(ABC7 New York)   Stabbed and busted   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Times Square, Manhattan, 42nd Street, Broadway, Eighth Avenue, Seventh Avenue, 39-year-old man, sharp weapon  
320 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 12:20 PM (20 minutes ago)



9 Comments     (+0 »)
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See? This is why gun control wouldn't work.

I am very intelligent.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Come on, subby. Stab and Busters.

Slackin.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You do not fark around when playing skee-ball
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
someone had Stabby Bucks on them
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many tickets did he win for stabbing the guy?
 
Veloram
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: You do not fark around when playing skee-ball Pump It Up


FTFY
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Head pop! Head pop!! HEAD POP!!! HEAD POP!!!!
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aw, the kids whose parents started brawls at Chuck E Cheese have grown up. Isn't that sweet?
 
