 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   What do you need a pick up for, they said. Get a sedan it makes more sense, they said. Yeah right   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1317 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How'd they even get out of whatever parking lot they bought that at or on the roads to get to the highway?

I need a much longer video of this, is what I'm saying.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's some drugs
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gatesville texas, why am I not surprised?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: How'd they even get out of whatever parking lot they bought that at or on the roads to get to the highway?

I need a much longer video of this, is what I'm saying.


Bought?  No way bought.  That's stolen off a job site, 100%.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: That's some drugs


Drugs are a hell of a drug.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Aussie Utes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really, really hope they had someone in the back seat holding those...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I suppose most roads are at least 8 feet wide. Idiot bought 12 footers
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Getting some trim" has really changed since I was young.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I saw that coming"

yeah so did the guys at Lowes
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well


I can answer for Europe, at least. We had a lot more box trucks and transit-style vans going back to the 1950's and earlier, because almost constant rain or snow render open back trucks a really bad idea for most loads. Seems to be the same reason there are fewer pickups in the NE US than the South, at least in my experience.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no red flag on the end.  They can get a ticket for that.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sadly  based in where this happened, the chances that I'm related to that person is not zero.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well


https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!


SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!


It's why I keep my 2003 PR Cruiser running.  With the back seats out and passenger front seat down flat, I can move damn near anything my old pick up could.  I love hatchbacks.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.


Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.

Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items


Supposedly the bed becomes 6-foot with the tailgate down and one can put 15 4x8' 3/4" sheets of plywood in it according to Ford.

I'm vaguely intrigued about getting a hybrid one with a tonneau cover or bed cap and replacing my Chevy Cruze, I'd be getting better mileage for a start and it'd be more useful for hauling stuff and still not be one of the too many SUV/crossovers in every parking lot.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: TWX: null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.

Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items

Supposedly the bed becomes 6-foot with the tailgate down and one can put 15 4x8' 3/4" sheets of plywood in it according to Ford.

I'm vaguely intrigued about getting a hybrid one with a tonneau cover or bed cap and replacing my Chevy Cruze, I'd be getting better mileage for a start and it'd be more useful for hauling stuff and still not be one of the too many SUV/crossovers in every parking lot.


Also the tailgate itself has tiedown cleats built into it:

o.aolcdn.comView Full Size


The designers actually talked to the engineers and then the likely buyers when they actually came up with this thing, it seems.  It looks like they put actual thought into utility and use-cases.  The only thing I don't like is that the hybrid isn't AWD and with that fact they also put a battery in that's only half the size it apparently could be. I think if you gave me those two things and make it a plug-in I'd be convinced for conceivable utility and use-cases.  Ford's chief engineer did say there's nothing architectural preventing an AWD variant but as far as plug-in it's not on the table yet. 

Really a lot of these suburban families who own one of those SUV/crossover things ought to think about something like a Maverick if all they do is shove groceries in the back and then bemoan their fate of cleaning it out when they have to load bags of mulch or dirt or whatever from Low DepoNards and the occasional appliance or whatever.

My crazy-ass take, given it was designed with "leaning over the side of the bed to get things in and out" in mind, would be to make a bed cover thing with like 4 locking hatches that gull-wing up to the middle to put groceries/whatever in, and hell, since you have a 400w 120v outlet available in the bed, you could theoretically make one or more compartments a mini-fridge.  Bonus if you make this bed cover something you easily install and remove with two people.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: TWX: null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.

Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items

Supposedly the bed becomes 6-foot with the tailgate down and one can put 15 4x8' 3/4" sheets of plywood in it according to Ford.

I'm vaguely intrigued about getting a hybrid one with a tonneau cover or bed cap and replacing my Chevy Cruze, I'd be getting better mileage for a start and it'd be more useful for hauling stuff and still not be one of the too many SUV/crossovers in every parking lot.


Back when vehicles were not ridiculously expensive on the used market I'd have just suggested buying one of these:

bringatrailer.comView Full Size


A $2000 truck that can carry ~1200lb and has a 6' bed.  As a second vehicle.

I had three of these over the years, one regular cab that was stolen, and a couple of different king cabs.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: null: TWX: null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.

Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items

Supposedly the bed becomes 6-foot with the tailgate down and one can put 15 4x8' 3/4" sheets of plywood in it according to Ford.

I'm vaguely intrigued about getting a hybrid one with a tonneau cover or bed cap and replacing my Chevy Cruze, I'd be getting better mileage for a start and it'd be more useful for hauling stuff and still not be one of the too many SUV/crossovers in every parking lot.

Back when vehicles were not ridiculously expensive on the used market I'd have just suggested buying one of these:

[bringatrailer.com image 587x330]

A $2000 truck that can carry ~1200lb and has a 6' bed.  As a second vehicle.

I had three of these over the years, one regular cab that was stolen, and a couple of different king cabs.


You're not wrong but for the typical family with kids that would be vehicle #3, and apparently nobody wants a Baby's First Truck anymore either, they want all the creature features and F150 or bigger.  And pretty much everything else is either a SUV/crossover or some kind of small car.  Who still makes sedans, wagons, or minivans?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: TWX: null: TWX: null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.

Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items

Supposedly the bed becomes 6-foot with the tailgate down and one can put 15 4x8' 3/4" sheets of plywood in it according to Ford.

I'm vaguely intrigued about getting a hybrid one with a tonneau cover or bed cap and replacing my Chevy Cruze, I'd be getting better mileage for a start and it'd be more useful for hauling stuff and still not be one of the too many SUV/crossovers in every parking lot.

Back when vehicles were not ridiculously expensive on the used market I'd have just suggested buying one of these:

[bringatrailer.com image 587x330]

A $2000 truck that can carry ~1200lb and has a 6' bed.  As a second vehicle.

I had three of these over the years, one regular cab that was stolen, and a couple of different king cabs.

You're not wrong but for the typical family with kids that would be vehicle #3, and apparently nobody wa ...


For what it's worth I tried to replace my last Hardbody with one of these after the kid was born:

clubfrontier.orgView Full Size


Unfortunately the D22 in North America was discontinued after model year 2004, and I was buying in 2017.  I could not find any that weren't already clapped-out in the window that I had.  I could put the baby seat in the Hardbody king cab since it didn't have airbags, so it was safe to install, but I couldn't take both my wife and my daughter in the vehicle at the same time.

We now have a '15 Frontier crew cab longbed.  I've done some modifications, and I doubt that I would give it up for the prior generation at this point, but it's still the least expensive, lowest trim-package crew cab longbed 4x4 I could buy.  And frankly I would have been happy if it had unpainted bumpers and had sold with the 'argent' steel wheels, and didn't have satellite radio.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

I can answer for Europe, at least. We had a lot more box trucks and transit-style vans going back to the 1950's and earlier, because almost constant rain or snow render open back trucks a really bad idea for most loads. Seems to be the same reason there are fewer pickups in the NE US than the South, at least in my experience.


Vinyl bed cover, yo.  It rolls up when you hail a load, rolls down & keeps out snow & leaves.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will ruin their balance on the tight rope ahead.

/ It is a clown car after all.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he went in to build a real kick ass deck
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This country is doomed" by Mexican plumbers?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the funniest things I've seen was someone who tried to tie down a stack of 12' shoe to the roof rack of an SUV with about half dangling in front and half in back.  I immediately noticed that there would be a problem pulling out of the HD parking lot and moved over a lane.  At about 30mph it gained a resonant frequency.  At 45mph the whole stack just sort of jumped into the air and exploded into 4' pieces.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.

Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items


Straps, yes, flags, no, but I can see Menards' lumber yard from my deck. Half mile trip through my subdivision to bring materials home is rather convenient.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone that stupid would have loaded a truck the same way ..
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well


I will probably never own one, but I understand the appeal.

Years ago, I had to take an old couch to the dump, and my Jeep was not up to the job...so I rented a pickup for the day.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Incredible. Did this guy find a building site and decide he was going to steal wood?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shagbert: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

I can answer for Europe, at least. We had a lot more box trucks and transit-style vans going back to the 1950's and earlier, because almost constant rain or snow render open back trucks a really bad idea for most loads. Seems to be the same reason there are fewer pickups in the NE US than the South, at least in my experience.


yeah vans.
even I've been a white van ladyman a few times.

fewer people have a vehicle like that just on the offchance they fancy hauling 3 new doors or a stack of trellis back from the DIY store of a Saturday, cos we don't have the space.
 
Runaround
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The handful of times I've needed a truck I just get one of the hourly rentals from Home Depot, Lowes, or Menards. Why bother with the bad ride, poor handling, and gas guzzling on a daily basis?
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: null: TWX: null: Gubbo: How does the rest of the world ever manage without pickup trucks.

They're so uniquely American that I often wonder what uniquely American problem they solve.

/I guess I should include Aussie Utes as well

https://www.ford.com/trucks/maverick/

SpaceyCat: Hatch-back cars BABY!  Back when Saturns were a thing, I had an SL2.  I needed to get myself an extension ladder.  The guy at the rental place was more than a bit skeptical.  Dropped the back seats down.  Fed the ladder through the trunk into the seating area.  Hooked the ladder over the headrest of the passenger seat.  Worked like a charm!

SL2 was not a hatch-back, it was a sedan.  But yes, put the back seats down and feed through the trunk, very much a thing in many GM cars up until they mostly stopped making things that count as cars vs. SUV/XUV/crossover bullshiat.

Maverick wouldn't necessarily do a good job carrying lumber that long.  Its bed is too short.

/wouldn't own a truck with a bed under 6' in length
//has proper straps and flag material in the truck at all times
///and thinks it's stupid that trucks do not come from the dealer with those items

Supposedly the bed becomes 6-foot with the tailgate down and one can put 15 4x8' 3/4" sheets of plywood in it according to Ford.

I'm vaguely intrigued about getting a hybrid one with a tonneau cover or bed cap and replacing my Chevy Cruze, I'd be getting better mileage for a start and it'd be more useful for hauling stuff and still not be one of the too many SUV/crossovers in every parking lot.

Back when vehicles were not ridiculously expensive on the used market I'd have just suggested buying one of these:

[bringatrailer.com image 587x330]

A $2000 truck that can carry ~1200lb and has a 6' bed.  As a second vehicle.

I had three of these over the years, one regular cab that was stolen, and a couple of different king cabs.


I had an 86 longbed (the 85 and earlier style, not the "hardbody") and for general purposes it was great. Moved me in and out of college a couple times. $200 is what I paid in 2003.

/and the guy used the money to buy raffle tickets that won him a 62 Thunderbird
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 370x318]


Yeah, I bet I can drive a standard better than that dog.

/I'm lying.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That video totally looks like a scene from an early silent film.

Just needs the honky-tonk piano score.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought it would work like airplane wings and they would fly.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That reminds me of a time in my dumb and drunken 20s when I decided to steal a NO SKATEBOARDING sign. That was attached a 10 ft metal pole. That I jammed into the back seat and out the front passenger window. While I was driving a '66 VW Bug.

Damn near took my head off on the first hard right turn I made.

/still have the sign
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This isn't a hard problem.  I've transported longer roads by automobile.

First, get a roof rack.

Second, get some under-the-hood tie down straps and put them in the trunk and under the hood.  That's two attachment points.  The roof rack provides another two.

Sure, it doesn't have the capacity of a pickup, but it works for many things and is far better on gas.

/have a truck as well.
//maybe put a few hundred miles a year on it, max.
///notice that most of the service industry people around here use vans, probably for weather/theft issues.
 
dkimball
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How hard is it?  I have a trailer.  I can fit, if needed, 16ft out the back of it.
It's aluminum and maybe $3K?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Derp!
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damm.... I've driven that road going to my parent's house when they lived in Temple.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, not gonna lie, I bought some 12 foot planks a while back for a gardening project. I got them all the way out to my car before I realized they weren't going to fit. After a moment's consideration I pushed them back in and asked an employee to cut them down to the size I needed in store. Then I pushed them back out and just barely managed to get them in with a couple of pieces jutting over my center console. So I paid for my lack of planning via a walk of shame and heavy exertion but I at least take solace in knowing I am not, in fact, the dumbest person on the planet.

It also really made me miss the trashy 150k+ miles Dodge Dakota I had years ago. It was a piece of garbage by the time I got my hands on it (dents, previous owner was a smoker, most gauges didn't work, it often conked out at red lights and in drive thrus) but damned if I don't miss actually have a mid-sized truck at times.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.