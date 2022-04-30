 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Old man with old gun in old sod triggers raid by Irish police   (nypost.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Police, Jude McGovern, Jack Russell Terrier, Queens, Firearm, 88-year-old retired NYPD cop, daring morning police raid, Ireland's police force  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 6:35 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Irish old sod?  You leave Charles Nelson Reilly out of this!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A revolver missing a firing pin?

I guess he could have pistol whipped the lot of em.

You know a man is gonna go on a shooting rampage when all he has is a revolver.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I felt bad for this guy until I read that he's a retired corrections officer from Riker's Island.  No amount of misfortune is enough for him.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So he was NYPD before he became a Prison Officer.

I can see why the Garda may think he was a dishonest person and it was best to check that the gun was actually deactivated.
 
TrevorSmith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: So he was NYPD before he became a Prison Officer.

I can see why the Garda may think he was a dishonest person and it was best to check that the gun was actually deactivated.


Not to mention "I declared it in NJ before I left, but I didn't declare it in Ireland." Well, shiat, son. Guess laws are for everyone else but you, right? Typical cop-think.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.