(8 News Now)   Superior it's said never gives up her dead, but Lake Mead has been known to   (8newsnow.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooner or later, they will get to the bottom of it
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone just got confused with caske vs casket.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't look!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hoffa?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Must be Gordon Lightfoot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lake Mead dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation last Tuesday, less than a week after hitting 1,057 feet the week before. Lake levels are expressed in altitude, not depth.

Can someone convert that into Rhode Islands for me?
 
jmr61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can plan every part of a murder except global warming.

Bastards.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I want to know what happened last wee
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lake Mead dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation last Tuesday, less than a week after hitting 1,057 feet the week before. Lake levels are expressed in altitude, not depth.

Can someone convert that into Rhode Islands for me?

Can someone convert that into Rhode Islands for me?


Altitude is measured in Spud Webbs or something.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So begins the NoCal/SoCal wars.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was found on "the shore" of the lake.
Nah, that's the bottom of the lake. All that's left is a puddle.
 
Pinner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should be an interesting backstory when they piece the guy together.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby that was beautiful
 
oldfool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mead is a giver, Superior is too good for that.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've definitely seen this episode of CSI.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Should be an interesting backstory when they piece the guy together.


denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Superior never gives up her dead because it's so cold. No... seriously... that lake has so much water and is so deep that it has a thermal mass that is ridiculous. This means the lake stays cold enough to inhibit bacterial growth in many areas, preventing bodies from rising. Of course this will depend on where a body is located, because shallow areas allow water to warm up enough for bacteria to grow.

Depth:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Volume:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fellas, it's been good to know ya.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe some old timey Vegas history is coming to light.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lake Mead dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation last Tuesday, less than a week after hitting 1,057 feet the week before. Lake levels are expressed in altitude, not depth.

Can someone convert that into Rhode Islands for me?

Can someone convert that into Rhode Islands for me?


Well, it ranges between zero and 812 feet, and, according to Wikipedia, averages at 200 feet. Rather a large spread there, so it's complicated.

Short answer: no.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ now  

Don't look!


Is the skeleton naked or something?
 
