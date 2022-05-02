 Skip to content
(CNN)   New report states that America will have recovered all jobs lost during COVID by the end of the summer. Sure, nobody wants to do any of them, but they will have been recovered   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Unemployment, Monetary policy, jobs market, Great Depression, Economics, Federal Reserve System, Inflation, Employment  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except those that got lost due to a handful of reasons.  Including some restaurants and other hospitality places that closed.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To be fair,
Re-burying something is technically recovering....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was under the impression we passed that point a while back.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Merltech: Except those that got lost due to a handful of reasons.  Including some restaurants and other hospitality places that closed.


I would say those were failing anyway, and probably should have closed way before the pandemic even started.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Merltech: Except those that got lost due to a handful of reasons.  Including some restaurants and other hospitality places that closed.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: Except those that got lost due to a handful of reasons.  Including some restaurants and other hospitality places that closed.


I don't think they mean all the exact jobs will come back. Just there are new jobs to fill the space.

Like TFG lost his job but somewhere a new cesspool employee is monitoring feces for coronavirus.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: Except those that got lost due to a handful of reasons.  Including some restaurants and other hospitality places that closed.


Unemployment in 2019 dipped as low as 2.9% in some states. Something Orange Moron could have used, but like everything he touches, it dies. Production has outpaced the need for at least a decade. Shame that wages didn't keep pace, other than a measly 1.1% instead of 15% production.

Sure, it comes at the expense of other smaller nations suffering for it, but, fark, if you can't spin a win, you deserve to lose. Hard. It was a big fat meatball over the plate.

Now it's a big fat pike of capitalism garbage someone has to clean up.

Well played.
 
