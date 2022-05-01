 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The food is so hot at the Dim Sum Palace in Chinatown that the FDNY gave it five alarms   (boweryboogie.com) divider line
rjakobi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aw dammit.

I remember going there when I visited in 2010.  Wonderful shouty atmosphere and best hot and sour soup I've ever tasted.  Here's to a quick recovery.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...That appears to be a rendering...not a photo...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I liked that place.
 
