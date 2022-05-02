 Skip to content
(CNN)   Scientists have finally discovered the ideal amount of sleep to get when you hit middle age. Basically, the answer is "more than you're getting"   (cnn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shoot for about 7 clean hours a night. Don't always get it, but it's a goal.
/Few things in life can beat a Really Good night of sleep, too bad they're often rare.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually get about 6 and am ok. If I get more than 8 I am useless that day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've found taking a delta 8 gummie before bed helps me sleep through the night.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven hours "pf" sleep? How do I do that?!?
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Study needs more naps involved
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, the sex survey had the same results.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt this is one of those "one amount fits all" things, as there's genetic dispositions, level of physical health and fitness, and various disorders that can affect it.

I think there is one almost universal rule of thumb though: if you regularly need your alarm to wake you up, you're probably not getting enough.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad nights 3-4 hrs. Good night, maybe 5. Chronic drug-resistant insomnia means never getting enough sleep. Unfortunately, my "health care" avoider* can only treat restless legs syndrome and apnea.

*Sign up for your COVID booster. Sign up for your COVID booster. Sign up for your COVID booster. Sign up for your COVID booster. Sign up for your COVID booster. Sign up for your COVID booster.

No, you can't. Broken website should have told you.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: I usually get about 6 and am ok. If I get more than 8 I am useless that day.


Ditto. I was a 6.hour sleeper in my late teens, a 5 hour sleepers in my 20s, and pretty much a 5.5 hour sleeper in my 30s and beginning of my 40s. If I go to bed too early I just wake up way way too early. My gf likes to go to bed at 10 and wake up at 6 with an alarm, I can't do it. If I go to bed at 10, I'll be awake and bored by 4. I normally go to bed just after midnight and usually am awake before her alarm goes off.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As some one who is about to lay down and take a nap, I'm really getting a kick out of these replies...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other research has found that older adults who have significant difficulty falling asleep and who experience frequent night awakenings are at high risk for developing dementia or dying early from any cause, while sleeping fewer than six hours a night has been linked to cardiovascular disease.Well, that's a pleasant addition to add to the pile of existential thoughts that flash through your brain at 2AM when you're trying to fall back asleep./Aim for 8 hours//9pm to 5am every night///get off my lawn
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlippityBleep: Study needs more naps involved


I feel better after a fifteen-minute nap than six or seven hours of sleep, to be honest.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: Seven hours "pf" sleep? How do I do that?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dared cut and paste something from the article. Better just strip out all formatting from my post because reasons.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a moron and went to a late movie last night. Didn't get home until 1:00 and I'm about to fall asleep at my desk. Stupid work.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: BlippityBleep: Study needs more naps involved

I feel better after a fifteen-minute nap than six or seven hours of sleep, to be honest.


Saying, "to be honest" means there are situations where you are dishonest and they're common enough such that you need to distinguish between the two. I find avoiding this verbal tic makes it much easier to lie with impunity.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I get more than 5-6 hours I'm groggy all day.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear these studies remind me of coffee drinking.

Sleeping longer is bad for you.

No, it's good.

No it's bad.

Hey, it's good.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After having two kiddos I learned how critical routine good sleep is. You have years where things are a fog and you feel like shiat. Once the newborn starts sleeping through the night you think you're golden, and then your toddler starts getting up 3-5 times a night. Argh.

7 hours a night now, thank the gods.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8. 8 forever. I could complain forever about my life upbringing and the reality of shift work, but the 1930s unions really had my number of 8 hours. Sadly, 8 UNINTERRUPTED hours is like wishing for unicorn farts in my life. And I have no kids. I feel sympathy for those with crotch goblins.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is you need just enough sleep to get you through the workday, that way the company gets all your productivity, and other companies can sell you convenience for all the shiat you are now too tired and time- constrained to do for yourself:  everyone* wins!


*"everyone" does not include workers.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious what 3 months without a schedule demanding my time or worries about money caused by not having a schedule would do to my sleep?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I exercise hard, I recover better with 10 hours.
If I don't exercise, I'm fine with six.

Protip: Use earplugs. Especially if you have kids, or live in a city where the sirens, boom cars, and barking dogs never quit.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: Seven hours "pf" sleep? How do I do that?!?


You don't know? Pffft.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do 7.5 hours a night most nights and have for at least a decade now.  I try to sleep in multiples of 90 minutes.  Now that the NHL playoffs have stared, I'll be doing far more 6 hour nights for at least the next month or so.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brain, long ago decided that 4AM was my wake up time. Whether I go to bed at 5PM, 10PM or 3AM...my eyes pop open at/around 4AM every single day. Sober, drunk, ill, well, it doesn't matter. As I do have a life, I'm usually in bed around 10 most nights, so ~6 hours is about the best I can do on a good night.

Even on the rare nights when I'll take Nyquil or AdvilPM for some malady, I sleep HARD....until 4AM.

/haven't used an alarm clock in 15 years
//my wife is even worse, as she wakes up at 3AM (but she does consistently fall asleep at 7PM)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The optimum amount of sleep is not too little but not too much -- at least in middle and old age.

Ric Romero has figured out the meaning of optimum. Shhh, don't tell him it applies at every age.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well let's see... a house in my county here in Washington is $550-850k, I work three jobs (machine shop foreman, contract programmer and contract installer/trainer,) and can still barely afford my mortgage so... yeah I guess I'll sleep when I'm dead.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nina9: Seven hours "pf" sleep? How do I do that?!?


More real beer. Less foam.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm on midnights and enjoying a wonderful 3-5 a night, but devoting up to 11 hours trying to get them.

So yay.

Also, tfa, gfy for saying "the ideal amount is not too little and not too much."  Goddamn I hate when people do that.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DragonIV: I do 7.5 hours a night most nights and have for at least a decade now.  I try to sleep in multiples of 90 minutes.  Now that the NHL playoffs have stared, I'll be doing far more 6 hour nights for at least the next month or so.


This. Timing it around sleep cycles is what works for me. 7.5 or 9 are great, but 6 is fine as long as I get a full sleep cycle for the last one. I feel more rested after 4.5 hours than I do if I sleep 8 and am woken up by my alarm.
 
cleek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: BlippityBleep: Study needs more naps involved

I feel better after a fifteen-minute nap than six or seven hours of sleep, to be honest.


i feel as bad after a nap as after a 5 hours of sleep.

naps farking wreck me.
 
farker99
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yet there is good research that says you can sleep 4 hours, get up for a couple/3 hours, and go back to bed for another 4 hours and be just fine. Folks used to do this for hundreds of years.
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20220107-the-lost-medieval-habit-of-biphasic-sleep
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: CarnySaur: BlippityBleep: Study needs more naps involved

I feel better after a fifteen-minute nap than six or seven hours of sleep, to be honest.

Saying, "to be honest" means there are situations where you are dishonest and they're common enough such that you need to distinguish between the two. I find avoiding this verbal tic makes it much easier to lie with impunity.


To be honest, it sounds like you need a nap.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Scientists have finally discovered the ideal amount of Sex to get when you hit middle age. Basically, the answer is "more than you're getting"
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

farker99: Yet there is good research that says you can sleep 4 hours, get up for a couple/3 hours, and go back to bed for another 4 hours and be just fine. Folks used to do this for hundreds of years.
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20220107-the-lost-medieval-habit-of-biphasic-sleep


 That research says nothing of the sort.

1. Wtf is just fine? How did their good research determine acceptable fineness? All they did was find some references to first and second sleep.

2. Humans did X back in some time period, X is fine is a terrible argument. We also walked barefoot in hookworm infested shiatting zones. And yet we were fine. Hell, it's a miracle they even put that together with southern malaise. We have no idea if those folks doing two sleeps had problems resulting from it.

3. If your article was the one linked here, it acts as though 2 cycles is ancient Chinese secret. In reality it's a way a very small amount of people slept for a very short amount of time relative to the bigger picture.

Harrumph.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have never slept more than 7 to 8hrs. But since about the age of 45 almost 10yrs ago I am lucky to get 5. And then if I do sleep more than 7 I wake up feeling terrible. When my wife and I met she was always teasing me. She asked if I ever slept at all. I was awake when she went to sleep and awake when she woke up. I cant think of a night in recent memory that I slept 6hrs straight without waking up
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: I swear these studies remind me of coffee drinking.

Sleeping longer is bad for you.

No, it's good.

No it's bad.

Hey, it's good.


I don't know of any studies that have ever concluded that coffee is bad for you. Sometimes, quacks have suggested that it might be bad for you, on the basis that it's too pleasant to be healthy.

The sleep studies aren't based on causation, just correlation. It's not at all clear that sleeping "the wrong amount" is a cause of problems, rather than a symptom of them. That said, it does seem clear that most of the damage that meth does to addicts is a result of them not sleeping more than maybe once a week. That will wreck your body and make you believe your hallucinations are real. This is unlikely to be your problem, I hope.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: whidbey: I swear these studies remind me of coffee drinking.

Sleeping longer is bad for you.

No, it's good.

No it's bad.

Hey, it's good.

I don't know of any studies that have ever concluded that coffee is bad for you. Sometimes, quacks have suggested that it might be bad for you, on the basis that it's too pleasant to be healthy.

The sleep studies aren't based on causation, just correlation. It's not at all clear that sleeping "the wrong amount" is a cause of problems, rather than a symptom of them. That said, it does seem clear that most of the damage that meth does to addicts is a result of them not sleeping more than maybe once a week. That will wreck your body and make you believe your hallucinations are real. This is unlikely to be your problem, I hope.


The study referenced in this article is the best I've ever seen concerning coffee. It pretty much gives me permission to drink my pot a day. As long as it's filtered.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And CNN has clearly found the correct amount of paragraphs to bury the lead in a clickbait article. Apparently it's all the way at the end, after you have to hit "view more." Whereas they could literally put the number of hours directly in the headline. But that doesn't put butts in the seats
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x332]


I've had Chinese food send me into that kind of food coma before.   Was out like a light.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Insomnia began in middle age. So, unaided, I got 30-45 minutes of sleep per night. Now, even with help, I get 4-5 hours.

Back in the 60s, my granny's room was at the top of the stairs. So I had to pass it when I came in at night.  She "slept" with a sheet over her like a piece of furniture in a house that's been closed up for a long time. I told her she reminded me of something out of Nathaniel Hawthorne.  More than once when I would be softly walking past, she'd say "Good night" in a shockingly strong voice. So, if genetics are involved, after I turn 80 I don't think I'll be sleeping much at all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: I've had Chinese food send me into that kind of food coma before.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
