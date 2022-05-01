 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Slovakian electric flying car company gets off the ground
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
VTOL or GTFO
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weird they'd build a flying car, and then not let you put it into a shopping cart on their web site.  Maybe they're selling them through Amazon.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does this con still work?
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The future is here.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never understood the appeal outside of a childlike fascination.   It's a plane with a detachable car.  You have to file flight plans, you'll probably need a shared or private hangar.  Bad weather means you're staying at home.  A normal car doesn't have those problems.

But it is still kinda cool.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
433: I've never understood the appeal outside of a childlike fascination.   It's a plane with a detachable car.  You have to file flight plans, you'll probably need a shared or private hangar.  Bad weather means you're staying at home.  A normal car doesn't have those problems.

But it is still kinda cool.

Joe Biden caused all of these problems.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
433: I've never understood the appeal outside of a childlike fascination.   It's a plane with a detachable car.  You have to file flight plans, you'll probably need a shared or private hangar.  Bad weather means you're staying at home.  A normal car doesn't have those problems.

But it is still kinda cool.

watch the video, the car transforms into a plane and back
 
433 [TotalFark]
wearsmanyhats: watch the video, the car transforms into a plane and back


Well I'll be, it does!  That's different.  Now make it go underwater!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Checko is on the mailo.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I see a single prop. Would be fun to have that thing fail...
 
Ketchuponsteak
snocone: Does this con still work?
WOW!
Shrug, it has a license and there's a video.

Looks hella cool.

Though, I don't know why you have to combine those two, when you still need an airport.

Why not get a car, and a plane.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because the Amphicar was such a success:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/its-a-car-no-its-a-boat-no-its-both-1442931922

Any pilot will express great regret at the idea of flying cars.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ya got an American version with four wheel sky drive, a big place in back to haul stuff (but never do) and a comfy seat for my 237 pound frame?  Also, places for flags cause I got opinions to share.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Check a Slovakian Flying Car today!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Harry Freakstorm: Ya got an American version with four wheel sky drive, a big place in back to haul stuff (but never do) and a comfy seat for my 237 pound frame?  Also, places for flags cause I got opinions to share.


img.hmn.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Harry Freakstorm: Ya got an American version with four wheel sky drive, a big place in back to haul stuff (but never do) and a comfy seat for my 237 pound frame?  Also, places for flags cause I got opinions to share.

Looks ideal for making meth while on the run.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still no cure for cancer....
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It is extremely cool. You can drive a Transformer/GI Joe vehicle which is incredibly rad.
It will be extremely expensive.
Even if it were not extremely expensive it's still not at all practical (very short range, small payload, no VTOL, pilots license, flight plan etc.)
Congrats, you have both a mediocre aircraft and a mediocre car.
But it still looks really really cool.
 
Trocadero
dyhchong: wearsmanyhats: Harry Freakstorm: Ya got an American version with four wheel sky drive, a big place in back to haul stuff (but never do) and a comfy seat for my 237 pound frame?  Also, places for flags cause I got opinions to share.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THE FLYING CAR (A Short Film by Kevin Smith)
Youtube BXYjqLLQ5KA
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems a lot more useful than his last invention.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Already been done. Sorta.
Ford Pinto Flying Car Crash
Youtube enKvgVNBB3U
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looking forward to hearing about the first fender bender in gridlock and the owner shocked, SHOCKED that it won't be cleared to fly ever again without $300,000 worth of repairs and recertification.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Big deal. Kansas and vicinity have had flying cars, houses, and even trees for decades.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
dyhchong: Looking forward to hearing about the first fender bender in gridlock and the owner shocked, SHOCKED that it won't be cleared to fly ever again without $300,000 worth of repairs and recertification.


After being shocked as a result of the electric-car accident, will the owner also be surprised at the cost of the repairs?
 
Trocadero
Prof. Frink: Big deal. Kansas and vicinity have had flying cars, houses, and even trees for decades.


Too soon, man.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

When you tug on its winky.
 
chitownmike
the money is in the banana stand: I see a single prop. Would be fun to have that thing fail...


Yeah, nobody has ever made a single engine plane
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Flying car market to be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040.
-Morgan Stanley

LOL
 
Billy Bathsalt
Marcus Aurelius: Weird they'd build a flying car, and then not let you put it into a shopping cart on their web site.  Maybe they're selling them through Amazon.


I got mine through ebay.  Free shipping, but I had to be home to sign for it, they wouldn't leave it with the neighbors.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a reason I avoid Asian restaurants that offer crap like "Japanese and Chinese" or worse "Japanese, Chinese and Thai". I've learned that lesson by being party to some outright horrific conversations between my toilet and my bowel. I'd rather not learn why "car + plane" is a terrible, very bad, downright awful idea and leave my bowel out of it
 
chitownmike
Omnivorous: Because the Amphicar was such a success:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/its-a-car-no-its-a-boat-no-its-both-1442931922

Any pilot will express great regret at the idea of flying cars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They've got a pusher prop and wings that fold in two different directions.

There is zero consumer level market (besides the peen-lacking billionaire crowd) for a flying car because no regular person could come close to inspecting or maintaining anything like that.

/ Plus, we have limited airspace.
 
chitownmike
dyhchong: Looking forward to hearing about the first fender bender in gridlock and the owner shocked, SHOCKED that it won't be cleared to fly ever again without $300,000 worth of repairs and recertification.


You just fly over the gridlock, duh
 
iheartscotch
You just fly over the gridlock, duh


Or plummet violently, causing gridlock.

/ flying cars are dumb.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
LordOfThePings: Seems a lot more useful than his last invention.

That is was actually a really useful thing back in the day before we had modern sterilization and breathable materials.  It allows for gas exchange without allowing anything to contaminate what is inside the bottle (dust can't fall in and it prevents an air current that might blow bacteria/yeast/mold into the liquid).
 
frankb00th
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slovakian flying car is not a concept I wish to explore in any way shape or for
 
frankb00th
frankb00th: Slovakian flying car is not a concept I wish to explore in any way shape or for


Form
 
