(Chicago Trib)   People are finally starting to realize teachers don't make enough money
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
South Dakota cut teacher pay years ago and has never recovered.  The politicans view this as a success.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Republicans prefer their voters to be completely uneducated.  Otherwise they don't vote Republican.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was lead to believe by politicians that they were masochists who paid extra for the abuse and enjoyed their victimhood and found increasing poverty stimulating.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's because they don't work during the summer!

/s
//about to take a job and leave teaching too
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only took.. how many years? Too many.
 
BumpInTheNight [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An educated voter base with critical thinking skills is a clear threat to the success of a certain side of the political spectrum.  Then there's the idiots who are so proud of their ignorance they just hate the idea that an educator could make a decent living, the ignorant didn't learn anything from them, so why should anyone else be given the opportunity.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watch as nothing is done about it. your betters don't need your children educated.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they wanted to be funded, they should have been police
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has anyone suggested a pizza party?
more awards and recognitions that teachers have to spend time even applying for?
how about bringing in a yoga instructor during planning periods to help faculty destress or puppies to pet?
weekly email of encouragement?
how about a new curriculum designed to make things easier?
new online educational platform designed to make things easier?
how about store credit at the school store the students run in the mornings, they have fun sized snickers now!
raffle off a parking place for the teacher of the month?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will just lower the requirements and eliminate any background checks for a teaching position. That will fix the problem AND save the state money.

/ I am stating this sarcastically... but the Red Hats would love to get rid of any good teachers, put in unqualified people and close the school when a problem occurs
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to pay them more if we want them to provide their own guns to protect kids from mass shooters. How can we expect teachers to bring enough firepower to school if we don't pay them? Are they supposed to take down some weirdo teenager packing an assault rifle with a six-shooter? I don't think so. They need their own gun safe in the classroom with enough assault rifles, shotguns, and ammo to put down any threat*.


*The key to the safe they leave in the unlocked drawer in the classroom when they go to the teacher's lounge to get drunk.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: has anyone suggested a pizza party?
more awards and recognitions that teachers have to spend time even applying for?
how about bringing in a yoga instructor during planning periods to help faculty destress or puppies to pet?
weekly email of encouragement?
how about a new curriculum designed to make things easier?
new online educational platform designed to make things easier?
how about store credit at the school store the students run in the mornings, they have fun sized snickers now!
raffle off a parking place for the teacher of the month?


We put a foosball table in the teacher lounge!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's sarcasm woefully edgeless. .

"I want to be that teacher who when little kids are adults, they would look back and think of me, which would mean so much," Santiago said.

Such idealism disappears after having a year's worth of professional training and a semester's practicum rendered superfluous by a district's regimen of testing preparation or curricula implemented through arbitration: Follow the script or risk admin's pressures.

That's one side of the coin; Parents expectations are the other.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: how about bringing in a yoga instructor during planning periods to help faculty destress or puppies to pet?


whoa whoa whoa, let's not knock pettin' puppies
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.


This is honestly one of the reasons I got out before I got too deep into it, the realization that 99% of schools would rather I got a masters in education than a masters in history. The horror stories by my friends who got their M.Ed's is enough for me.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The goal is to kill public education and funnel the funding to charter and non-denominational (evangelical) schools (not mutually exclusive). Shiatty pay, shiatty education, shiatty outcomes. Meanwhile, people with money send their to private schools where they actually receive an education designed to set them up for university and a professional career.

Gotta keep widening that gap. The "have nots" got uncomfortably close to smelling what "have" is like for a while, there. Gave them
some funny ideas.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on where you live.

Our teachers here in jersey, at least the northern part do pretty well. A comically amazing benefits package, a pretty decent pension after 20 years, 403b, tenure after a couple of years which will guarantee your job for life short of you actually murdering a student and being convicted, continuing education, and starting pay of like 65k. Most will be cracking 100k after a dozen or so years, and its not uncommon for someone tor retire in the ballpark of 150 with a 70k a year pension, and then double dip on their pension for a few years as a consultant.

Also they get an insane number of sick days that they get paid out on or can use towards early retirement, not to mention only having to work ~190 days a year.

YES I KNOW teachers frequently do work after hours, on the holidays, weekends, etc. EVERY professional does. Yes i know some of the summers, especially early in their career are spent doing lesson planning, etc, but good teachers get that shiat down fast and it isn't the crucification they make it out to be year after year.

I mean your teachers can have that too, if you want my 20k a year property tax bill on a modest house to go along with it (a little more than half of our taxes go to the schools, and about 60% of that is spent on teacher salaries).
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.

This is honestly one of the reasons I got out before I got too deep into it, the realization that 99% of schools would rather I got a masters in education than a masters in history. The horror stories by my friends who got their M.Ed's is enough for me.


Hey, it could have been worse.  You could have gotten a doctorate in history like me!

/number of times in my life I've taught a history class: zero
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, what needs to happen is for education to become privitized so that vultures can extract profit from the already pitiful budget before paying even less qualified instructors an even smaller salary. That'll fix everything.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: how about bringing in a yoga instructor during planning periods to help faculty destress or puppies to pet?


You laugh, but one of my wife's benefits as an educator, is weekly acupuncture.

Everyone pointed out how much the cost, because everyone gets it, racks up our health insurance costs on the plan, and puts it into Cadillac territory, so we pay tax on it, and ultimately it costs everyone a bunch of money.

The union has made pretty clear their membership will die on that hill. They offered a new plan for new teachers that excluded it (because its a union, so fark the new people), and would have saved everyone a ton of money, and hardly any took it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.

This is honestly one of the reasons I got out before I got too deep into it, the realization that 99% of schools would rather I got a masters in education than a masters in history. The horror stories by my friends who got their M.Ed's is enough for me.


those who can, do.
those who cannot, teach.
those who cannot teach, teach education.

half-joking, but I work with a lot of people I work with have masters in math education and phd's in things like "educational leadership" yet cannot seem to do either.

To see them fail to apply math they teach OUTSIDE of the classroom is just painful.

One uses convoluted combination of points and percentages for calculating grades. Which is one thing, but to complain about your students in remedial math being unable to understand it when you can barely explain it yourself, is just befuddling.

It does feel weird to leave teaching after 20 years though.
 
docilej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...they do in Connecticut.  The salaries and the pensions are to die for. Just ask Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi.
 
The Brains
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here in KY people pay a lot of money for education.

Seems like most of it goes to construction and "consultants" rather than boots-on-ground teachers (and their trusty assistants).
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kbronsito: We need to pay them more if we want them to provide their own guns to protect kids from mass shooters. How can we expect teachers to bring enough firepower to school if we don't pay them? Are they supposed to take down some weirdo teenager packing an assault rifle with a six-shooter? I don't think so. They need their own gun safe in the classroom with enough assault rifles, shotguns, and ammo to put down any threat*.


*The key to the safe they leave in the unlocked drawer in the classroom when they go to the teacher's lounge to get drunk.


What kind of noob teacher has to walk all the way to the teachers' lounge to get drunk? Isn't that why their desks have drawers?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would you pay idiots that knowingly expose themselves to coronavirus a penny more?  They've already shown that they're willing to internalize state burdens.  I say cut their pay and have the superintendent give them an attaboy.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Subby's sarcasm woefully edgeless. .

"I want to be that teacher who when little kids are adults, they would look back and think of me, which would mean so much," Santiago said.

Such idealism disappears after having a year's worth of professional training and a semester's practicum rendered superfluous by a district's regimen of testing preparation or curricula implemented through arbitration: Follow the script or risk admin's pressures.

That's one side of the coin; Parents expectations are the other.


I think probably the most important functions school serves are socialization, teachers serving as role models, and exposure to opportunities.

The curriculum is kind of secondary and repetitive.  How many times do you need to learn basic math or how to read or the same historical facts?

Kids going to college need to learn how to do well on the entrance exams and good study habits, but when they hit college they're almost back to square one again anyway.  (STEM majors need to know algebra and trig but that's about it.)
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Americans spend more than any other nation on education and the result is we have some of the dumbest kids in the world.

A huge part of this is that American teachers for the most part are some of the dumbest college grads in the country.  Anyone who has ever interacted with an "education" major can easily observe this.

The other huge part is that we are a society of dullards.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I new this growing up when my dad was a teacher in a public school.  And it's only become worse since then.  Why anyone would choose teaching as a profession these days is beyond me.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It isn't even at its lowest point yet.
Conservatives have been at war with teachers for as long as I can remember and they are getting very close to changing the system over to a private charter school system.
As soon as that is complete ,the people teaching your children will be earning around minimum wage just like those nice people that take care of grandma in the elderly care facility.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.


Do you really think you are going to get anyone with a masters degree in STEM to take a teacher's salary?  Maybe a few retirees might start, but I suspect any retiree will quit the moment he has to deal with current students (who can see how much the community values them and act accordingly).

Not to mention that I moved to Rochester, NY.  I think the county I'm in (Monroe) has something like 20 different school districts, each with their own tax rate, building, and administrators (and I'm sure plenty of consultants).
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I new this growing up when my dad was a teacher in a public school.  And it's only become worse since then.  Why anyone would choose teaching as a profession these days is beyond me.


Teaching unions created this.  Miserable dumb teachers were afraid of competition so they created a system where they have a "good enough" pay with incredible benefits and job stability.

It is a perfect career for dumb people who can't otherwise accomplish anything and aren't trying to get rich but want a nice stable job until they retire.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Considering that just about every "middle class" job has lost money or been stagnant at best for the past 20 years doesn't help.  This country is pretty farked and we're circling the drain.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

noitsnot: buravirgil: Subby's sarcasm woefully edgeless. .

"I want to be that teacher who when little kids are adults, they would look back and think of me, which would mean so much," Santiago said.

Such idealism disappears after having a year's worth of professional training and a semester's practicum rendered superfluous by a district's regimen of testing preparation or curricula implemented through arbitration: Follow the script or risk admin's pressures.

That's one side of the coin; Parents expectations are the other.

I think probably the most important functions school serves are socialization, teachers serving as role models, and exposure to opportunities.

The curriculum is kind of secondary and repetitive.  How many times do you need to learn basic math or how to read or the same historical facts?

Kids going to college need to learn how to do well on the entrance exams and good study habits, but when they hit college they're almost back to square one again anyway.  (STEM majors need to know algebra and trig but that's about it.)


This is spoken like someone who is a perfect candidate for a career in public education.

You could spend your entire life studying history and still not have enough knowledge regarding it.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.

Do you really think you are going to get anyone with a masters degree in STEM to take a teacher's salary?  Maybe a few retirees might start, but I suspect any retiree will quit the moment he has to deal with current students (who can see how much the community values them and act accordingly).

Not to mention that I moved to Rochester, NY.  I think the county I'm in (Monroe) has something like 20 different school districts, each with their own tax rate, building, and administrators (and I'm sure plenty of consultants).


You couldn't even if you wanted to.  The teachers unions are set up to stop this.  They don't want competition for their jobs and they certainly don't want intelligent leaders exposing their incompetence.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*checks thread*

*sigh*

*leaves thread*
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When will the teachers realize they don't make enough money and all quit their jobs.

There are lita of jobs available Get one that pays better and make the breeders suffer until they pay more for their crotch fruit's education.

Only through suffering will they learn.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: It isn't even at its lowest point yet.
Conservatives have been at war with teachers for as long as I can remember and they are getting very close to changing the system over to a private charter school system.
As soon as that is complete ,the people teaching your children will be earning around minimum wage just like those nice people that take care of grandma in the elderly care facility.


Many of the worst public school districts haven't seen a conservative in over 50 years.

Please explain how the "conservatives" in these areas have destroyed public education.
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When will the teachers realize they don't make enough money and all quit their jobs.

There are lita of jobs available Get one that pays better and make the breeders suffer until they pay more for their crotch fruit's education.

Only through suffering will they learn.


"lita" is not a word. Unless you're referring to a slutty female wrestler. Listen to a teacher.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: When will the teachers realize they don't make enough money and all quit their jobs.

There are lita of jobs available Get one that pays better and make the breeders suffer until they pay more for their crotch fruit's education.

Only through suffering will they learn.


There aren't "lots of jobs" for these people.  Most are bottom middle tier intelligence individuals.  If they could do better they would.

Instead they settle on a good enough job where they can't really get fired and they're never held accountable to produce anything of value.  In exchange they live a modest lifestyle without stress of losing their job, enjoy full benefits, and get to expect a decent retirement.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

starsrift: AmbassadorBooze: When will the teachers realize they don't make enough money and all quit their jobs.

There are lita of jobs available Get one that pays better and make the breeders suffer until they pay more for their crotch fruit's education.

Only through suffering will they learn.

"lita" is not a word. Unless you're referring to a slutty female wrestler. Listen to a teacher.


Its clearly a type-o of "lots" based on the keyboard  proximity of the mistyped letters.

Maybe before throwing stones at others, you should evaluate yourself first.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.


Agreed.  Also:

nationwide teachers on average make 19.2% less annually when compared with similarly educated workers, NEA officials said.

Do you really need a postgraduate education, and the mountain of debt that goes with it, to teach 3rd grade math and reading?  Genuinely asking; maybe there's an outstanding reason for that. But it seems a bit silly.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Third Man: FriarReb98: WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.

This is honestly one of the reasons I got out before I got too deep into it, the realization that 99% of schools would rather I got a masters in education than a masters in history. The horror stories by my friends who got their M.Ed's is enough for me.

Hey, it could have been worse.  You could have gotten a doctorate in history like me!

/number of times in my life I've taught a history class: zero


Again depends on your state. Around here, ANY teacher is expected to have a masters in either education, or a field connected to what they want to make their primary teaching career at higher levels.

I had guys with PHD's as biology teachers in HS. I have a insanely educated friend who made his nut early on, and went back and now teaches high school economics.

But also our schools look for qualified teachers, in either they have real world experience or came from more than the university of the beach that their friend said was a fun school and an easy 4 years, and are quick to boot them before they get tenure if they don't demonstrate their skills, (at still an insanely early time frame), and we are willing to pay for it.

Also our schools here are hyper local. A lot of people in my state biatch about how every 5 miles (mind you, it may have 50k people in it) is its own district. It gives a lot of choice in to how stuff is run and allocated, and the average reasonable person a voice. You look at other states and a school district encompasses such an insanely large and diverse area, you start losing the voice to tailor what it does to the loudest person in the room, who is almost never right.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I new this growing up


Spelling checks out.
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When you can't hire enough of something, that's when the pay is too low. It's a self correcting problem. Of course, someone will come along and try to externally correct it.
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.


You don't need a masters degree in your subject to teach high school. The bachelors degrees that most teachers get come with an education component but the vast majority of the subject specific classes are still taught. For myself, my bachelors in mathematics education was only a couple classes short of a bachelors in mathematics. I went ahead and took those classes so my bachelors is in mathematics and mathematics education. I teach in Utah and still make decent pay, including a masters degree and a $4k annual bonus for teaching in math, science or sped. Plus I'm on a pension plan that credits 2% per year of teaching. If I retire at 61 I'll get 62% of my salary which will be six figures by then. Granted, still relatively poor compared to the next level up but not bad. I plan on flight instructing after I retire for the hookers and blow splash cash.
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Naido: WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.

Agreed.  Also:

nationwide teachers on average make 19.2% less annually when compared with similarly educated workers, NEA officials said.

Do you really need a postgraduate education, and the mountain of debt that goes with it, to teach 3rd grade math and reading?  Genuinely asking; maybe there's an outstanding reason for that. But it seems a bit silly.


Actually modern education degrees are there to help the teacher deal with lots of social, mental issues in the student body to try and get more students to finish.

Just wanting to educate is pretty poor preparation for all the crap going on in schools these days. 50% of the class now comes with an IEP.

Now I will be the first to admit that academic standards are dropping. But that's because school as become more of a warehousing kids project than a teaching environment.  Not because of a degree that the teacher has.

Class sizes increased. Curriculum was simplified. Teachers are out of pockets for their own supplies.

Let's face it. It a shiat job.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

powhound: You don't need a masters degree in your subject to teach high school. The bachelors degrees that most teachers get come with an education component but the vast majority of the subject specific classes are still taught. For myself, my bachelors in mathematics education was only a couple classes short of a bachelors in mathematics. I went ahead and took those classes so my bachelors is in mathematics and mathematics education. I teach in Utah and still make decent pay, including a masters degree and a $4k annual bonus for teaching in math, science or sped. Plus I'm on a pension plan that credits 2% per year of teaching. If I retire at 61 I'll get 62% of my salary which will be six figures by then. Granted, still relatively poor compared to the next level up but not bad. I plan on flight instructing after I retire for the hookers and blow splash cash.


wait, what? $4k annual bonus? As in you will get an additional $4k every year?

I have never seen a bonus in my 18 years teaching. I can count the number of years with raises on two hands and the total value of those raises on the same two hands.

1.45% was my last raise a few years ago. I got a $5k raise this year due to the incumbent governors campaign in GA to use federal dollars to buy state educators votes.

Fortunate to have meetings with state system office the past two days. We were told the next few years are going to be rough. As in furloughs, drops in enrollments, laying off adjuncts, then instructors, then asst. profs, offering "voluntary early separations", increasing teaching loads, program eliminations, etc.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: No. That they need to have a degree in "education" or an equivalent is the problem. Teachers no longer need to know the subject, they only need to be an "educator." When I was in high school, before this nonsense began, my teachers in physics, chemistry and trigonometry had master's degrees in the subject, and so did some English teachers. Language teachers either had appropriate degrees or they were native speakers. They wanted to educate and you don't need a degree in that to do it.


There are PhDs who don't know the first thing about teaching, and are shocked when 80% of their students fail the class.

For example, I took Honors Physics during my freshman year. I had already taken physics in high school, as had almost every other student in the class. The first test had a mean score of 37, and the highest was 80. This was the same course that had been taught for 100 years, and the professor should have had access to a bank of thousands of test questions that had been PROVEN to be both valid and reliable over time.

Whom do you think the professor blamed? Himself, for his inability to teach effectively? No, he did not. Did he do a post-test question analysis to see if the questions were both valid and reliable? No, he did not. Did he blame the students for not taking the class seriously, or not doing the homework? You bet your ass he did.

It took a group of students complaining to the department head for a retest, with the test made by someone other than the professor. Mean score rose to 70, with several people scoring 100, which is what one should expect with proper test design.

A degree in Education, and a degree in the subject matter, would be preferred, but it's too expensive for students to get both, and schools don't pay more if you have both.

THEN you have to get into issues of class size, socioeconomic factors that affect students and directly impact learning (a stable, supportive home, with food and clean clothes), requiring teachers to be legally liable to spot and report suspicions of abuse, administration that couldn't find its ass with both hands, etc. Oh, and have that teacher be ready to become a human shield when some kid decides to shoot up the place.

But yeah, requiring some coursework in education is THE root of all school problems.

/facepalm
//headdesk
///headpalmfacedesk
 
