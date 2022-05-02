 Skip to content
(NPR)   "Known to be toxic for a century, lead still poisons thousands of Midwestern kids". Which explains A LOT about Missouri these days, actually   (npr.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It explains a lot about American history for the last century or so. Americans have been improving on statistics like random crime, and a lot of metrics since we took leaded gas out of the equation, but it was fought tooth and nail since the days we realized that environmental lead was a danger. Heck, all sorts of studies were commissioned to 'prove' that high environmental lead levels were just naturally occurring, and studies of ice cores were actively dismissed as being 'inconclusive' that there was any connection to man made sources. It was kind of a thing. And even then, folks have been complaining about NOT being able to dump cheap lead into every damn thing they can at the drop of a hat. Leaded paint was just one of many products that contained the stuff, from gas to paint to toys to jewelry to batteries to even cosmetics.

Rising test scores, lowered violence, it can all be tied to the effects of lowered lead in the food chain and in the air, soil and water. And there are folks who just can't stand to watch all that history fade, and all the profits that they could still make if ONLY people would just let them poison them a little longer.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Missouri is not midwest. It is Appalachia/ The South/the Plains. Geography is weird.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You mean wall candy?

criscodisco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I didn't know any of this, thanks!
But why is lead such a desirable additive to everyday products?
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Appalachia?  I mean.. they have the Ozarks, which is its own special brand of MAGAt, but definitely not Appalachian.  Just white and poor.

Definitely not the plains.  Not sure if you've ever been to Missouri, but it isn't Kansas.

The South?  I mean.. I guess.  There are a lot of dumb, racist twats all over Missouri, but that doesn't seem to be exclusive to any region in this country.

It is the lead-paint eating cousin of the Midwest, but still allowed in the clubhouse.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not the lead in Missouri. It's the nuclear waste dump by the St. Louis airport.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not our fault that they keep picking lead when following and getting out-of-the-way options are available.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

It's the crossroads of derp, and Abraham Simpson had it right when he said "he woukd be beqd is the dark cold groubd becore he recognized mussouruh".
 
pounddawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This might explain why some of the gun nuts are nutty.
FDR Jones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I kind of agree, but the US Census does not. They also include ND, SD, NE, and KS.

All the best Midwest states at least touch a Great Lake.
 
schubie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
schubie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

You. I like you
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I only had to be told not to eat paint chips once. How many I ate before I was told is up for debate.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We've been working on this longer than I've been alive and it's still not fixed.
I have never been so grateful that I don't have children as the last few months.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tips hat....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But they make the water sweeter. Yummy!
 
zez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What? You mean a state that regularly turns abandoned mines into state parks where you can go 4-wheeling on lead mine tailings might have a lead problem?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Joe_State_Park
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We just call that St Louis
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

it's a miracle product (kind of like asbestos), except for all the terrible that it causes (kind of like asbestos)

It's got uses in fuel/paint/plumbing that's really hard to rival for the cost.

There's theories out there that the widespread use of lead in Roman piping may have also helped the decline of the empire.
https://www.science.org/content/article/scienceshot-did-lead-poisoning-bring-down-ancient-rome
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'ma be real I couldn't point Missouri out on an unlabeled map of the US ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In my old house, I had the windows replaced (mainly because they were leaking). The contractor doing the work treated them like hazardous waste.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A century? Try several millennium. The first documentation about toxicity was from 2000 BC.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CSB
/You're dumb
 
gnosis301
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lead is very soft and very easy to melt.  It's usefulness mirrors plastic in some ways. If it wasn't poisonous, it would be a miracle material.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I may be dumb but at least I'm pretty.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Refusal to fix environmental problems is the knee-jerk reflex response in politics of some. Can't explain that.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I imagine an enterprising Democrat could running for office in the midwest could make quite a splash campaigning on issues like this, issues which affect the dear little children and questioning why Republicans are so against spending for infrastructure, which includes lead pipe removal, and instead offer nothing but tax cuts for the upper classes which subsequently results in cuts to education oh never mind what am I thinking...
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CSB: My first thought was "Yeah that's the South, not the Midwest." But it may be because I was thinking of where I am (Minnesota) as the Midwest and Missouri is definitely a whole different culture. Having said that, if they're the Midwest, then we aren't.

I have the same thoughts about other so-called Midwestern places like Ohio and Indiana. Either they're Midwest or we are, but we aren't the same no matter what. And Eastern time zone? Are you friggin kidding me? No way.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: In my old house, I had the windows replaced (mainly because they were leaking). The contractor doing the work treated them like hazardous waste.


A lot of places have strict remediation laws
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, this state has charming places like https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leadwood,_Missouri
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
gnosis301
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In terms of cosmetics, lead was good at making people appear paler and smoother, which was the style at the time.  That's the reason it was in paint, too.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The5thElement: It's not the lead in Missouri. It's the nuclear waste dump by the St. Louis airport.


Ah yes, Bridgeton, where there's an actual radioactive trash fire in progress.

If anybody's curious, go look up Doe Run in Herculaneum, which didn't shut down til about 10 years ago. They'd been poisoning the town for over a century, driving uncovered dump trucks full of lead ore right through the middle of town.  The dust next to the streets was like 30% lead, and kids were out there playing in it.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

There is Midwest, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes. It is one of America's (and by extension, humanities) many arbitrary standards/boundries.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This explains Josh Hawley.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I think everything west of the Appalachians was "the West" back in the 19th century and they only really knew about stuff up to the Mississippi very well, so the territories that became Ohio, Indiana and Illinois became "the Midwest" and everything past that was "the West" as in "the Frontier West".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Midwest is not a political designation
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: In my old house, I had the windows replaced (mainly because they were leaking). The contractor doing the work treated them like hazardous waste.


Same with my old house, built in 1955.  When I had the windows replaced and when I had the siding replaced.  Also had asbestos removed from the floor to sell it.  The lead content by the time I left had been greatly reduced, but not eliminated because we didn't tear out the interior surfaces and redo that.  However some walls were unpainted under the wallpaper.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A few things off the top of my head; It's got a low melting point, so it's easy (cheap) to shape and work with. It also makes vibrant color pigments, which is why it was used frequently in paint and cosmetics. Additionally, it was used as part of an anti knock additive for gasoline.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

or  if they don't use lead bullets, none
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Also durability, that's why we replaced it with latex
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I would bet the ranges are all farked with no way to really clean them up.

You'd want to go to a new, indoor range that only allows no-lead ammo.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yeah, Missouri doesn't have the best track record when if comes to the environment.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Times_Beach,_Missouri
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Westlake and Coldwater Creek.

/yeah i lived in that area for a few years
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.