(WISN Milwaukee)   If you were flying to Minnesota from Paris back in 1999 and gave $100 to two sisters from Yugoslavia and your name is Tracy then you should know that one of the sisters is seeking you   (wisn.com) divider line
12
    More: Sappy, MSN  
•       •       •

994 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 7:30 AM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Saw this the other day.

Apparently Tracy didn't.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm Tracy!

No, I'm Tracy!

I'm Tracy and so's my wife!


/Eventually everything comes back to Monty Python
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Tennis rackets or musical instruments? Because I know a generous Tracy who fits this description and has been to Paris to play. Right age, possibly a match, will inquire with her today.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Worst Takensequel yet...
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finding Tracy sounds like an impossible task, and more likely to find the wrong Tracy. Just pay it forward. Remember, and one day when you're in a position to help someone in a similar position, do it. Most of the time it's not about your means, but simply a will to do good--and you can know that you've started a chain of goodwill that will go on and on... There's no shortage of people in this country in need, and people in nearly identical circumstances to what these girls saw.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Minnesotan. Tennis player. Flying to Paris to play. Throwing money around all willy-nilly on immigrants.

Sounds like a Cake Eater from Edina.

Game On! Minnesota Presents "Cake Eater Anthem."
Youtube RvU_Zhe8tpw
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: That money, she says, helped feed them for an entire summer while the two girls scraped by staying with their brother, who was a college student in Iowa.

You too can feed Yugoslavian orphans in Iowa for as little as fifty cents a day ...
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: I'm Tracy!

No, I'm Tracy!

I'm Tracy and so's my wife!


/Eventually everything comes back to Monty Python Spartacus


FTFY
 
tommyl66
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a world full of Karens, be a Tracy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: MoriartyLives: I'm Tracy!

No, I'm Tracy!

I'm Tracy and so's my wife!


/Eventually everything comes ... to ... Spartacus

FTFY


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

FTFYJ
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Everywhere I turn, it's Tracy! Tracy! TRACY!"- Big Boy Caprice
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Speaking as a Minnesotan, Iowa sucks. I grew up with relatives in Iowa and they were the most redneck people you could imagine. Anyone who wasn't lily-white was suspect to them.

Of course you can find some pretty racist people here in Minnesota too. Too bad their brother wasn't going to the U of M.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

