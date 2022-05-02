 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Scientists apparently have footage of a digitized version of you rocking back and forth, hugging self (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Obvious, Nuclear weapon, average people, threat of a nuclear strike, mobile phones, Nuclear proliferation, stark reality of nuclear war, World War II, Virginia Tech  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 02 May 2022 at 10:47 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be calculating my life expectancy based on likely exposre, trying to figure out if I can survive by moving elsewhere and the odds of moving withou be killed by my fellow Muricans.

The super patriots will be counting their ammo stocks and everybody else will be down at Walmart panic buying TP and beef jerky.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing I will jump into the air and scatter myself into several directions.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just go sailing.

It's what I would've done that day anyways.

Just not coming back to the mooring this time.

It's nothing new. Growing up in San Diego, we didn't even bother to have plans to evacuate.

Now i won't benefit from a quick death (probably). But hey, the water here is a lot nicer.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh -also, every phone manufacturer and services provider should by law be required to install a mesh mode on every device that can be user triggered to provide emergency communication -even if just text, to use phones to route around tower loss.

People died out here after hurricane Maria, sometimes simply for want of emergency information
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Oh -also, every phone manufacturer and services provider should by law be required to install a mesh mode on every device that can be user triggered to provide emergency communication


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They would continue to fish, but no longer with concern for suddenly-obsolete legal fishing restrictions.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just bet Amazon isn't going to have 2-day shipping on that Geiger counter I ordered after the apocalypse.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah.. how many bitcoin do they want to not post this footage?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You mean other than the whole instantly vaporized thing?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You mean other than the whole instantly vaporized thing?


Depends on where you live.

The instantly vaporized thing may be preferable.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, they created that simulation ages ago.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"In order to get this information, scientists took the uploaded mind states of several thousand individuals and killed them with simulated nuclear weapons over and over again hundreds of times. They concluded that human beings really do not like being nuked."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll call in, use a PTO day.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've ran the numbers living in a suburb outside of Philadelphia.

The blast wave will damage or destroy every bridge coming into NJ from Philly, even with a modest 5 MT yield.

Anyone who isn't wearing SPF 1000 is gonna have a bad time.

https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
falloutfacts.comView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm an hour away from the closest city, so electric going out and supplies (depending on the time of year) would be the biggest worry.

Plenty of deer around, so we wouldn't run out of meat.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Depending on the size of the nuke, the radii are different, but assuming 800 kiloton nukes that make up the Russian arsenal:

0-0.5 miles: incinerate
0.5-1 mile: die from heat/pressure
1-3 miles: killed or injured from heat and debris, wish you were a little closer to ground zero
3-5 miles: if you survive the building collapse, trapped, injured, burned, and irradiated, really wish you were killed instantly
5-10 miles: Congrats, you have a chance of living. But if you are not mobile, you better have a week+ of supplies, because no one in coming to help you.
10-20 miles: Everything will be commandeered to deal with the survivors, cleanup, decontamination, etc. for the foreseeable future, and you probably want to get away for a while because of the literal and figurative fallout.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If my farm survives I think I'd be better than most.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not worried...I have goggles.

content.spiceworksstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I've ran the numbers living in a suburb outside of Philadelphia.
The blast wave will damage or destroy every bridge coming into NJ from Philly, even with a modest 5 MT yield.
Anyone who isn't wearing SPF 1000 is gonna have a bad time.


Baz Luhrmann - Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen
Youtube sTJ7AzBIJoI
 
Deeya
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There probably won't just be one blast.

Take your Quietus pills, and go on your own terms.  Unless you are a survivalist, you probably don't want to live in the post-nuclear war era.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wolverines!
 
