(Guardian) Hero Did you know there's still an operating cancer hospital in Kyiv? What fresh hell is oncology in a war zone? Tag for all involved but in no way proportionally accurate   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Oncology, Cancer, Chemotherapy, lung cancer, National Cancer Institute, Paclitaxel, Countless Ukrainian cancer patients, need of lifesaving cancer treatment  
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that the Russians seem hell-bent on causing problems there, radiation treatments can probably be streamlined by having patients just go stand over by Chernobyl.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Given that the Russians seem hell-bent on causing problems there, radiation treatments can probably be streamlined by having patients just go stand over by Chernobyl.


Came here to say this. Thread over?

fark cancer and Putin, they deserve one another.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone arrange a transport of Putin to oncology treatment in Kyiv?  Should make for some fun hijinks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shhhh   Don't tell the Russians.  Cancer Hospitals are at the top of the list of Primary Military Targets.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannibalizing depleted uranium shells for radiation treatment?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jeez, I don't know who is more badass. The doctors, or the patients, or the maintenance/utilities crew, and the obvious army in Ukraine. Give them all first row tickets to kicking Putin in the balls.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not sure where you think they would go, subby.

I agree that the staff of the hospital deserves the Hero tag, but it's not actually surprising news here. Cancer doesn't really 'pause' well.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Would someone please explain to a dumb guy what "fresh hell" is intended to mean? Have seen this phrasing a lot lately but don't understand it.

I understand the concept of hell but what does the "fresh" part convey? Is it a brand new, more terrifying version of hell, or something?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Would someone please explain to a dumb guy what "fresh hell" is intended to mean? Have seen this phrasing a lot lately but don't understand it.

I understand the concept of hell but what does the "fresh" part convey? Is it a brand new, more terrifying version of hell, or something?


Fresh hell=new to me/you. Like hot and busted vs. new hotness.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: menschenfresser: Would someone please explain to a dumb guy what "fresh hell" is intended to mean? Have seen this phrasing a lot lately but don't understand it.

I understand the concept of hell but what does the "fresh" part convey? Is it a brand new, more terrifying version of hell, or something?

Fresh hell=new to me/you. Like hot and busted vs. new hotness.


Frig frack snick snack.

Old and busted vs. new hotness.
 
