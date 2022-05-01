 Skip to content
(NPR)   COVID vaccines for kids have gotten expensive: $25 for the shot and $25K to take your anti-vax ex-spouse to court   (npr.org) divider line
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The husband has his head up his ass.

/ Nuff said.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Her, I want to protect my children from a pandemic. Him, my politics are more important than my children, besides, of they die, less child support.

/Girl, be happy you're divorced.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Judges are busy. This case should be solved in three seconds. The idiot who doesn't want to vaccinate the kid is wrong. Do they really need to have a farking full hearing?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the best threats is "Failure to provide reasonable medical care for a child."  It can be grounds for endangerment and termination in custody.   Maybe that's not the case in Pennsylvania.

The two grow farms, for "herbs" and the other for "shrooms," really should not waste $25K on court process.  You'd think a good shaman would devine a way that satisfied both by the next eclipse, equinox, or solstice.

Here's a picture of a bad shaman, who has legal bills of his own.   This was before, when he was at a joint "Herbs and Shrooms" tasting party.

Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: The husband has his head up his ass.

/ Nuff said.


Oddly enough, he's not an anti-vaxxer.

I don't agree with his conclusions, but his logic was sound.

I guess submitter had to lie to get a greenlight, or he couldn't read.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe learn about your partner's political alignments before farking/marrying/dating them.
If they are Republicans, make sure they don't know your phone number or where you live.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

