 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Apparently being a farmer in Montana sucks   (kbzk.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Mental health, Psychiatry, mental health services, Psychology, Montana Department of Agriculture, Mental disorder, Medicine, Health care  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 3:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That looks like it will be a fantastic program.  If COVID did anything positive it is the normalization of telehealth and increasing specialty coverage through telehealth.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That looks like it will be a fantastic program.  If COVID did anything positive it is the normalization of telehealth and increasing specialty coverage through telehealth.


I didn't read the whole article but I suspect that they are using the USDA Telemedicine Grant to find the implementation.  I have a LOT of criticism about the Trump era White House, but they got this one right.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Weary Optimist: feckingmorons: That looks like it will be a fantastic program.  If COVID did anything positive it is the normalization of telehealth and increasing specialty coverage through telehealth.

I didn't read the whole article but I suspect that they are using the USDA Telemedicine Grant to find the implementation.  I have a LOT of criticism about the Trump era White House, but they got this one right.


Amazing that so much good might come from one old fat dude's hating trips to the doctor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now, imagine being indigenous
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just get a cup of coffee and give your foot a push
And ride your pygmy pony over to the mental health tush
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, somebody has to grow that dental floss.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a dope ass island for sale in Montana right now.  Never thought I'd type that.

privateislandsonline.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, somebody has to grow that dental floss.


and those zircon encrusted tweezers aren't cheap
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Department of Ag partnered with Frontier Psychiatry.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: There's a dope ass island for sale in Montana right now.  Never thought I'd type that.

[privateislandsonline.com image 850x498]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tough job with a lot of things to keep a person up at night.  Drought, commodity prices, crop yield vs. debt load, injury, illness, etc.  Throw in that "cowboy up" bullshiat attitude and people are afraid to talk about their problems.  I recently read that last year, Montana's Farm Bureau brought in a speaker who had come really close to offing himself, and the message was simply that it's okay to admit you need some help.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: There's a dope ass island for sale in Montana right now.  Never thought I'd type that.

[privateislandsonline.com image 850x498]


That looks straight out of The Most Dangerous Game
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edited for brevity:

a) being in Montana sucks
b) being a farmer sucks.

Overlap is possible.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised the GOP hasn't come up with any "Don't say 'I'm hurting'" laws to prevent men from seeking mental health services.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: It's a tough job with a lot of things to keep a person up at night.  Drought, commodity prices, crop yield vs. debt load, injury, illness, etc.  Throw in that "cowboy up" bullshiat attitude and people are afraid to talk about their problems.  I recently read that last year, Montana's Farm Bureau brought in a speaker who had come really close to offing himself, and the message was simply that it's okay to admit you need some help.


And it's a looonnnggg way to any place that might have mental health professionals available. Meaning you can lose most of a day traveling for a 50 minute counseling session.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline has 3 extra words.
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fifth generation Montanan here. Hopefully they'll use the opportunity to clear some of the drumpfy BS delusions out of family and friends still living there. It's an unbelievably beautiful state with so many things to do and cool places. And farming is a farking hard life so anything they can do to make it easier to handle mentally as well as fiscally and emotionally will be welcomed.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think their sky is depressingly big.
 
genner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Montana we know has been struggling with a mental health crisis. Which in my mind it's been less of a crisis and more of a chronic problem,"


Oh good. I was worried it was a crisis.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those Montana farmers have a lot of guilt for claiming to be bootstrappy Republicans and then taking all those sweet, sweet, decidedly non-bootstrappy crop subsidies.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Those Montana farmers have a lot of guilt for claiming to be bootstrappy Republicans and then taking all those sweet, sweet, decidedly non-bootstrappy crop subsidies.


I somehow don't think anybody decides to be a farmer because of the crop subsidies.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The Department of Ag partnered with Frontier Psychiatry.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x333] [View Full Size image _x_]


You're a nut! You're crazy in the coconut!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but as it's a neo-Nazi Red enclave, I assume the counseling is basically.

"NUT UP AND BE A REAL MAN!!!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Must be the toll of self delusion over time; presenting oneself as a rugged, independent frontiersman while in reality you're a welfare queen in an air conditioned cab while you do the job of an exterminator.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Um, all farmers.  But Montana farmers should be doing OK right now, because we grow a lot of wheat.
Also we have one of the highest suicide rates in the US, in general.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: DNRTFA, but as it's a neo-Nazi Red enclave, I assume the counseling is basically.

"NUT UP AND BE A REAL MAN!!!"


Actually Montana had a Democratic governor as recently as 2020 and the state legislature is actually pretty moderate on a lot of things.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: DNRTFA, but as it's a neo-Nazi Red enclave, I assume the counseling is basically.

"NUT UP AND BE A REAL MAN!!!"


Yup.  Have a friend that served in Iraq and now deals with PTSD and anger issues.  It took him almost destroying his marriage to look for help and then it took probably 2 years to find someone that wasn't all 'suck it up, buttercup.'

Mental health services in America are pathetic.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As someone whose mental health practice has been largely done by video over the last two years, recognizing not only its convenience, but its ability to reach rural populations has been a real boon. Hard to tell sometimes since we're in the middle of what is probably the biggest mental health crisis for this generation (and maybe the next), but the ability to reach more people is hopefully helping us at least tread water.

Medicare/Medicaid took some of the lead on this one by removing requirements for "origination sites". Next is to increase the extent of broadband networks to the areas of low population and high need.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: DNRTFA, but as it's a neo-Nazi Red enclave, I assume the counseling is basically.

"NUT UP AND BE A REAL MAN!!!"

Actually Montana had a Democratic governor as recently as 2020 and the state legislature is actually pretty moderate on a lot of things.


They used to be.  Those days are gone.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: There's a dope ass island for sale in Montana right now.  Never thought I'd type that.

[privateislandsonline.com image 850x498]


Looks like it's on the north end of Flathead.
::checks link::
Aww man, it sold already???
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: DNRTFA, but as it's a neo-Nazi Red enclave, I assume the counseling is basically.

"NUT UP AND BE A REAL MAN!!!"

Yup.  Have a friend that served in Iraq and now deals with PTSD and anger issues.  It took him almost destroying his marriage to look for help and then it took probably 2 years to find someone that wasn't all 'suck it up, buttercup.'

Mental health services in America are pathetic.


Agreed. However, some of us are fighting hard to change that. Keep up the good fight. I'm a registered lobbyist in my state, and several of my staff are policy wonks in their spare time.

One of my regular rants is how many private practices refuse to work with public insurance - namely Medicare and Medicaid. I have 25 providers, and we see all-comers including non-insured and folks with no official documentation. And we're able to get paid, but it helps to adjust your expectations and focus on community health.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: DNRTFA, but as it's a neo-Nazi Red enclave, I assume the counseling is basically.

"NUT UP AND BE A REAL MAN!!!"

Actually Montana had a Democratic governor as recently as 2020 and the state legislature is actually pretty moderate on a lot of things.


My Red shiat rectangle state has a Democratic governor (only because Repugs backed the ONE candidate no one could stand because of his abject stupidity).  Rest assured, she has been stripped of nearly all powers by the extremist Red legislature and has little real chance of re-election even if the voting machines aren't rigged and the Secretary of State office doesn't cook the vote tallies, along with the average American voter being an easily manipulated (dur, gas prices!!), vaguely racist IDIOT.

But for all real, practical purposes: states as Red as the spilled blood of the innocent people they target.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.