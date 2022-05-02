 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cracked)   The true American dream: scamming your way to being crowned king, marrying a woman you've disguised as your nephew, and getting shot in the head   (cracked.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Joseph Smith, Jr., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, James Strang, Voree, Wisconsin, Joseph Smith, Strang's hold, Succession crisis, Book of Mormon witnesses  
•       •       •

2156 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an Aristocrats joke in there somewhere...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a story. Things were different in those days.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: There's an Aristocrats joke in there somewhere...


Nephew has the arms of a long shoreman
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: That's quite a story. Things were different in those days.


Yeah, now days if you want to be god emperor you have to be a immoral failed well failed at everything pompous authoritarian.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Trump joke waiting here, I can feel its presence.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: There's an Aristocrats joke in there somewhere...


Hold on to your Upper Penisular.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cheron: Flowery Twats: That's quite a story. Things were different in those days.

Yeah, now days if you want to be god emperor you have to be a immoral failed well failed at everything pompous authoritarian.


There's a PhD in there somewhere to figure out what makes so many of our species lose their sense of rationality and give themselves over with such slavish devotion to odious authortarians.
 
Pinner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Prairie Voodoo will mess you up.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Cheron: Flowery Twats: That's quite a story. Things were different in those days.

Yeah, now days if you want to be god emperor you have to be a immoral failed well failed at everything pompous authoritarian.

There's a PhD in there somewhere to figure out what makes so many of our species lose their sense of rationality and give themselves over with such slavish devotion to odious authortarians.


You don't need a PhD.  It's religion.  It is always religion.  Whether it is throwing everything out the window because a charismatic person shows up with a new religion, or doing horrible things in the name of stamping out a different religion, the common factor is religion.  That includes cults of personality.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Cheron: Flowery Twats: That's quite a story. Things were different in those days.

Yeah, now days if you want to be god emperor you have to be a immoral failed well failed at everything pompous authoritarian.

There's a PhD in there somewhere to figure out what makes so many of our species lose their sense of rationality and give themselves over with such slavish devotion to odious authortarians.


I think conservatism is how the stupid handle existential dread.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've read Hawthorne's The Blithedale Romance which was about a commune outside of Bostonand was amazed to realize that the time before the Civil War was kind of like the 1960's, but they had to listen to Stephan Foster's shiat like Camptown Races instead of Jefferson Airplane or Quicksilver Messenger Service...which really had to suck.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, Trump is a discount Mad King of Beaver Island?

Yeah, makes sense. Trump fails to get the whole authoritarian leader schtick right, just like he fails at everything else.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lost season of Blackadder!
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds more like the Ilhan Omar story.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Persnickety: Cheron: Flowery Twats: That's quite a story. Things were different in those days.

Yeah, now days if you want to be god emperor you have to be a immoral failed well failed at everything pompous authoritarian.

There's a PhD in there somewhere to figure out what makes so many of our species lose their sense of rationality and give themselves over with such slavish devotion to odious authortarians.

You don't need a PhD.  It's religion.  It is always religion.  Whether it is throwing everything out the window because a charismatic person shows up with a new religion, or doing horrible things in the name of stamping out a different religion, the common factor is religion.  That includes cults of personality.


dictionary.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man I wish they had video back then.  What I wouldn't pay to see Mormons hunted across an island by a murderous mob. Still hope I guess.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blondambition: NM Volunteer: Persnickety: Cheron: Flowery Twats: That's quite a story. Things were different in those days.

Yeah, now days if you want to be god emperor you have to be a immoral failed well failed at everything pompous authoritarian.

There's a PhD in there somewhere to figure out what makes so many of our species lose their sense of rationality and give themselves over with such slavish devotion to odious authortarians.

You don't need a PhD.  It's religion.  It is always religion.  Whether it is throwing everything out the window because a charismatic person shows up with a new religion, or doing horrible things in the name of stamping out a different religion, the common factor is religion.  That includes cults of personality.

[dictionary.com image 525x453]


I've played enough D&D to know that an evil character can have a high charisma too, even if it is mostly a dump stat.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.