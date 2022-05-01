 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ranger Rick)   Nope. Nope. Nope. Why?   (unofficialnetworks.com) divider line
35
    More: Amusing, The Animals, National Park Service, Thought, Statue of Liberty, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Word, You Got It, A Little Bit  
•       •       •

1977 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 1:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
asked and answered:
unofficialnetworks.comView Full Size


and laughed
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't tell me what to do!

I have rights!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's perfect.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Saw the squirrel silhouette and thought this was going in another direction for a second.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bison Tosses Woman Out Of Her Pants - Natives React #24
Youtube qtOr-BcRtRI
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: It's perfect.


THIS.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember seeing a giant moose in the wild when I was hiking to a creek to fish. I'm a city person, but I have enough sense to stay away from an animal that could trample me to death. Then an article appeared in the news about a woman who had her face kicked by a moose. I bet she never looked the same.

It's not Bullwinkle, dammit!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'M A HUMAN! AN APEX PREDATOR! RESPECT ME!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't step on Superman's cape
You don't piss into the wind
You don't pull the mask off the ol' Lone Range
And you don't fark around Moose
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I do what I want!!!"

Go on, just don't whine when people with a better than room temperature IQ point and laugh at you.
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope
horrorandsons.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need signs: 'Only Alpha males may approach the wildlife'
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 804x600]


Holy shiat! That made me laugh out loud! Thanks for that today.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Direct link to full-size image for future meme-ing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy filming the bear with a zoom lens is still closer than I'd like to be.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I was young and ignorant I did the moose thing. I was lucky and nothing bad happened, but older wiser me feels these educational warnings are important because many people don't know vital facts about wild animals. It might also help if this was taught in school instead of the 16 1/2 dynasties of the ancient Mesopotamian empire.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bisons is so FLUFFY tho.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thats why I hang out with old people with canes and walkers while in parks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Don't tell me what to do!

I have rights!


I've done my own bison research.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I remember seeing a giant moose in the wild when I was hiking to a creek to fish. I'm a city person, but I have enough sense to stay away from an animal that could trample me to death. Then an article appeared in the news about a woman who had her face kicked by a moose. I bet she never looked the same.


I'm giggling just picturing her going thru life with the imprint of a moose knuckle on her forehead...

It's not Bullwinkle, dammit!

<snert!>
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My ex was really good with wild bears. That's why we broke up.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Awwwwwwwww.....  Come on!  This is natural selection in process!  Anyone stupid enough to get that close to an animal that can kill them with one hit should be killed.  And it might teach other idiots how to respect nature.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Petit_Merdeux: Don't tell me what to do!

I have rights!

I've done my own bison research.


Bye, son.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those squirrels are dangerous

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Awwwwwwwww.....  Come on!  This is natural selection in process!  Anyone stupid enough to get that close to an animal that can kill them with one hit should be killed.  And it might teach other idiots how to respect nature.


That would be great. Unfortunately it costs too much whenever someone Darwins themselves.
 
payattention
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FAFO baby. It is how we all survive. Well, except for those who FAFO.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SpaceyCat: Awwwwwwwww.....  Come on!  This is natural selection in process!  Anyone stupid enough to get that close to an animal that can kill them with one hit should be killed.  And it might teach other idiots how to respect nature.

That would be great. Unfortunately it costs too much whenever someone Darwins themselves.


And the animal who technically did nothing wrong always gets put down.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SpaceyCat: Awwwwwwwww.....  Come on!  This is natural selection in process!  Anyone stupid enough to get that close to an animal that can kill them with one hit should be killed.  And it might teach other idiots how to respect nature.

That would be great. Unfortunately it costs too much whenever someone Darwins themselves.


What costs?

Leave the corpse in the forest.

The only costs should be LEO with weapons shooting people trying to remove the corpse.  Let them rot where they die.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have family that live up north and they keep feeding the deer.
Never mind that this attracts the damn things to their place and those "cute deer" aren't good at looking both ways for vehicles before they cross the highway.
Dammit, people have been killed due to deer / vehicle collisions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the national parks if you are breaking the rules and get injuried or killed, no help should be given.  If you get injured while staying on the trail or not littering or in the gift shop or in designated camping areas, yes you can get help.  As ling as you were not breaking the rules.

We need people to suffer.  Break the rules and wolves eat you.
 
DuckSausage
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: My ex was really good with wild bears. That's why we broke up.


Oh... Oh lordy...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: [YouTube video: Bison Tosses Woman Out Of Her Pants - Natives React #24]


Thanks for the reminder. I haven't watched any of their stuff in ages.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: asked and answered:
[unofficialnetworks.com image 850x510]

and laughed


Old farm sign: "If you cross this field you must be able to do it in 6.5 seconds.  The bull can do it in 7"
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.