 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Russian official about bombed railway bridge in Kursk: 'Cause what you see you might not get. And we can bet, so don't you get souped yet. You're scheming on a thing that's a mirage. I'm trying to tell you now, it's sabotage   (yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, United States, Artillery, Taiwan's Defence Ministry, delivery of an artillery system, Howitzer, 155mm M109A6 Medium Self, Republic of China, production line  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 9:50 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ya think?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I need more evidence.

Was he Buddy Rich when he flew off the handle?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Explosion damages railway bridge in Russia: 'It was a sabotage'

No shiat, Sherlock
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds pretty serious.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was probably Sir Stuart Wallace.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kelly's Heroes: Oddball finds his Bridge
Youtube Clz9ykXMkeM


/Was I quick enough?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russia has so many friends they have to blow up bridges to keep everyone from visiting at the same time like they used to have a wall just to keep Germans out.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Given how often those thing spontaneously blow up, are we sure it was sabotage?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course, for the Russians the true mindfark is not knowing whether these bombings/fires are Ukrainian sappers or their own people looking to cripple infrastructure to hobble efforts & prevent them from having to join in a fight they want no part of.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.