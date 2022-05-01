 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Dogs catch car   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Texas, Oklahoma, Gavin Short, University of Oklahoma students, Interstate 35, 19-year-old man, meteorology students, Truck  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eh.  It doesn't sound like it was anything particular about severe weather that killed them, but simple rainwater on the road that caused them to lose control.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The students were returning home from safety storm chasing in Kansas when their car hydroplaned and was struck by a semi-truck, officials said."

They did the apparently-dangerous part (storm chasing) and were killed by the boring part (excess water on the road from the storm they were chasing).
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Eh.  It doesn't sound like it was anything particular about severe weather that killed them, but simple rainwater on the road that caused them to lose control.


Actually it was the irresponsible way the driver was operating the vehicle. Don't blame the water on the road. It's not responsible for the motorist's excessive speed for the present conditions.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Drake, at one point, called his family when they were on the way home and told his mom that this was the best night of his life. He had just seen his first tornado, and then just a little while later is when the accident happened

(feels)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep, gotta watch those rogue semis.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.