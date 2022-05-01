 Skip to content
Eviction protest evicted when city workers show up to throw away furniture props meant to symbolize people's belongings being thrown away
    affordable housing rally downtown, News4JAX, front of City Hall  
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life imitating art imitating life.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are disgusting and heartless.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally it takes months to get old furniture and mattresses removed- these are progressive politicians.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you let them take that shiat away your protest and its protestors suck at protesting.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are few groups of people this country hates more than the unhoused.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA - "They were illegally blocking a government building," the city said. "It was a fire hazard with a complete blockage of the entrance and exit to City Hall. We asked them twice to please move the furniture because it was in violation of fire code and it could also be considered illegal dumping. They refused to move it.

Seriously, what did you expect was going to happen?  They were just going to let you continue to pile shiat in front of an exit?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why symbolize what you see while driving down the street?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destruction of private property. Where is Kyle Rittenhouse when you need him?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have driven trucks. If you drive trucks they let you get away with anything.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homelessness is a crime.

Unfortunately, people don't seem to realize that the homeless are the victims, not the perpetrators.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Destruction of private property. Where is Kyle Rittenhouse when you need him?


he didn't want to cross a STATE LINE!!!!!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the morning of the first eviction
They carried out the wishes of the landlord and his son
Furniture's out on the sidewalk next to the family
That little piggy went to market, so they're kicking out everyone.

- Fugazi
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: FTFA - "They were illegally blocking a government building," the city said. "It was a fire hazard with a complete blockage of the entrance and exit to City Hall. We asked them twice to please move the furniture because it was in violation of fire code and it could also be considered illegal dumping. They refused to move it.

Seriously, what did you expect was going to happen?  They were just going to let you continue to pile shiat in front of an exit?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everyone looks stupid in this.

Does any of this open an apartment building?
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Article doesn't say it was an eviction protest.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wage0048: Homelessness is a crime.

Unfortunately, people don't seem to realize that the homeless are the victims, not the perpetrators.


Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha...no. Come to Portland.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's Florida, I'm shocked it wasn't just stolen before the city could even take it.
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just watched this episode yesterday. Irony+


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: LarryDan43: Destruction of private property. Where is Kyle Rittenhouse when you need him?

he didn't want to cross a STATE LINE!!!!!


Um, that's exactly what he did.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like ten thousand spoons when all you need is a wedding day.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: There are few groups of people this country hates more than the unhoused.


You don't own land?

DIE F@KER!

Sincerely,
Founding Fathers
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm doing my job and obeying orders.
The only thing actually oppressing us.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No Ironic tag?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EveryoneLovesCleanUndies: [Fark user image 425x239]


It's like 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife, to open a box of forks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


lol...
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It must be their first protest.

Vets know you need to chain yourself to stuff so they have to work to eject you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [Fark user image 850x478]

lol...


Just chuck a molotov cocktail against the door behind the display.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh sure, they respond instantly to work orders from City Hall.  But when I ask them to come over to the Museum, suddenly Public Works is too busy for the next week and a half.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB:  I'm old enough to remember when debtors could come into your house and seize your furniture.  Not eviction but third party debtors with police escort could come in and take all your shiat.  Everything but your oven and fridge I believe.

They came to our family's house and fortunately we were able to get able to get a relative to come over and pay them to protect our modest belongings.

/2nd "my God we were poor" anecdote from me in the same day
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: wage0048: Homelessness is a crime.

Unfortunately, people don't seem to realize that the homeless are the victims, not the perpetrators.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha...no. Come to Portland.


I live here. There are unhoused people all around me. What's your point, other than bigotry?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I suppose I shouldn't expect nuanced discourse from a Farker who claims Biden is senile.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because Florida is the most expensive place to live now? Uh, try Hawaii. Florida isn't the smartest state that's for sure.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: LarryDan43: Destruction of private property. Where is Kyle Rittenhouse when you need him?

he didn't want to cross a STATE LINE!!!!!

Um, that's exactly what he did.


Not that I care about Rittenhouse, but he crossed a state line without a weapon, fyi.
 
