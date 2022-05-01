 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Ever wanted to learn how to recite the alphabet backwards? No? You sure? Well here's a video showing you the easiest way to learn it. I might come in handy, you never know   (youtube.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 6:05 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in my teens, I first heard the joke about the cop pulling someone over ask asking them if they could say their ABCs backwards.  For what ever reason I taught myself to do so and can still do it today. Its a cool party joke / easy party bet.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uriah Heep - Seven Stars (from Sweet Freedom, 1973)
Youtube RuJjpZ9xuOs
How I learned the alphabet backwards. Yes, it worked once. Gotta get to the end of the tune.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Join the Navy?
 
wage0048
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hell, I can't even do that sober!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People need a method for that?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a kid's album that taught me how.

3rd grade teacher was not amused by my new skill.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blastoh: When I was in my teens, I first heard the joke about the cop pulling someone over ask asking them if they could say their ABCs backwards.  For what ever reason I taught myself to do so and can still do it today. Its a cool party joke / easy party bet.


Same.

Came in handy at a work team building event where we had useless skills competition. Got a gift certificate at least.
 
uberalice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RENO 911! - Drunk Catwalk
Youtube D6VQDNIZH7U
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was a guy on Jeopardy a couple of days ago who sang the ABC song backwards in a way that, if you reverse the audio, actually sounded like the ABC song played regularly. It was weird to watch but also kind of amazing:
Many people can do their ABCs in reverse. But ever heard someone pronounce them ƨbɿɒwʞɔɒd? #shorts
Youtube nS4EcW2f1-k
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My mom broke codes with the Navy in WWII. She used to recite the alphabet backwards when we were kids.  It stuck, now I can do it.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've seen cops use that as a sobriety test. I think it was Live P.D. which practically celebrated cop-bro douchebaggery. They acted like everyone knew how to do that. It was absurd.

/ Of course the dude couldn't say the alphabet backwards, drunk or not ( he was the former ).
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are people born to do this; can't embed the youtube, so here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNfzGuOSPTE
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We did a warm up exercise in high school choir where we sang the alphabet backwards. I can still do it easily.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

awruk!: There are people born to do this; can't embed the youtube, so here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNfzGuOSPTE


You can only embed FarkTV
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tapeheads - Fishbone and Sobriety Test
Youtube Ku_wLVbIUA4
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: ABC-DEF-GHI Song
Youtube qTvhKZHAP8U
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In 1999 I took a bus across the US. Twice. In my many hours of boredom I taught myself the alphabet backwards. In French.

That "skill" has never been needed and I've long forgotten it. But at one point in my life I would have won that bar bet.
 
kcoombs69 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been able to do this since 8th grade.  In Social Studies, I sat in the front row.  At some point, I wrote the alphabet on my book cover out of boredom one day.
Since I sat in the front row, the teacher would often use my textbook to teach the lesson at the board. So when he was done, he would close my book but it would be upside down. And after so many days of staring at the alphabet backwards, I could remember it and haven't ever forgot.

/csb
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.