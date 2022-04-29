 Skip to content
(The Jakarta Post) The long Canadarm of the law finally reaches the Moon
    Space exploration, NASA, Canadian lawmakers, Human spaceflight, International Space Station, space travel, Moon, Canadian astronauts  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are treated the same as crimes committed in Canada.

"Please try to do better in the future, eh."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

giantmeteor: This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?


lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

giantmeteor: This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?


Have you ever been followed by a moon shadow?

/ moon shadow
// moon shadow
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I first read that as Canadian.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?


Absolutely. It's where the space gangsters are planning to smuggle in their Titan cocaine.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?


If you don't keep an eye on them, they will forget where they came from.

brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good reference. Very Canadian.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This seems like a violation of several treaties.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love how this was part of a budget implementation bill.
/ Canadian lawmakers might be as messed up as American lawmakers.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Finally, the Maple Syrup Moon Murders may be solved, and the Lunar Poutine Killer will receive justice.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?


We ARE going back to the Moon on Artemis 2 (or Artemis 3) in 2023-2024.

/ The eventual goal is Mars by 2025-2026.

// I even think that we promised to take a Canadian with us.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?


... committed by Canadians?
 
soupafi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this Satire?
 
TrevorSmith
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All jokes aside, you know how we always Rag on lawmakers for being a decade behind reality? This is them thinking forward so the courts don't come up with "Well, you didn't say the laws applied in space, you guys" bullshiat in the *remote possibility* that someone does commit a crime in space, as has happened never before. (checks notes. Really? Someone committed a computer crime onboard the ISS just a few years ago? Huh.)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok now that menthol cigs are going away, someone needs to make... CANADJARMS

/wait no
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Good reference. Very Canadian.


Well, they are well armed.

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This seems like a solution in search of a problem. Was there really that much of a threat of moon crime?


More than you'd think.
mjg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
