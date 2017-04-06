 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   16-year-old in Texas catches a world-record fish with an assist from a bow and arrow. I just assumed that in Texas he would have just shot the fish instead   (kj97.iheart.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I shot an arrow into the air...."
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're going to shoot it with an arrow, at least make it a fighting chance and get in the water with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fish clocked in at 56.2 lbs, what the Fishers knew was a lake record. What they didn't know, however, was that this catch was actually a world record.
"I was really excited, I didn't expect it to be a state record but it was," Fisher said.

Sounds like he still doesn't know it was a world record.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess and say it was some type of whitefish...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness it's dead
/s
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That skill will be surprisingly useful after Elon Musk's Tesla robots cause Zero Day to happen.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fisher fought with the fish for over 10 minutes, according to KETK.

Wow. A WHOLE 10 minutes?!? And he never took a break? No even once? This kid really IS a hero!

/Meanwhile, I harpooned his mom for two hours. Where's my medal?
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoked gar? Pickled gar? Sushi? Garden gar? So many questions.
 
drxym
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shooting a fish with an razor sharp arrow and taking 10 minutes to get it on land doesn't really strike me as impressive. Fish was probably severely or mortally injured by the whole arrow thing after all.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Skewered gar?
/?
//?
///?
?///
?//
?/
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x608]


Hmm, wonder what kind of boat she's on..
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopher321: If you're going to shoot it with an arrow, at least make it a fighting chance and get in the water with it.

[Fark user image 850x850]


But what if the fish is an Archerfish?

images.newscientist.comView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ugh. Hooray, I guess? You killed the biggest something anyone's ever seen, and now it's gone.
 
