 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDW News Today)   Guest who must also be an art critic gives their opinion of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride   (wdwnt.com) divider line
13
    More: Sick, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Downtown Disney, TikTok user Christina, Tokyo Disneyland, unexpected downtime  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guests were stuck for a while and the Fire Department arrived to help. However, at one point during the downtime while the lights were on, one guest lowered their pants and urinated into the water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we know where the rum has gone.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it happens every day, but Mickey takes care of it.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amber?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Amber?


Unsure. She mistook it for a bed?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buravirgil: I wonder if it happens every day, but Mickey takes care of it.


Probably.

After you get your ass publicly beaten by a jaded, sweaty, middle-aged man in a Mickey Mouse costume, you tend not to cause further drama.
 
Esroc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you gotta go you gotta go. Taking a piss somewhere when there's no bathroom available isn't as weird as getting mad at someone taking a piss when there's no bathroom available. The appropriate human response to that situation is to look the other way and mind your own business.

People actually expecting other people to risk burst bladders (which can kill you) just so they don't have to acknowledge biology as a thing that exists is so incredibly dumb and it's infuriating that even needs to be explained that it's dumb.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welcome to the newest Disney attraction, The R. Kelly Experience!
 
Setitie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Esroc: When you gotta go you gotta go. Taking a piss somewhere when there's no bathroom available isn't as weird as getting mad at someone taking a piss when there's no bathroom available. The appropriate human response to that situation is to look the other way and mind your own business.

People actually expecting other people to risk burst bladders (which can kill you) just so they don't have to acknowledge biology as a thing that exists is so incredibly dumb and it's infuriating that even needs to be explained that it's dumb.


I wish I could upvote your comment.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Esroc: When you gotta go you gotta go. Taking a piss somewhere when there's no bathroom available isn't as weird as getting mad at someone taking a piss when there's no bathroom available. The appropriate human response to that situation is to look the other way and mind your own business.

People actually expecting other people to risk burst bladders (which can kill you) just so they don't have to acknowledge biology as a thing that exists is so incredibly dumb and it's infuriating that even needs to be explained that it's dumb.


Yeah, I was all prepared to be outraged, until I read the ride was stuck and they had to call in the fire department. My first thought would be that the individual might have a medical issue.

Really nice of that person to TikTok it though. Real heroic of them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is nothing. Wait'll they check the end of the ride and find what Amber Heard left in the animatronic Johnny Depp's chair.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.