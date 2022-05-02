 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Ukraine's tiny 'Mad Max' anti-tank buggies now being used to obliterate monster Russian tanks and take down planes   (news.com.au) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the Russians had infantry with their tanks they might be a li'l better protected. If you're going to take out tanks, mobility is kind of key.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Brilliant!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
timetunnel.bigredhair.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait, "monster" tanks?  Did they bring a 1940s reporter out of cryogenic storage?  Russian tanks are pretty normal today.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
[watches video]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DEEDS, NOT WORDS
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Wait, "monster" tanks?  Did they bring a 1940s reporter out of cryogenic storage?  Russian tanks are pretty normal today.


The writer is from The Sun.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess y'all qaeda is going to want a turret for the polaris now.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All part of Putin's plan to weaken the Russian army so they can never take over the government.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's almost as if the Russians had infantry with their tanks they might be a li'l better protected. If you're going to take out tanks, mobility is kind of key.


Starcraft taught us this simple lesson.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

PLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEZE tell me they've got one of these as well!
 
Rindred
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put enough points into your Harasser, and you can certainly take out a Magrider if you're a good driver and have a competent gunner.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who runs Bartertown?

data.ibtimes.sgView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: DEEDS, NOT WORDS


MEGAFORCE!

Not a bad game for the Atari 2600, either.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Definitely  not the first time a golf cart has been used to cause havoc....
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If your in a normal formation your infantry is supposed to protect against that kind of attack.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mar-ee-oh-pul Love!
2Pac ft. Dr. Dre - California Love (Official Video) [Full Length Version]
Youtube omfz62qu_Bc
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Definitely  not the first time a golf cart has been used to cause havoc....


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Armed with a Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile systems (ATGMs) on their roofs, the all-terrain vehicles have proved no match for Russia's arsenal as they can strike ground vehicles as well as low-flying aircraft."


Was this written by a computer?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Somaticasual: Definitely  not the first time a golf cart has been used to cause havoc....

[i.makeagif.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


cdn3.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
