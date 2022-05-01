 Skip to content
(WRAL)   One person killed, three are hurt from a shooting incident at a Clinton party   (wral.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone hit the reset button on the mass shooting timer.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Deputies responded to a party at the VFW location on Veterans Lane in Clinton around 2:50 a.m.

Not surprised to learn that some war vets are still shooty.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hillary, how could you?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Hillary, how could you?


I knew she'd finally lose it with all the "but her e-mails" jokes.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sno man: Candygram4Mongo: Hillary, how could you?

I knew she'd finally lose it with all the "but her e-mails" jokes.


It can't be Hillary, only one dead.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this is a tragic waste of a potential Fark headline.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
((( SOROS!!! )))

/ooga booga
 
ifky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you refuse to give up the funk.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow. There's a Clinton N C.  Think they would have changed the name to Reagan back in the 90s.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought she was just shot on the blue dress, nobody dies from that.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clinton death count is always on the rise
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My first thought was Hunter's laptop  used as a shield.  It is OK?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: sno man: Candygram4Mongo: Hillary, how could you?

I knew she'd finally lose it with all the "but her e-mails" jokes.

It can't be Hillary, only one dead.


And it wasn't ruled a "suicide".
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone hit 'em with the Bop Gun?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wanting literal fries with that shake is not what George meant!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you'd all have just shot yourself on arrival, the land would still be occupied by the Native Americans, instead of rascist fascist assholes.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/gis never fails :]
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok who invited Dick Cheney?
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nice copy/paste headline.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Hillary, how could you?


If Hillary had been involved, all four victims would be dead, dummy.
So I'm guessing it was Chelsea, who is still learning the ropes.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lorelle: Deputies responded to a party at the VFW location on Veterans Lane in Clinton around 2:50 a.m.

Not surprised to learn that some war vets are still shooty.


https://www.cbs17.com/news/local-news/1-dead-3-injured-after-shooting-at-clinton-party/
One person is dead, and three others were injured after a shooting at a private party in Clinton, according to deputies.

The shooting happened next door to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post on property belonging to the Kirtwood swimming pool club, according to officials.
 
