylobacter". Somebody owes me a sh*tload (metaphorically) of money.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?

For the good of humanity? To save lives? It's nasty, but he's doing a very good thing.


I hope it was a trial where participants get paid.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?

According to the article that was posted here yesterday, he was paid like $8000 for the trial.


You answered my question.  8k is not bad if you were lucky and got the vaccine and it was even partially effective.

Although I think I could do 8 days of poo hell for 8k if I was broke.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?

For science and the potential to develop better treatments/preventative care. My hat's off to him.


Sorry- I didn't realize it was actual scientific research. I mean, read the article? Who does that?

He truly took one for the team.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: LouisZepher: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?

For science and the potential to develop better treatments/preventative care. My hat's off to him.

Sorry- I didn't realize it was actual scientific research. I mean, read the article? Who does that?

He truly took one for the team.


I think every Farker who clicked the link and saw appear the words "diarrhea smoothie" logically assumed this to be the latest viral "challenge".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm on the Brute Squad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Jake Eberts drank the shot glass containing the "smoothie of shigella bacteria toxins, water, and a buffer solution" as part of a vaccine trial.

[Fark user image image 615x823]

Whoa. you Brits do some big shooters


Fortunately he spent the last several years building an immunity to shingella bacteria toxins, etc.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: xxBirdMadGirlxx: LouisZepher: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?

For science and the potential to develop better treatments/preventative care. My hat's off to him.

Sorry- I didn't realize it was actual scientific research. I mean, read the article? Who does that?

He truly took one for the team.

I think every Farker who clicked the link and saw appear the words "diarrhea smoothie" logically assumed this to be the latest viral "challenge".


It's the hard challenge needed in this world today.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They finally fixed the shake machine

Por que tan serioso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here's the real question: Is there, like, this whole underground, like, violent diarrhea (why the f*ck is that so hard to spell) circuit associated with all the ass eating that is, reportedly, going on?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is that just part of it that everyone, but me, knows about? Like, "Oh yeah. It's the best abomination unto the lord since the golden calf. But. You know."
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: LouisZepher: xxBirdMadGirlxx: That'sEnoughInternetForToday.gif

Seriously, just why?

For science and the potential to develop better treatments/preventative care. My hat's off to him.

Sorry- I didn't realize it was actual scientific research. I mean, read the article? Who does that?

He truly took one for the team.


♫ He's a diarrhea heroooo ♫
♫ Got poop on his thighs ♫
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: Here's the real question: Is there, like, this whole underground, like, violent diarrhea (why the f*ck is that so hard to spell) circuit associated with all the ass eating that is, reportedly, going on?


Pfft. I eat my wife's ass every chance I get, and I'm fine.

Now, you might want to stay away from subby's mom, though. I've heard stories.
 
