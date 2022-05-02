 Skip to content
(CNN)   You know that the Russian foreign minister is literally out of shiats to give when his newest talking point is that Hitler had Jewish blood   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Ukraine, Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Nancy Pelosi, Russian language, Russian Ambassador, Russians, Ukrainians  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a jar, on his desk, maybe?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe Israel should be pissed off enough to give some iron dome equipment to Ukraine.  Or, just accept that sick propaganda that the Holocaust was something the Jews did to themselves.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like Russians are full of Hitler blood to me.
 
keldaria
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a whole new level of victim blaming...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
🇬🇷
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just can't believe a whole lot of countries haven't said enough is enough.

I don't believe sanctions are going to do jack.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seeing as Israel is quietly on your side Russia you shouldn't piss them off too...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a jar, on his desk, maybe?


On his hands.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But it's totes the ukranian side that are the real Nazis, not the Russian side...
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, you try coming up with material in these circumstances.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you'd read French newspapers, you'd get it.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Maybe Israel should be pissed off enough to give some iron dome equipment to Ukraine.  Or, just accept that sick propaganda that the Holocaust was something the Jews did to themselves.


I think this is f*cking great, since Israel has been - at best - waffling on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov's comments are just the thing to massively piss off the Israelis and turn them decidedly against Russia.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is so much like checking in on FOXNews every so often.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a win-win argument for Russia where they are historically anti-Nazi but even more historically and fundamentally antisemitic.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Israel has been hedging on Russia for the entire invasion, so it was time for the Russians to shiat on them and make fools of them like they do to everyone in their orbit.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: mrshowrules: Maybe Israel should be pissed off enough to give some iron dome equipment to Ukraine.  Or, just accept that sick propaganda that the Holocaust was something the Jews did to themselves.

I think this is f*cking great, since Israel has been - at best - waffling on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov's comments are just the thing to massively piss off the Israelis and turn them decidedly against Russia.


I mean if the war crime atrocities weren't gonna convince them.
 
red230
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Maybe Israel should be pissed off enough to give some iron dome equipment to Ukraine.  Or, just accept that sick propaganda that the Holocaust was something the Jews did to themselves.


They'll do nothing of consequence since they are an authoritarian right wing nation with corrupt leadership that looked at Putin's Russia as something to aspire to before he invaded Ukraine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

keldaria: Wow, that's a whole new level of victim blaming...


Russia throws the "Nazi" label at anything anti-Russian coming from Europe, regardless of the actual ideology.  They completely disregard how fascist Russia has become since the fall of the USSR, and they ignore the fact that there are actual pro-Russia neonazi groups in Russia.  So for them, they do not experience any cognitive discomfort from labeling Jewish people as "nazis".
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And this is exactly what Republicans want America to become.  Never forget that.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didn't Stalin have a really big body count too?

Russia's answer to atrocities is more atrocities.
 
geggy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, the israeli government has furries?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I seem to remember that one of Adolf's grandmothers was Jewish...but it's been a minute since I've read the Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: keldaria: Wow, that's a whole new level of victim blaming...

Russia throws the "Nazi" label at anything anti-Russian coming from Europe, regardless of the actual ideology.  They completely disregard how fascist Russia has become since the fall of the USSR, and they ignore the fact that there are actual pro-Russia neonazi groups in Russia.  So for them, they do not experience any cognitive discomfort from labeling Jewish people as "nazis".


This also applies to Ukraine.

When they say its "run by Nazis", what they really mean is that its run by people who don't kiss Putin's ass.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"He [Zelensky] puts forward an argument: what kind of Nazism can they have if he is a Jew. I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blo-"

media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jebus...Lavrov be all like " What are you gassing yourself for? What are you gassing yourself for?"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: NM Volunteer: keldaria: Wow, that's a whole new level of victim blaming...

Russia throws the "Nazi" label at anything anti-Russian coming from Europe, regardless of the actual ideology.  They completely disregard how fascist Russia has become since the fall of the USSR, and they ignore the fact that there are actual pro-Russia neonazi groups in Russia.  So for them, they do not experience any cognitive discomfort from labeling Jewish people as "nazis".

This also applies to Ukraine.

When they say its "run by Nazis", what they really mean is that its run by people who don't kiss Putin's ass.


Not "also".  They're getting pissy because Ukraine is interested in being a part of the European sphere and the European markets, and not just being a client state of Russia.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow.  At least the US pretended that there were WMD's they needed to find and destroy.  Ukraine being Nazi's is like ... we are destroying BLM because they are racists.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geggy: [Fark user image image 425x465]


Reminds me of an old article where someone claimed Russia, China, India, Pakistan, and Iran were going to Voltron together to destroy Western values and probably our precious bodily fluids. How many wars have those five fought against each other?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I just can't believe a whole lot of countries haven't said enough is enough.

I don't believe sanctions are going to do jack.


What's in it for them? Does Ukraine have oil fields and loads of wealth? Oh, they are the "breadbasket of Europe" -- so just poor farmer trash

Sorry, but Ukraine doesn't have enough wealth for Western Democracy to give a flying fark, and should be grateful for the scraps we've given them
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a jar, on his desk, maybe?


One of Hitler's grandparents may have been Jewish -although some state it as fact it seems it's not conclusively known one way or another

But one way or the other, it's not really relevant to anything happening today
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: And this is exactly what Republicans want America to become.  Never forget that.


How can you forget when thwy constantly remind us about Jewish Space Lazorz (tm).
 
redmid17
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I seem to remember that one of Adolf's grandmothers was Jewish...but it's been a minute since I've read the Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.


There were rumors of an illegitimate jewish child being a grandparent but it's been thoroughly investigated and found lacking / debunked.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think Putin has some Ukrainian blood in him, so maybe he should follow Hitler's lead and head on down to that bunker now.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
AFAIK, the whole "Hitler was Jewish" is considered a myth by historians.

Hitler's paternal grandfather isn't known, but the most likely candidates are all non-Jews.

Just another example of Russia faking history.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: mrshowrules: Maybe Israel should be pissed off enough to give some iron dome equipment to Ukraine.  Or, just accept that sick propaganda that the Holocaust was something the Jews did to themselves.

I think this is f*cking great, since Israel has been - at best - waffling on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov's comments are just the thing to massively piss off the Israelis and turn them decidedly against Russia.


Cuz "Never again," right?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: aagrajag: Lavrov's comments are just the thing to massively piss off the Israelis and turn them decidedly against Russia.

I mean if the war crime atrocities weren't gonna convince them.


Ehh...I kind of get the feeling Israeli leadership only gets into histrionics about war crimes and atrocities if they happen to Jewish people. It's similar to how Americans only really care about war crimes if they happen to Europeans.

Every country has it's "deal breaker" red line, and insulting the memory of the holocaust will definitely put you on the wrong side of it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One third of the Russians that fled to Israel in the last few months picked up that special cash grant and extra special and unusual benefits for immigrants then returned to Russia.

It's meant to be complicated.

Mentioning Hitler sheds some light on the mass Russian emigration to Germany after WWI and the Boshevik Revolution.  That many uncouth foreigners made it so much easier to nationalists for form right wing parties in Germany. Russia tends to export more people fleeing terror than anyone.  Even the serfs did it.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Wow.  At least the US pretended that there were WMD's they needed to find and destroy.  Ukraine being Nazi's is like ... we are destroying BLM because they are racists.


Uh, that's literally a Republican talking point.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just the latest example of the Russian government doing their best to make as many people angry with them as possible.
 
refudiate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Wow.  At least the US pretended that there were WMD's they needed to find and destroy.  Ukraine being Nazi's is like ... we are destroying BLM because they are racists.


That is literally the argument of Rufo and the GQP about CRT and BLM.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He could have gone with, "hey everybody, what's the difference between the likud party  and a bunch of nazis?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Wow. At least the US pretended that there were WMD's they needed to find and destroy. Ukraine being Nazi's is like ... we are destroying BLM because they are racists.


It's slightly more nuanced than that. The argument is that  a) many Ukrainians actually want to be part of Russia, b) the election in 2014 was an illegal coup by radical right-wing nationalists, and c) that the illegal leadership which stole power is now oppressing the Russian-leaning Ukrainian people by forcing them to submit to Western imperial rule from the EU and NATO.

Nonsensical, but it's not just "Nazi hunting."
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So what if he did?  We seem to think Hitler was some kind of 'purist'...He wasn't. He was more like Trump than many will admit.  Didn't read briefings, had no interest in actually running the country, Had a near zero attention span, didn't listen to experts, narcissistic to a ridiculous degree, He was more interested in settling scores than the rule of law, only rarely ever told the truth about anything, routinely stabbed his own subordinates in the back, believed that he was a 'chosen one' to rule the world.  Anyone who told him something he didn't want to hear was dealt with...harshly.

Hitler, Trump, Napoleon, Mussolini, Hirohito, Stalin...all megalomaniacs who were so full of themselves they couldn't see past their own noses. All people of this type are universally destructive and should never be allowed anywhere near the levers of power of any nation, let alone the world.
 
