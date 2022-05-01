 Skip to content
(KIII Corpus Christi)   FAFO: Rattlesnake Edition   (kiiitv.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, can't fault the man for dying doing what he loved, but you wouldn't see me being that foolhardy (I hope)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"he had a passion for snake handling"

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's Dar for the WIn.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now he's Freer.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Snakes don't form bonds the way that mammals do. At best, you are a warm food provider to a snake.
 
englaja
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There: proof God hates you.

"They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing it shall not hurt them."

That the problem about handling God, literally. He'll bite you back, literally.
 
jmr61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Texas?

I'm OK with this.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Snake handlers perform a vital role, when milking toxic snakes for their venom, or providing support for this process. To this end, they are trained extensively on how to safely handle a snake in a way safe for both the snake and handler.

If you're farking around with venomous snakes for shiats and grins, good luck.

All it took for me was one close encounter with a western diamondback to give venomous snakes a healthy respect and wide berth.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
access DENIED

religious lunatic or just general idiot?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ugh...I still remember hiking with my Dad in Eastern Washington when I was six...had a close encounter with a rattler.  Thankfully, nothing bad happened.

No thanks.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Snake handling?"

You're doing it wrong.
 
