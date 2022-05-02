 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Worst. Uber. Ever   (wjactv.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody isn't going to get a 5 star review.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How does he even plan to get away with it. I mean they have every detail of this dude in the system and can map it to her last ride.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alechemist: Somebody isn't going to get a 5 star review.


5 star wanted level, on the other hand...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: How does he even plan to get away with it. I mean they have every detail of this dude in the system and can map it to her last ride.


Most criminals are too stupid, too desperate, or a combination of the two to not be criminals.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: jaivirtualcard: How does he even plan to get away with it. I mean they have every detail of this dude in the system and can map it to her last ride.

Most criminals are too stupid, too desperate, or a combination of the two to not be criminals.


While true, this is also assuming the passengers were paying attention. They used "believing it was a rideshare vehicle" in the article. Given the time and the choice of words, my guess is someone picking up drunks to rob.

Still only a guess, and in no way invalidates your statement about criminals.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't most rideshare apps tell you the make/model/color of vehicle that will be picking you up? If the app says a maroon Honda Accord and a champagne Ford Fusion shows up you probably shouldn't get in it.
 
