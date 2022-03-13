 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 68 of WW3: 200 civilians remain trapped in Mariupol, more explosions in Russia, Ukraine destroys 2 Russian patrol boats, Russian advances fail, American GOP in favor of Biden's large package. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russian forces, Russia, Russia's defense ministry, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, evacuation convoy, start of the Russian invasion  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
4 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

Following video is NSFW
Brian Blessed Swearing Compilation
Youtube UOqQ-CWA14Y


An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol has said that the evacuation of the city's residents has begun.

"According to our information, the buses left Mariupol. According to the preliminary agreement, buses will pick up people in the village of Mangush and Berdyansk," Petro Andriushchenko told RFE/RL, adding that people can join the column by their own transport.
"We hope that thousands of our Mariupol residents who were stuck on the way from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia ... will get to Zaporizhzhia tonight or tomorrow morning."
An evacuation from the besieged city was planned for Sunday afternoon but did not get underway.

This general evacuation is different from that involving civilians who have been trapped at the Azovstal steelworks.
As yet there is no word on whether a second phase of that evacuation will get underway Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday about 100 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in the besieged city of Mariupol, following weeks of heavy Russian bombardment.
Here's what we know about the situation:
Hundreds of people -- dozens of whom are injured -- are thought to still be trapped inside thecomplex. They include civilians and Ukrainian forces who are running out of water, food and medicine after two months.
After a rare period of quiet on Sunday that allowed for some evacuations, the complex came under fire again Sunday night, according to a Ukrainian soldier in Mariupol who spoke to Ukrainian television.
It's unclear whether the renewed shelling will jeopardize the next stage of the evacuation from Azovstal, due on Monday.
Nearly every building at the plant has been destroyed, new satellite images showed Saturday.
The UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross are coordinating the safe passage efforts.
The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the operation began on Friday alongside a joint UN/ICRC convoy traveling from Zaporizhzhia and reached the steel plant in Mariupol on Saturday morning.
UN OCHA said women, children and the elderly were being evacuated to Zaporizhzhia where they will receive humanitarian and psychological support.
Zelensky said the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning where the Ukrainian government will meet them.
He added the Ukrainian government will continue to evacuate people from Mariupol on Monday, starting approximately around 8 a.m. local time.
The Russian news agency TASS, citing the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, reported that 80 civilians were rescued from the "territory" of the Azovstal plant and evacuated to a Russian-controlled compound a few miles away.
It's unclear whether any of them came from within the plant itself.

A convoy supported by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross will attempt to leave Mariupol on Monday, the city council said in a Telegram post.

"There is good news. With the support of the UN and Red Cross, today two additional locations have been agreed upon for placing people in the evacuation convoy that will leave Mariupol," the post read.
The convoy will collect civilians at several pickup points around Mariupol before taking them to two villages near the southern Ukrainian city of Berdiansk, according to the city council.

Civilian evacuations from Mariupol -- which has endured weeks of Russian shelling and airstrikes -- were paused by local authorities on Sunday for "security reasons."
Before the pause, some 100 people were successfully evacuatedfrom the besieged Azovstal steelworks. According to recent estimates, roughly 100,000 civilians still remain in the city.
Last week during a one-on-one meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to allow the UN and Red Cross to assist in civilian evacuations from Mariupol.


First lady Jill Biden will travel to Romania and Slovakia this week in a show of support for displaced Ukrainian families forced to flee bloodshed and violence in their home country in the wake of Russia's invasion.
Biden will also use the trip to meet with members of the United States military stationed overseas, as well as top-level government officials in both countries, according to a release from the White House East Wing.
Her itinerary:The first lady will leave Washington for Romania on Thursday, stopping first at Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase on Friday, where she will meet service members before heading to the capital city of Bucharest on Saturday.
In Bucharest:Biden will hold meetings with members of the Romanian government, as well as humanitarian aid workers. After Poland, Romania has seen the largest influx of Ukrainian refugees as a result of the crisis, with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians crossing the border into the country since the war began three months ago.
She will also spend time in Bucharest with educators who are helping teach displaced Ukrainian children.
In Bratislava: Biden will then travel to Slovakia, where she will meet US embassy staff before leaving the following day for Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, to meet Ukrainian refugees and Slovakians who have opened their homes to families from Ukraine. More than 250,000 Ukrainians have fled to Slovakia, a country of more than five million residents.
Wrapping up: On Monday, May 9, Biden will wrap up her trip by meeting members of the Slovakian government before leaving for the US.
The trip will be the First Lady's second solo foreign trip; in July she went to Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, was hit by two explosions in the early hours of Monday morning, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post.
Thirty minutes ago, I woke up to two strong bursts. According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There are no casualties," Gladkov said around 2.40 a.m. local time.
Monday's explosions come after a large fire broke out at a Russian Ministry of Defense military installation in Belgorod on Sunday. The cause of the incident was unclear.
Russian officials have repeatedly accused Ukraine of mounting cross border attacks on fuel depots and military installations, claims which Ukrainian government agencies say are intended to stoke "anti-Ukrainian sentiment."

Russian forces are pressing an offensive in the direction of Sloviansk, an important town in the Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian military.
The offensive involves heavy shelling of Ukrainian defenses, the General Staff said in its daily update.
The enemy fired on the units of our troops on the Lyman-Siversk border in order to oust them from their positions and create conditions for the attack on Sloviansk," it said.
Some analysts say Russian forces have made modest territorial gains in this region over the past week, but Lyman remains in Ukrainian hands.
The General Staff said Russian forces were attacking a large number of towns in the Luhansk region, and had tried to improve their positions around the town of Popasna by moving one battalion tactical group from Mariupol.
Altogether 10 attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk had been repulsed and Ukrainian forces had destroyed a wide variety of Russian hardware, it claimed.

"The enemy deployed additional surface-to-air missile systems in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions," it said.
Three people in Luhansk were killed as heavy shelling persisted in Lysychansk, Zolote and Popasna, according to Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk's military administration.

Heavy prolonged shelling prevented a full-fledged evacuation, he said.
In areas of southern Ukraine where fighting continues, Russian forces were looking for weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses to the south of Mykolaiv as they try to extend their control to the whole of the Kherson region, which borders Crimea, the General Staff said.
Parts of southern Zaporizhzhia have also seen heavy fighting. The regional command said Monday that "the enemy tried to break through in small groups with the support of armored vehicles, tanks and artillery, but failed."
The towns of Polohy and Orikhiv were among those targeted with shelling, it said.
It also claimed that Russian forces were forcing farmers "under the barrels of machine guns" to sell grain at a steep discount.
There has also been an uptick in attacks on grain stores and elevators.
Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration, said Monday that a grain warehouse had been destroyed in the Synelnykove district.


New Zealand's government announced further sanctions against Russia on Monday, targeting members of the political elite, as well as the country's defense sector.
The new round of sanctions target 170 members of the Federation Council - the upper house of Russia's parliament.
They also include six companies and organizations, "which have contributed to the assault" in Ukraine, according to a government statement on Monday.

"As President (Vladimir) Putin's war machine continues its illegal attacks and as further revelations of atrocities come to light, we are determined to impose costs on those involved," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.
"We support the people of Ukraine, and we are committed to holding President Putin and his cadre of warmongers to account."
The country also extended the "full suite" of prohibitions to over 400 people previously captured by its travel bans, without specifying details.


"This will further prohibit those we have already sanctioned from carrying out activity in New Zealand, and prevent New Zealand from becoming a financial safe haven for those involved with Russia's illegal activities in Ukraine," Mahuta added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said over the weekend that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood," prompting a furious response from Israel on Monday.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.
"Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of anti-Semitism."
Lavrov made the comments on Italian television on Sunday, repeating Russia's claim that its invasion of Ukraine is to "de-Nazify" the country.

He shrugged off the fact that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

"He [Zelensky] puts forward an argument: what kind of Nazism can they have if he is a Jew. I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews," Lavrov said.
Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador to Israel on Monday over Lavrov's remarks.

Dani Dayan, who chairs the Yad Vashem Holocaust remembrance site in Israel, said it was "completely unfounded" to say Hitler was of Jewish descent.
And he slammed Russia's labelling of Ukrainians as Nazis.

"Equally serious is calling the Ukrainians in general, and President Zelensky in particular, Nazis. This, among other things, is a complete distortion of the history and a serious affront to the victims of Nazism," Dayan said on Twitter.

Two Russian Raptor patrol boats were destroyed near Snake Island by a Ukrainian Bayraktar drone Monday morning local time, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported, citing the head of the Armed Forces General.
"Two Russian Raptor patrol boats were destroyed in the early hours of this morning near Snake [Zmiinyi] Island. #Bayraktar works! Together to Victory!" the MOD tweeted.
Video of the drone targeting one of the Raptor patrol boats near the island in the Black Sea was included in the MOD post.
The Bayraktar TB-2 is a Turkish-designed armed drone that has been used to considerable effect by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian targets.
Moscow is yet to confirm or react to the claim.

Hungary to block any EU proposal for embargo on Russian energy imports. "We've made it clear that we'll never support" the bloc's proposal to extend sanctions against Russia by restricting energy imports, Gergely Gulyas, a senior minister in Viktor Orban's government, said.

Kyiv Independent is now including what changed, as well as cruise missiles.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Russian forces unsuccessful in advancing to Huliaipole, suffer losses. Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reports on May 1 that Russia's attempts to advance in Zaporizhzhia region have failed.

BBC: Russian troops kidnap, mutilate Ukrainian lab assistant. The 31-year-old lab assistant at a Kyiv city hospital was reportedly taken 600 kilometers northeast of Kyiv to a detention center in Kursk, Russia where he was repeatedly beaten up. The man also suffered a frostbite and had his toes amputated. Ukrainian ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova confirmed on May 1 that Ukrainians who have returned from Russian captivity reported poor treatment and had signs of physical abuse.

US congressman calls on troops' deployment in Ukraine if Putin uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons. Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger introduced a resolution on May 1 to authorize U.S. President Joe Biden to send troops to Ukraine in such cases.

Ukraine's General Staff update: Russians try to advance in eastern Ukraine, suffer losses. Russian troops continue trying to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, where they fire at the Ukrainian forces with mortars. The Ukraine military stopped the Russian advance near Izyum.

Czech President #Zeman says #Putin has been subjected to illusions that #Russia is all-powerful and that the Russian army is the second most powerful army in the world. "Today it looks ridiculous... It turns out that the Russian army is much weaker than all the experts thought".

#Finland is likely to apply for #NATO membership on May 12, #Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reports.

Mass protests in Armenia against the pro-Russian government: Anti-government protests in #Yerevan, #Armenia continued throughout the night. In the morning, the protesters started to block the roads. Several activists were detained. Police tries to disperse protesters on Heratsi Street in #Yerevan. The main goal of the protests is the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol #Pashinyan. Armen #Ashotyan, deputy head of the Republican Party, was detained in #Yerevan. A total of about 125 people were detained at the protests.

Build the wall, Build the wall: #Finland is going to build a fence on the border with #Russia, #Russian media reports.

#Ukraine will have access to the #Polish and #Lithuanian liquefied gas terminals. This was reported by the director of the #Ukrainian gas transport system operator Serhiy Makohon. He said that the Gas Interconnection #Poland - #Lithuania interconnector started operating on 1 May.

The Kremlin decided to attack Moldova The Times, citing to Ukrainian intelligence data, claims that Russia has developed clear plans for the invasion of #Moldova. A successful takeover would lead to Russian troops moving into Black Sea port of Odesa. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/russia-is-already-paving-the-way-for-a-takeover-of-moldova-hl9zg3v7b
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe
4 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 603x680]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary
3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 531x680]


russia is basically one big Detroit.
 
Public Call Box
3 hours ago  

bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 531x680]

russia is basically one big Detroit.


You got that wrong. Russia is one big FAILED Detroit.

/comparing the two, Detroit is still better.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The Kremlin decided to attack Moldova The Times, citing to Ukrainian intelligence data, claims that Russia has developed clear plans for the invasion of #Moldova.


Fark user imageView Full Size


they'll start w their feared paratrooper special forces.

oh, wait...
 
bloobeary
3 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:Kyiv Independent is now including what changed, as well as cruise missiles

Shouldn't boats be 10, since Ukraine sank two more?

Pretty sure #8 was the moscva.
 
Wenchmaster
3 hours ago  
Curious about how the Moscow Midget thinks he's going to get troops into Moldova, considering neither of the two countries surrounding Moldova will allow russia  to transit their territory. Perhaps this "plan" is intended to go live after russia finally manages to capture Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

There are reportedly around 1,500 troops in Moldova Pootie-Poot can use- 500 or so russian army and 1,000 or so local militia types with hand-me-down ex-Soviet equipment. This is insufficient to do much damage inside Moldova, never mind having much of an effect on the war in Ukraine.

Perhaps this is just a distraction, trying to force Ukraine to re-position some assets near Moldova, thereby making life slightly easier for the russian assaults in Donbass and around Mykolaiv.
 
Hooferatheart
3 hours ago  
Ukraine really needs a 21st century version of the flying tigers.  Control of the airspace would bring a quicker end to this horror show.
 
Father_Jack
2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The Kremlin decided to attack Moldova The Times, citing to Ukrainian intelligence data, claims that Russia has developed clear plans for the invasion of #Moldova.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

they'll start w their feared paratrooper special forces.

oh, wait...


Nice.

Has anyone seen any footage of Hostomel/Antonov Airport Battles?

The UA military killed a lot of Uruk Hai those few days and given how they have footage of basically everything i'd love to see those huge Planes MANPADed or some para-orcs getting blown up, machinegunned, or whatever it is else that happened to them.

did they just not release the footage maybe? you know its there somewhere.
 
Wenchmaster
2 hours ago  
Looking at the numbers (and taking them at face value for purposes of this discussion), russia has lost a third of their active tanks in two months. Before the war, russia supposedly had a bit less than 3,000 tanks in service, with another 7,000-10,000 in "storage".

Supposedly, 1/3 (roughly 1,000 vehicles) of russia's total tank strength were T-90s at the start of the war. There were also about 500 T-80s in various configurations, and the rest are largely upgraded versions of the T-72.

There are reportedly thousands of T-72s (and a few hundred T-80s) "in storage" in various places, along with even older vehicles. A couple of NATO military experts have estimated only about 40% of the improperly stored vehicles can be rendered functional, meaning russia has expended roughly 10% of all the tanks they have in just two months of war.

Is anyone in russia looking at the numbers on this? We can assume no one dares tell Vladimir the Incompetent anything resembling the truth, but the generals- or somebody- has to be looking at the casualties and and reaching the obvious conclusion: russia's military strength is permanently degraded every day the war continues. Every T-90 or T-80 lost in Ukraine is being replaced by T-72s and T-64s taken out of mothballs, for a net decrease in military effectiveness with each replacement. Ukraine, OTOH, has more tanks now than when the war started.

The russian tank losses are mirrored in aviation, but probably with a much lower "recovery" percentage for digging old Migs out of mothballs. None of those losses will be replaced by equivalent platforms. In mid-April (IIRC), the Kremlin tried to "oogah-boogah" everyone by trotting out a 60-year-old strategic bomber.

Russia is not merely shooting itself in the foot with this war, they're running through multiple ammo belts as they machine-gun both feet. Repeatedly. Even if Ukraine suddenly surrendered today, the losses russia has sustained to date are catastrophic. I've been saying since before the war started that this game is not worth the price of the candle, hoping someone could point out the flaw in my reasoning. Russia will not gain enough from even conquering Ukraine to offset the political, economic, and military losses expended in the attempt.

I can't be the only one who sees this.
 
gaslight
2 hours ago  
They swapped the order and added cruise missiles and merged fuel trucks -- which has been holding oddly steady -- with other vehicles. Armoured personnel carriers has been renamed to APV but it is tracking with the number of troops as I guess everyone needs a seat to get into battle. SBRM that appeared in April has also been removed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex
2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Giant Clown Shoe: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The Kremlin decided to attack Moldova The Times, citing to Ukrainian intelligence data, claims that Russia has developed clear plans for the invasion of #Moldova.

[Fark user image 600x338] [View Full Size image _x_]

they'll start w their feared paratrooper special forces.

oh, wait...

Nice.

Has anyone seen any footage of Hostomel/Antonov Airport Battles?

The UA military killed a lot of Uruk Hai those few days and given how they have footage of basically everything i'd love to see those huge Planes MANPADed or some para-orcs getting blown up, machinegunned, or whatever it is else that happened to them.

did they just not release the footage maybe? you know its there somewhere.


Probably not to disrupt their very astute information ops on russia.  Showing a tank blown up, or a squad of troops leveled with artillery, and every russian thinks "that could be my boy".  Show them getting torched by the hundreds, and "that's an outrage against mother russia".  Allowing POWs to call home, informing russian families directly of KIAs, it all makes the war intensely personal. Really helps to undermine the russian propaganda in the media, especially since they aren't notifying many families of the losses.
 
Sepia apama
2 hours ago  
There may be some Russians fighting on the Ukrainian side. If it's true this is kind of encouraging. Of course this may have been noticed before on one of these threads. If so, I missed it.
 
gaslight
2 hours ago  

Hooferatheart: Ukraine really needs a 21st century version of the flying tigers


And someone else.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab
2 hours ago  
To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

He's been escalating his rhetoric in this week before May 9, even as their losses continue and progress mostly stalled or losing ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
2 hours ago  
Is linking to telegram groups allowed?

Found to orc raptor fastboats going asplode.
 
Father_Jack
2 hours ago  

Wenchmaster: Looking at the numbers (and taking them at face value for purposes of this discussion), russia has lost a third of their active tanks in two months. Before the war, russia supposedly had a bit less than 3,000 tanks in service, with another 7,000-10,000 in "storage".

Supposedly, 1/3 (roughly 1,000 vehicles) of russia's total tank strength were T-90s at the start of the war. There were also about 500 T-80s in various configurations, and the rest are largely upgraded versions of the T-72.

There are reportedly thousands of T-72s (and a few hundred T-80s) "in storage" in various places, along with even older vehicles. A couple of NATO military experts have estimated only about 40% of the improperly stored vehicles can be rendered functional, meaning russia has expended roughly 10% of all the tanks they have in just two months of war.

Is anyone in russia looking at the numbers on this? We can assume no one dares tell Vladimir the Incompetent anything resembling the truth, but the generals- or somebody- has to be looking at the casualties and and reaching the obvious conclusion: russia's military strength is permanently degraded every day the war continues. Every T-90 or T-80 lost in Ukraine is being replaced by T-72s and T-64s taken out of mothballs, for a net decrease in military effectiveness with each replacement. Ukraine, OTOH, has more tanks now than when the war started.

The russian tank losses are mirrored in aviation, but probably with a much lower "recovery" percentage for digging old Migs out of mothballs. None of those losses will be replaced by equivalent platforms. In mid-April (IIRC), the Kremlin tried to "oogah-boogah" everyone by trotting out a 60-year-old strategic bomber.

Russia is not merely shooting itself in the foot with this war, they're running through multiple ammo belts as they machine-gun both feet. Repeatedly. Even if Ukraine suddenly surrendered today, the losses russia has sustained to date are catastrophic. I've been saying since before ...


you aint. and its a beautiful thing.
 
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  

Wenchmaster: Curious about how the Moscow Midget thinks he's going to get troops into Moldova, considering neither of the two countries surrounding Moldova will allow russia  to transit their territory. Perhaps this "plan" is intended to go live after russia finally manages to capture Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

There are reportedly around 1,500 troops in Moldova Pootie-Poot can use- 500 or so russian army and 1,000 or so local militia types with hand-me-down ex-Soviet equipment. This is insufficient to do much damage inside Moldova, never mind having much of an effect on the war in Ukraine.

Perhaps this is just a distraction, trying to force Ukraine to re-position some assets near Moldova, thereby making life slightly easier for the russian assaults in Donbass and around Mykolaiv.


It's about managing expectations come the 9th. ANY 'victory' in Moldovia, even short lived, can be touted, instead of throwing a spotlight on Ukraine, where even the most propaganda fed Russian knows that sh*t ain't going well with.

What still stuns me about all this, is that Russia has shown a willingness and even competence in shaping national policies in countries with their support of spoiler elements in local politics. It's worked well in the US, the UK, even Germany and France. Yes, their neighbors are a bit more suspicious, and familiar with the sorts of attacks on their political systems, but this would have been the way to go. Not even welcomed as 'liberators' but taken down from within by the most greedy and ambitious idiots. And instead they felt the need to rush the process. Likely led by Putin's diagnosis and failure to respond to chemo or radiation therapies, but even still, this was supposed to be a flex, and committing this many troops and so much equipment is outside their wheelhouse. They NEEDED actual boots on the ground, yes, but already within Ukraine. Especially with NATO nations training up the actual Ukraine military.
 
Oneiros
2 hours ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't)

...

And I said that I'd clean up my list, but other things keep getting in the way

So, here's the link to the other group that's keeping a really comprehensive list (with specific links by country):

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

...

And here is my older list with charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Military aid (some w/ humanitarian components):

Help them buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Humanitarian aid:

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org

Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do to donate
PPS.  And if you do, at least have the decency to trim this down/off in your reply
PPPS. I have tracked down some links from vague suggestions that come up in the discussion that I find interesting; if you want me to consider linking to something, telling me to go look for a link to something that you're too lazy to do yourself is a waste of both our time
 
Oneiros
2 hours ago  

Wenchmaster: Looking at the numbers (and taking them at face value for purposes of this discussion), russia has lost a third of their active tanks in two months. Before the war, russia supposedly had a bit less than 3,000 tanks in service, with another 7,000-10,000 in "storage".

Supposedly, 1/3 (roughly 1,000 vehicles) of russia's total tank strength were T-90s at the start of the war. There were also about 500 T-80s in various configurations, and the rest are largely upgraded versions of the T-72.

There are reportedly thousands of T-72s (and a few hundred T-80s) "in storage" in various places, along with even older vehicles. A couple of NATO military experts have estimated only about 40% of the improperly stored vehicles can be rendered functional, meaning russia has expended roughly 10% of all the tanks they have in just two months of war.

...


Have there been any reports of new tanks entering the conflict?  (Well, old tanks, but new to the conflict)

I would assume that with things going as poorly as they have, that they'd be working on refurbing them or whatever is needed to get them into the war.  I know there was that report of the guy who shot himself because only 10% of his tanks were in operational order, but I don't recall hearing anything since then.
 
SVC_conservative
2 hours ago  
I'm taking over/under on true NATO land force involvement by Sep 1st, any betters?

Russia's getting reckless, they've lost their narrative (now even May 9th is a missed target) and they're going to start lobbing whatever else they have at Moldova to try to open a western Squeeze on Ukraine again. Meanwhile the Z-ealots who make up Russian society are still all-in on this war. Sanctions haven't moved public opinion one bit, any protest is a weekend affair at best, not a Maiden-like occupation
 
Warthog
2 hours ago  
Two more boats?  Lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
2 hours ago  

Oneiros: Have there been any reports of new tanks entering the conflict?  (Well, old tanks, but new to the conflict)

I would assume that with things going as poorly as they have, that they'd be working on refurbing them or whatever is needed to get them into the war.  I know there was that report of the guy who shot himself because only 10% of his tanks were in operational order, but I don't recall hearing anything since then.


Russia has been dipping into their "stored" vehicle pool for spare parts since sanctions first hit back in 2014. There were a few reports this March claiming russia was reactivating some of their stored vehicles, which is when I ran across that 40% estimate. There was another report in April about a russian T-64 getting taken out by a drone near Donetsk. I commented at the time that russia must be getting desperate if they're reduced to digging 60-year-old tanks out of mothballs to fight their stupid war.

I haven't encountered any specific reports about reactivating tanks from "storage" since then.

Before the war, Western military analysts tended to view russian claims of having military equipment in storage with heavy skepticism, since there had been many public reports of tanks, helicopters, artillery, and combat aircraft rusting to death in various fields and forests around russia. The "stored" vehicles tended to be missing critical electronic components and optics for the main guns-  all systems russia cannot replace without access to the global marketplace. They're forced to cannibalize other vehicles in order to get even 40% of their "stored" vehicles reactivated.
 
Father_Jack
2 hours ago  

Warthog: Two more boats?  Lol.

[Fark user image 542x295]


yep. saw the footage. They make big boomage. Liklihood of orcs surviving: very close to 0. Two more victories for mr. Bay and his Raktar.
 
Warthog
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Warthog: Two more boats?  Lol.

[Fark user image 542x295]

yep. saw the footage. They make big boomage. Liklihood of orcs surviving: very close to 0. Two more victories for mr. Bay and his Raktar.


Here's the video, with some adjacent musical commentary added for the lulz:

https://twitter.com/Guardian_Mario/status/1521030520775319556?t=kncE0uZo7BxmhV_vpzG2mg&s=19
 
namegoeshere
1 hour ago  
Good morning, all. Did we figure out what exploded last night over russia?
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  
Be wary. A coordinated campaign by social media political influencers is beginning in the US across the political spectrum about why $33 billion is being proposed for Ukraine while our "cities are in shambles", and how we should be pushing for settlement instead.

This is in concert with the "why won't someone think of the children" campaign kicked off by Greenwald/Chomsky yesterday.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Good morning, all. Did we figure out what exploded last night over russia?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: namegoeshere: Good morning, all. Did we figure out what exploded last night over russia?

[Fark user image 600x876]


"Things on fire in Russia" is a stub, you can help by expanding it.
 
Warthog
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: namegoeshere: Good morning, all. Did we figure out what exploded last night over russia?

[Fark user image 600x876]


A train bridge blown up in Kursk?  How declassee.  SPOILER: Tom Clancy did it first in Red Storm rising, but with the KGB staging a derailment.  And he did it to make sure the units loyal to General Alekseyev would have to drive their tanks through the center of Moscow, and be there to support the coup that would bring WWIII to a close.

At least on the Soviet / Russian side of the ledger, that book was scary-accurate.
 
SVC_conservative
1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Be wary. A coordinated campaign by social media political influencers is beginning in the US across the political spectrum about why $33 billion is being proposed for Ukraine while our "cities are in shambles", and how we should be pushing for settlement instead.

This is in concert with the "why won't someone think of the children" campaign kicked off by Greenwald/Chomsky yesterday.


Interestingly anti-democracy propagandists are  starting to suffer a bit due to their social media strategy. Self inflicted wound, but the firehose of falsehoods only works when the US is focused on a singular narrative.

Political influencers might want to talk Ukraine, but there is Jan 6th investigation results coming out, issues with trans/CRT bills, election candidate stuff, Disney, and pricing issues that are hogging the air.

Uninformed opinion that is equivalent to talking out my ass, but I can see the USA "mindset" being settled on "support Ukraine" and unless Ukraine starts doing something terrible (but verifiable) I think supports going to be on autopilot for a bit.
 
TommyDeuce
1 hour ago  

Warthog: GardenWeasel: namegoeshere: Good morning, all. Did we figure out what exploded last night over russia?

[Fark user image 600x876]

A train bridge blown up in Kursk?  How declassee.  SPOILER: Tom Clancy did it first in Red Storm rising, but with the KGB staging a derailment.  And he did it to make sure the units loyal to General Alekseyev would have to drive their tanks through the center of Moscow, and be there to support the coup that would bring WWIII to a close.

At least on the Soviet / Russian side of the ledger, that book was scary-accurate.


Well, the military competence in the first half was a bit of a fairy tale, but yes, I do see your point on the home front.
 
Father_Jack
1 hour ago  

Warthog: Father_Jack: Warthog: Two more boats?  Lol.

[Fark user image 542x295]

yep. saw the footage. They make big boomage. Liklihood of orcs surviving: very close to 0. Two more victories for mr. Bay and his Raktar.

Here's the video, with some adjacent musical commentary added for the lulz:

https://twitter.com/Guardian_Mario/status/1521030520775319556?t=kncE0uZo7BxmhV_vpzG2mg&s=19


i saw it without the band additions, which i enjoy. thank you sir/madam.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Good morning, all. Did we figure out what exploded last night over russia?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
Wenchmaster
1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Good morning, all. Did we figure out what exploded last night over russia?


Another fuel depot or ammo dump? Or did something else experience spontaneous exothermic disassembly over there?
 
treesloth
1 hour ago  
I didn't quite realize the rate at which Russia was losing generals, but this article points out that it's basically one per week:

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1603798/putin-ukraine-tenth-russian-general-killed-invasion-Izyum-kharkiv-andrei-simonov

How many weeks can this go before they're fresh out of zebras generals?  Do they just have no confidence in their warrant/junior officer corps?
 
Tracianne
1 hour ago  
Came across this last night - they are one of the twitter accounts that is saying they are collecting funds and equipment for Ukraine.  Small account so I don't know if they are real or not.  Malcolm Nance liked their tweet about this Amazon list so I figured I'd post it because he seems to think its real and he is over there so here it is:

Everything on there from rations kits and emergency aid kits to drones that cost more than my whole Amazon wishlist combined.

Malcolm Nance liked
Ukraine Aid Operations 🇺🇦
@UkraineAidOps
Look! We've set up an Amazon List with items requested from the guys on the ground in Ukraine. You can order directly from the link below.
Please MAKE SURE AT CHECKOUT YOU SELECT "Ukraine Aid Operations' Gift Registry Address" for shipping. Thank you!

Direct link to the registry:
https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP
 
qorkfiend
1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: Ukraine really needs a 21st century version of the flying tigers.  Control of the airspace would bring a quicker end to this horror show.


Do you honestly think that they haven't been trying as hard as possible to do that?
 
GrymRpr
1 hour ago  
Today's economic lesson:
The price of 1 kg (2 lb.) of potatoes in Tbilisi, Georgia is $0.59 (1.81 Lari)
https://www.expatistan.com/price/potatoes/tbilisi/USD

The exchange rates in Tbilisi, Georgia:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inside The Soviet Hoods of Georgia 🇬🇪
Youtube HF6fg5bKlNI

Conclusion: Potato > Ruble
 
leviosaurus
1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 619x900]


Thanks again for all your updates buddy!
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
"He [Zelensky] puts forward an argument: what kind of Nazism can they have if he is a Jew. I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews," Lavrov said.

You have to remember that the primary Russian propaganda used for the last 30 years is a stream of bullshiat that can mean several things at once and is meant to break down the truth so that the target no longer knows what to believe.

I may be wrong,- notice this first.  It's very Trumpian.  That's not an accident.  He could be wrong, but "some people are saying" this.

The wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews - the Jews are the REAL _____.  This is also a standard technique you are used to.  Now, the Jews are not at all the most anti-Jewish in the same way that Obama is not at all the REAL racist.

This is the modern Russian standard form of propaganda.  It just batters reality and the truth.  It says that all sides are bad and you can't believe in anything.  You see it constantly from bad faith arguers on Fark.  America is a sham.  Both sides are bad.  You'll never get ahead.  All institutions are corrupt.  Just give up.
 
SVC_conservative
1 hour ago  
Lavrov's comment got Israel a bit fussy.

Careful Sergei, Israels the major reason why Ukraine doesn't have the Iron Dome yet...
 
Muta
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Warthog: Two more boats?  Lol.

[Fark user image 542x295]

yep. saw the footage. They make big boomage. Liklihood of orcs surviving: very close to 0. Two more victories for mr. Bay and his Raktar.


If you want to see the footage of the maritime boomage.
 
Kit Fister
1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Hooferatheart: Ukraine really needs a 21st century version of the flying tigers.  Control of the airspace would bring a quicker end to this horror show.

Do you honestly think that they haven't been trying as hard as possible to do that?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gooch
1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [pbs.twimg.com image 531x680]

russia is basically one big Detroit.Camden, NJ
 
