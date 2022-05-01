 Skip to content
(YouTube)   It's springtime and Fark's favorite bridge awakens from its long winter hibernation
878 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 12:50 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If I go real slow we'll be shorter somehow."

I had a camper trailer for a long time. The stuff on top sticks up a lot, probably 18 inches higher then the roof. And the roof was higher in the middle than the ends. I went to a lot of trouble to properly measure the height and I wanted a foot pad more anywhere I went.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can never trust signs.  I scrapped up my van's roof in a parking garage that boldly declared 9 ft clearance.  My van is 8' 2".
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


IT HUNGERS. FOR MORE.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the driver figured if he ignored the warnings and just drove slowly, nothing bad would happen.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how he slows down to be careful. He knows he's close or over, but decides "fark it, I'm going anyway." Then instead of stopping or trying to back out he just keeps going. I guess he was committed and decided there was no turning back.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: You can never trust signs.  I scrapped up my van's roof in a parking garage that boldly declared 9 ft clearance.  My van is 8' 2".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand drivers just forgetting or not noticing the warning, but this guy clearly saw the warning and slowed down. Yet he carried on. If you buy a trailer like that the very first thing to do is note the height and have a sticker in the cab with that height.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I can understand drivers just forgetting or not noticing the warning, but this guy clearly saw the warning and slowed down. Yet he carried on. If you buy a trailer like that the very first thing to do is note the height and have a sticker in the cab with that height.


Devil's advocate:  They missed the first sign, saw the subsequent signs, but had some jackass on their ass honking, which caused anxiety, and rather than hold up ALL traffic and risk a road rage shooting, they figured they'd give it a shot.

Other people are arseholes on the road.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Carter Pewterschmidt: I can understand drivers just forgetting or not noticing the warning, but this guy clearly saw the warning and slowed down. Yet he carried on. If you buy a trailer like that the very first thing to do is note the height and have a sticker in the cab with that height.

Devil's advocate:  They missed the first sign, saw the subsequent signs, but had some jackass on their ass honking, which caused anxiety, and rather than hold up ALL traffic and risk a road rage shooting, they figured they'd give it a shot.

Other people are arseholes on the road.


Not a very good devil. It's two lanes going the same direction. Anyone stuck behind them would've just gone around them on the right (yes, contrary to popular belief, it's legal to pass on the right when there's a lane there).
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Carter Pewterschmidt: I can understand drivers just forgetting or not noticing the warning, but this guy clearly saw the warning and slowed down. Yet he carried on. If you buy a trailer like that the very first thing to do is note the height and have a sticker in the cab with that height.

Devil's advocate:  They missed the first sign, saw the subsequent signs, but had some jackass on their ass honking, which caused anxiety, and rather than hold up ALL traffic and risk a road rage shooting, they figured they'd give it a shot.

Other people are arseholes on the road.


I believe the honking was the truck next to him, trying to let him know he was losing all his roof shiat.
 
midigod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Devil's advocate: They missed the first sign, saw the subsequent signs, but had some jackass on their ass honking, which caused anxiety, and rather than hold up ALL traffic and risk a road rage shooting, they figured they'd give it a shot.

Other people are arseholes on the road.


There was no one behind him at all. it was the pickup next to him that was honking, trying to get him to stop.
 
Thrag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just a little off the top.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesn't get old
Like the three stooges of the webcam era
 
Gough
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

natazha: You can never trust signs.  I scrapped up my van's roof in a parking garage that boldly declared 9 ft clearance.  My van is 8' 2".


We did the same...the garage put a speed bump directly under a concrete beam.
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe its a rental. Hope he got extra idiot insurance.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sums up most of the RV demographic...I"m sure they will blame someone else for the damage.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I can understand drivers just forgetting or not noticing the warning, but this guy clearly saw the warning and slowed down. Yet he carried on. If you buy a trailer like that the very first thing to do is note the height and have a sticker in the cab with that height.


And make sure the height is checked when the camper or truck is empty and the tires are at maximum air pressure, so it is the tallest it can be.

I grew up in a town with an underpass that went under 8 RR tracks and yes, it was a slope down and a slope up. Invariably trucks would get stuck and they had to let air out of the tires until they could move again. The longer the ruck, the more likely it is that it would get stuck.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neilbradley: DeathByGeekSquad: Carter Pewterschmidt: I can understand drivers just forgetting or not noticing the warning, but this guy clearly saw the warning and slowed down. Yet he carried on. If you buy a trailer like that the very first thing to do is note the height and have a sticker in the cab with that height.

Devil's advocate:  They missed the first sign, saw the subsequent signs, but had some jackass on their ass honking, which caused anxiety, and rather than hold up ALL traffic and risk a road rage shooting, they figured they'd give it a shot.

Other people are arseholes on the road.

Not a very good devil. It's two lanes going the same direction. Anyone stuck behind them would've just gone around them on the right (yes, contrary to popular belief, it's legal to pass on the right when there's a lane there).


You're not backing that trailer up all the way to a turn off once you get to the bridge area.  The thought was that for a moment, trailer stops entirely, then conducts a short maneuver to access the ramp to the right.

One can picture the hooting and hollering.
 
