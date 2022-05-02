 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   A clear NO FARKING WAY   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squid Game Part II: The Reckoning
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this in my pocket? Oh, it's my ticket on the nope train right to farkthatville.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the immortal words of Randy Jackson, "That's gonna be a 'no' from me, dawg..."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 222x384]


The Chinese do enjoy playing their little jokes.

/It's all fun and games until someone jumps over the side to avoid the breaking glass.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 222x384] [View Full Size image _x_]


As I understand it, that's the bridge operator's idea of a joke - they project the cracks and play the sound.
To me, it's justification for extreme violence.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing could go wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next record: World's Largest Pressed Ham.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 222x384] [View Full Size image _x_]

As I understand it, that's the bridge operator's idea of a joke - they project the cracks and play the sound.
To me, it's justification for extreme violence.


Yeah, it's all fun and games until someone has a heart attack or panics and jumps over the rail.

But that guy did well, he ended up hanging from the hand rail.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 222x384] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'd bet that art display is sponsored by Depends.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The floor of the bridge - which can support up to 450 people at once - is made from French tempered glass

Nah, it's only freedom tempered glass for me. Or nothing at all.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I remember of other glass bridge projects, rain and moisture can make it very slippery. It's a good thing Vietnam is so dry.

/s
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size

When ur date says let's go to the glass bridge it'll be romantic
 
Tentacle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: From what I remember of other glass bridge projects, rain and moisture can make it very slippery. It's a good thing Vietnam is so dry.

/s


They'll be saving a lot of money on Windex
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The best views are in the middle as by then everyone has run out of urine.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Ho Lee shiat Trail
 
Netrngr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why not? People really dont realise how strong tempered glass really is. I'd walk it but I have also willingly jumped out of perfectly good aircraft and hung on a rope under a helicopter by choice so YMMV.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Why not? People really dont realise how strong tempered glass really is. I'd walk it but I have also willingly jumped out of perfectly good aircraft and hung on a rope under a helicopter by choice so YMMV.


It's not the glass I am worried about so much, more so the installation and safety record of the company. Look upthread at Thornhill's post, whole sections popped out or are missing, likely from wind.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The floor of the bridge - which can support up to 450 people at once - is made from French tempered glass"

450?  Yeah, but how much is that in Americans?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I cavedive for recreation, taking a walk on a glass bridge seems like a pretty safe way to enjoy an afternoon.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: "The floor of the bridge - which can support up to 450 people at once - is made from French tempered glass"

450?  Yeah, but how much is that in Americans?


10, well 5 if they are from the south.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: What's this in my pocket? Oh, it's my ticket on the nope train right to farkthatville.


Ah, another passenger. Nice to meet you.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Just another of the biggest Nopes to ever Nope. My vertigo acted up just looking at the pic.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Netrngr: Why not? People really dont realise how strong tempered glass really is. I'd walk it but I have also willingly jumped out of perfectly good aircraft and hung on a rope under a helicopter by choice so YMMV.

It's not the glass I am worried about so much, more so the installation and safety record of the company. Look upthread at Thornhill's post, whole sections popped out or are missing, likely from wind.


Agreed- the glass could be literally unbreakable- but if the frame holding it twists in the right way, that unbreakable pane of glass and you are going on the gravity elevator to the afterlife.

And bridges, especially ones that don't have good airflow, are notorious for twisting in the wind.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Next record: World's Largest Pressed Ham.


comb.ioView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not even really clear. It has too much reflection in it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: "The floor of the bridge - which can support up to 450 people at once - is made from French tempered glass"

450?  Yeah, but how much is that in Americans?


2/3rds
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This being the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of Vietnam and heights.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I cavedive for recreation, taking a walk on a glass bridge seems like a pretty safe way to enjoy an afternoon.


You and Netrngr should get together and share your tales of darring-do. I'm sure it would be a fascinating meeting.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

X-Geek: SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 222x384]

The Chinese do enjoy playing their little jokes.



Afterwards, it announces:

Me Chinese
Me make joke
Me make you think bridge is broke
 
bdub77
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass

Phew. Well it's a good thing that France doesn't have any sort of ugly colonial history with Vietnam.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks cool to me - I'd walk it.

/But only after the first month of opening and before 8 years after.
//I don't care what you claim on your maintenance records.
///Also, maybe not go with your spouse when the marriage is on the rocks. Or any high place...
 
Rindred
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: orneryredguy: "The floor of the bridge - which can support up to 450 people at once - is made from French tempered glass"

450?  Yeah, but how much is that in Americans?

10, well 5 if they are from the south.


We're sorry you don't have good food where you are.
 
