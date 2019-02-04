 Skip to content
(WAFF Huntsville)   Life imitates art, but not in a funny way. Raising Arizona edition   (waff.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
RTFA...
Screw it, go with the silly quotes instead.
"GIVE METHAT BABY, YOU WARTHOG FROM HELL!"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That 'article' (for lack of a better word) was a hot mess of grammar, spelling and contextual errors.

It was almost impressive.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AZ deserves its own tag.
Just moved to Tucson... it's a circus. Wild shiat happening all around us.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Son, you got a panty in your head

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's just my head
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How does he not hear the cops coming from miles away??????
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People whose necks are larger in diameter than their craniums never disappoint.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://au.news.yahoo.com/alabama-hunt-missing-prison-inmate-014637867.html
This article is a bit more informative about this guy and his "guard".
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"this is what you're afraid of when your child goes on a date, that they'll meet somebody like Casey White who will stalk their child and try to kill them."

Thanks, DA Jones, for that bit of uplifting oratory.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Turn to the right!"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did the county prosecute for sedimentary reasons?
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: That 'article' (for lack of a better word) was a hot mess of grammar, spelling and contextual errors.

It was almost impressive.


By WAFF 48 Digital Staff

I can only assume this means that the story was written by a poorly-coded AI.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If the TV news outlets played that yodeling song from the movie, it might be funny.  They're not even trying.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Raymond L Yacht: "Turn to the right!"


"Well, okay then."
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tall dude criminal trifecta in play.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The article is from 2019.

Also, that's the guy who's currently on the lam with that female deputy.

That said, I'm confused about why this article is here.
 
