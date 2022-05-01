 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Arizona family goes south of the border to get: A.) Tequila, B.) Mexican Coca-Cola, C.) Affordable healthcare   (truthout.org) divider line
33
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I lived in Yuma 25 years ago. Cars would be lined up to go to Algodones every day for the cheap meds.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tequila and coke is my jam, I am drinking it right now.  I predict it will lead me to need affordable health care so I appreciate this article.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please do some research before you go to Mexico for medical purposes.

/ especially for anything dental or major surgery
 
jerryskid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the nazi state of texas hasn't passed a law against inexpensive health care.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah I knew people doing this back in the 90s. Cancer meds especially.

Ever been to Costa Rica? The highway from the airport into downtown San Jose is nothing but billboards for medical centers and procedures.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Mexico doesn't, when it comes to medical tourism, "lock 'em up", as revenge for how we Americans treat immigrants.
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only the Democrats were in a position to fix things...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I'm surprised the nazi state of texas hasn't passed a law against inexpensive health care.


An abortion is usually under $750, and cheaper the earlier you can get it without hassles, so yeah.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
no, not that, the other one
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wife and I and several friends have flown to Tijuana from the southeast to get surgeries. Cleaner more modern hospital and top notch care. Round trip flight for 2 . 2 days in the hospital 5 days vacation at a 5 star hotel with our own butler. 5500. My copay just for the surgery here was 3900.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: If only the Democrats were in a position to fix things...


That sounds like SOCIALIST talk, COMMIE.

/end sarcasm
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: If only the Democrats were in a position to fix things...


They aren't. The Republicans have a 52 seat majority in the Senate.

/It's no longer even worth pretending that Manchin and Sinema are Democrats.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh this story again.

If you love commie-socialism so much, maybe you should stay in Mexico!

Funny how the GOP doesn't talk much about how we owe Richard Nixon a big show of gratitude for farking over every single working class family by passing Edgar Kaiser's HMO Act, making medical care a for profit industry where your life is decided by death pan... claims adjusters
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


"So for what it is worth, personally, I am in favor of some version of carefully-designed universal health coverage. And I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that, politically, it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system. One in which, when Americans get sick, they can find themselves comparison shopping with a burst appendix, flipping a coin between lifesaving medications, and praying they can come up with a catchy enough hashtag to cover their care."
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: If only the Democrats were in a position to fix things...


Well, they were back in Obama's first term, but Hilary's universal health care planned crashed and burned, so Obama got tough and demanded Congress work with Insurance lobbyists to make health insurance even more expensive and confusing than before and voila Democrats solved healthcare!

So what are you complaining about?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system. One in which, when Americans get sick, they can find themselves comparison shopping with a burst appendix, flipping a coin between lifesaving medications, and praying they can come up with a catchy enough hashtag to cover their care."


they don't care
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I'm surprised the nazi state of texas hasn't passed a law against inexpensive health care.


Give it time.  Abortion and LGBT-hate is to help get us into a GOP dictatorship.  Once we're there, then the health insurance lobby will get to work.  No more protection for pre-existing conditions. No more out of pocket max.  And I can fully see them (companies) implementing some sort of "your warranty is void if..." type language in their policies that basically allows them to deny coverage simply because you ventured outside their acceptable area at an earlier date for unrelated treatments (or even primary care, like the people in the article).  GOP courts or legislature will back them.

Even if we avoid GOP-hell, the current scheme health insurance companies operate under and the growing cost of coverage isn't sustainable for your average person (not to mention the additional expenses that ensue with an injury or illness).
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh this story again.

If you love commie-socialism so much, maybe you should stay in Mexico!

Funny how the GOP doesn't talk much about how we owe Richard Nixon a big show of gratitude for farking over every single working class family by passing Edgar Kaiser's HMO Act, making medical care a for profit industry where your life is decided by death pan... claims adjusters


Did Kaiser make it Permanente?
 
TheValiant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
one of the open secrets about living in san diego is that you get all your meds and minor medical procedures done in tj.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheValiant: one of the open secrets about living in san diego is that you get all your meds and minor medical procedures done in tj.


And don't forget vet care. They had some top notch vets in Playas de Tijuana
 
TheValiant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Induced.Karma: If only the Democrats were in a position to fix things...

Well, they were back in Obama's first term, but Hilary's universal health care planned crashed and burned, so Obama got tough and demanded Congress work with Insurance lobbyists to make health insurance even more expensive and confusing than before and voila Democrats solved healthcare!

So what are you complaining about?


you mean the the thing that republicans cried like babies and stamped their feet and gutted to the point where it was pointless? we remember that the republicans suck, yes.
 
HempHead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing new, this is why so many viejitos live in these border states and in Latin countries, medical tourism
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In 2020, most insurers agreed to waive cost-sharing payments for covid-19 treatment after the passage of federal covid relief packages that provided emergency funding to hospitals. But waiving treatment costs was optional under the law. And although Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has a posted policy saying it would waive cost sharing through the end of 2020, the insurer didn't do that for Jesús Sr.'s bill. Carrie Kraft, a spokesperson for the insurer, wouldn't discuss why his covid bill was not waived.

What an amazing set of coincidences. It's totally a paperwork mixup that the insurance company won't discuss why it happened or how it can't be fixed.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheValiant: The Exit Stencilist: Induced.Karma: If only the Democrats were in a position to fix things...

Well, they were back in Obama's first term, but Hilary's universal health care planned crashed and burned, so Obama got tough and demanded Congress work with Insurance lobbyists to make health insurance even more expensive and confusing than before and voila Democrats solved healthcare!

So what are you complaining about?

you mean the the thing that republicans cried like babies and stamped their feet and gutted to the point where it was pointless? we remember that the republicans suck, yes.


And yet, if it was gutted so badly as the be made pointless, why subject the nation to it?

Hell, they didn't even look at just putting everyone on Medicaid, a system that already works pretty damn well for tens of millions

But no - rather than walking away from it or exploring other avenues. let's just dump this Obamacare turd on the US Working Class and blame it on the GOP for it being the pile of shiat that it is

Well Obama got what he wanted, a "legacy"
 
SplittingAces [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Yeah, article with few specifics (does the profiled family have dual citizenship, etc.). It does point out how shiatty employment tied healthcare is in the US, but most of us have known this for most of our working lives.

This thread will be click bait gold in the morning. I'll be busy.
 
SplittingAces [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, I said tomorrow morning. I underestimated the Sunday night pol tab. You all have fun.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can go down and get these services but you have almost no recourse.  If things go great...great!!!! If things go sideways you or your spouse is completely f*cked and dumped back at the border with a perforated colon or whatever and that's it. No lawsuit , no investigation, certainly no refund. It's fraught with peril is all I'm saying.
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Well, they were back in Obama's first term


For all of six weeks, in the short time between when the Minnesota Supreme Court finally allowed Al Franken to claim victory in his Senate race and Ted Kennedy's death from brain cancer.

That was the only time in the past 20 years (1,043 weeks) when the Democrats had enough votes to get their bills past the filibuster, and one of their 60 votes was Joe Lieberman.
 
neapoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: TheValiant: The Exit Stencilist: Induced.Karma: If only the Democrats were in a position to fix things...

Well, they were back in Obama's first term, but Hilary's universal health care planned crashed and burned, so Obama got tough and demanded Congress work with Insurance lobbyists to make health insurance even more expensive and confusing than before and voila Democrats solved healthcare!

So what are you complaining about?

you mean the the thing that republicans cried like babies and stamped their feet and gutted to the point where it was pointless? we remember that the republicans suck, yes.

And yet, if it was gutted so badly as the be made pointless, why subject the nation to it?

Hell, they didn't even look at just putting everyone on Medicaid, a system that already works pretty damn well for tens of millions

But no - rather than walking away from it or exploring other avenues. let's just dump this Obamacare turd on the US Working Class and blame it on the GOP for it being the pile of shiat that it is

Well Obama got what he wanted, a "legacy"


Do you live under a power line?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pichu0102: I'm surprised Mexico doesn't, when it comes to medical tourism, "lock 'em up", as revenge for how we Americans treat immigrants.


Have you seen The Counselor? It doesn't spoon-feed a plot and was criticized for its lack of action, but its spareness is pointedly political.

In other words, revenge is getting that money. I was told this when I lived in LA at the turn of the millennium.
"You think we're here for 'freedom'? We're here for the money."
 
SplittingAces [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: You can go down and get these services but you have almost no recourse.  If things go great...great!!!! If things go sideways you or your spouse is completely f*cked and dumped back at the border with a perforated colon or whatever and that's it. No lawsuit , no investigation, certainly no refund. It's fraught with peril is all I'm saying.


I'll plead a level of ignorance here as related to the article. Can my Irish gringo ass just go to Mexico and get any procedure or treatment I want without a subsequent medical bill? Article seems to leave out these details.
 
