(Cleveland 19)   The not recommended way to teach kids about slavery is to put them in shackles and have the black kids pick seeds out of cotton, old times there are not forgotten   (cleveland19.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Teacher, white teacher, Education, Rochester school officials, Black students, Precious Tross, School Principal Kelly Nicastro, student Jahmiere O'Neal  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This seems to happen a lot.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this (NSFW):

Most Racist Field Trip Ever
Youtube Oomlb9xm-YQ
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: This seems to happen a lot.


And teaching "critical race theory" is supposed to be evil. I guess this teacher decided to go with being evil to teach evil.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love the names in this article
look at this:
the mother, Precious Tross, who also goes by Precious Morris,
She's got interchangeable last names, neither of which belong to her daughter
Morris' daughter, Ja'Nasia Brown

This is America, motherfarkers, you have no idea if we're related, also my last name is sometimes another last name
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"He made a mockery out of slavery," the mother "

Ok then.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I knew a lot of education majors who would get a starter job in the Rochester City Schools before getting a job in the burbs and this doesn't surprise me one bit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you really wanted to do this, then have the kids each randomly draw a colored strip of paper and say that everyone who drew a green slip now worked for the ones who drew purple. And leave the handcuffs at home.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should all be picking cotton obviously. You're wasting a large potential labou force by colour-coding who does what. That'll learn them more about slavery if the white kids get a good taste of it before the run around shoutin fweedumbs!

When they're done with the cotton they can come to my place and do the housework. They can live in the basement if they keep out of reach of the super.
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They should all be picking cotton obviously. You're wasting a large potential labou force by colour-coding who does what. That'll learn them more about slavery if the white kids get a good taste of it before the run around shoutin fweedumbs!

When they're done with the cotton they can come to my place and do the housework. They can live in the basement if they keep out of reach of the super wife.


Just FTFY.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"People are finally starting to realize teachers don't make enough money"

... and some teachers shouldn't be paid at all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My question is, did the teacher plan similar tactics for other topics?
😆 🤣 😂
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey we learned about how AIDS spreads by playing tag.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Reminds me of this (NSFW):

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Oomlb9xm-YQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The Will Smith back-story, as told by a Will Smith impersonator. Sorry. A witty young black gentlemen with a good back hand playing tennis. Young black and talented.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have doubts that anyone was "made" to do these things, but that's what investigations are supposed to find out. I'll reserve my umbrage until there's a report.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some of you have never been starved, forced to dress up in heavy wool pioneer costumes, then made to push a heavy handcart, like a small wagon for people whose cult leader stole their ox money, all in hundred degree weather in the desert, and it shows.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Take all the kids out to work in the field picking a local crop. Then tour a local meat plant. This is where your food comes from. These are the people that do the work to keep you and your family from sustenance farming. That would be an eye opening field trip for most of us.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"School officials haven't identified the teacher."

It's a male teacher. They're going to identify him soon.

And don't you dare bring up CRT in schools.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: If you really wanted to do this, then have the kids each randomly draw a colored strip of paper and say that everyone who drew a green slip now worked for the ones who drew purple. And leave the handcuffs at home.


Education has no objectives for children to "feel" oppression, or "experience" submission and there is no shortage of research on experimental ethics to dismiss your "solution" of nixing cuffs, but telling kids they "now work for" another.

There's no justification to "teach" the topic of slavery outside a history class that's not coming around until middle school and, with a little luck, students at that age will distinguish between framed prose and primary sources and the challenge of their integration.
 
mossberg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I love the names in this article
look at this:
the mother, Precious Tross, who also goes by Precious Morris,
She's got interchangeable last names, neither of which belong to her daughter
Morris' daughter, Ja'Nasia Brown

This is America, motherfarkers, you have no idea if we're related, also my last name is sometimes another last name


The author really seemed to be making fun of the names.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Remember last night when we got stupid high and started joking about the worst possible ways to teach certain topics?"

"Yeah, what about it?"

"I was still stupid high when I taught my class today. Know any good lawyers?"
 
