 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Somebody smashed the steam clock in Gastown. Not a euphemism   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Vancouver, Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, photo of the damage Saturday evening, recent sales mission, VPD's Forensic Identification Unit, per cent increase, City of Vancouver, recent data  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that was reeeeally Canadian.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The People Eater is not amused......
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are really starting to think of extreme measures to bring down housing prices.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Aqua-Cola safe?
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprisingly, the people of Gastown are not ready to put the past behind them. This clock was an ill-timed and shortsighted attempt towards reconciliation on the part of the Steamers.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the frame flexes with daily temperatures and the glass fatigued out.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"It was not immediately clear whether the damage was an intentional act of vandalism or if it occurred in some other way."

Damn. Get this author a copy of "Strunk and White" pronto and/or have them read some Hemingway. How about "It may have been vandalism" instead.

(BTW, vandalism is defined as being intentional. If it's unintentional you accidentally damaged something.)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I used to walk past there every day on my way to work, and I never understood why that clock was such a big deal. It's not particularly historic - built in 1977. It doesn't do much more than a regular clock apart from leaking some steam. Meh.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I gave my wife a steam clock the other night before going to Gastown, if you know what I mean.

/I don't know what that means
//probably means butt stuff
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gastown Steam Clock Smashed By Vandals!
is the kind of headline you expect to see in a newspaper in a video game for 8 year olds.  right before someone gives you a mission to go search for clues.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why I always wear a watch.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just as sick of steam-punk as everyone else, but was that really called for?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Gastown Steam Clock Smashed By Vandals!
is the kind of headline you expect to see in a newspaper in a video game for 8 year olds.  right before someone gives you a mission to go search for clues.


sounds like a case for the Mosby Boys
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.