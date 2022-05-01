 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Seltzer)   If a crashed truck spills White Claw all over the road, where do you bury the survivors?   (943litefm.com) divider line
40
    More: Obvious, Hutchinson River Parkway, Hutchinson River, time of their post, recent years, Westchester County Police Department, Hard seltzers, The Bronx, Road  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 11:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried white claw once.  I bought a 6 pack and over the course of the night drank about 4-5.


Not sure what fake sugar or whatever they put in it but I woke up the next day with diarrhea something awful.  Also, point of contention: seltzer has no sweeteners in it, so it probably should not be called seltzer.

So, won't ever be drinking that again.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good start.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better hose it off or it will attract a swarm of bachelorette partiers.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Red Bull and vodak just isn't a shiatty enough combination anymore.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't be any.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was dating a woman back when white claw made its debut. She started bringing it over regularly and there was always some left. Jeez does that stuff make your poop weird; I think it said something about wage inequality.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I tried white claw once.  I bought a 6 pack and over the course of the night drank about 4-5.


Not sure what fake sugar or whatever they put in it but I woke up the next day with diarrhea something awful.  Also, point of contention: seltzer has no sweeteners in it, so it probably should not be called seltzer.

So, won't ever be drinking that again.


I get a splitting headache from drinking it.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: When Red Bull and vodak just isn't a shiatty enough combination anymore.


I was never into mixing caffeine and booze. I know the 14 percent ABV is probably a bigger reason I got sick off of Four Loko in my early 20s but I stomached it better after the banned to caffinated version. I find the seltzers are ok. They're refreshing if you're hanging out outside dooring the summer.

An out of town trucker hit's that bridge like 3-4 times a year. I'm not an engineer but you'd think do something get a higher clearance like lower the road.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently there are physics laws, even for claws.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brain autocorrected it to "White Clam" when I first started seeing it.  I was puzzled as to why people would be drinking pasta sauce from a can at the ballpark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageIngredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When Red Bull and vodak just isn't a shiatty enough combination anymore.


Wide awake drunks can sometimes be a problem
 
wildlifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: When Red Bull and vodak just isn't a shiatty enough combination anymore.


I beg to differ..
I nominate Jeppson's Malort for the nastiest alcohol known to man.

/Cool tag line.. Tonight's the night, you fight your dad.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You don't bury them, Subby.  You burn them. It's the only way to stop the contagion.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
in addition to being revolting, all of these seltzers are absurdly expensive
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Link][Fark user image image 95x160]Ingredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?


Huh, I thought there was some sort of fake sugar in it or something.  Guess I was wrong

In any case, it didn't agree with me and I won't ever drink it again.

And seltzer has no sugar.  That's a full sugar soda with alcohol added.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I tried white claw once.  I bought a 6 pack and over the course of the night drank about 4-5.


Not sure what fake sugar or whatever they put in it but I woke up the next day with diarrhea something awful.  Also, point of contention: seltzer has no sweeteners in it, so it probably should not be called seltzer.

So, won't ever be drinking that again.


Truly is just as bad.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How is White Claw popular, but Zima has a bad rep? I liked Zima just to have a change at the end of a long night of drinking.
 
Froman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcos P: IRestoreFurniture: I tried white claw once.  I bought a 6 pack and over the course of the night drank about 4-5.


Not sure what fake sugar or whatever they put in it but I woke up the next day with diarrhea something awful.  Also, point of contention: seltzer has no sweeteners in it, so it probably should not be called seltzer.

So, won't ever be drinking that again.

I get a splitting headache from drinking it.


Looks super acidic, from the ingredients. Would be really gut irritating and dehydrating. A lot of craft beers are like that too.
 
uberalice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Fark user image 95x160]Ingredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?


Natural flavors is code for High Fructose Corn Syrup.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I tried this by accident at the Chicago Zoo while taking the kiddos. I didn't realize it's a lame alcoholic drink. I thought it was like a flavored carbonated water. It tastes awful. And I have a high booze tolerance so one doesn't get me anywhere near as buzzed as needed to deal with children. So I finished it solely because it was paid for it
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I tried white claw once.  I bought a 6 pack and over the course of the night drank about 4-5.


Not sure what fake sugar or whatever they put in it but I woke up the next day with diarrhea something awful.  Also, point of contention: seltzer has no sweeteners in it, so it probably should not be called seltzer.

So, won't ever be drinking that again.


So it's the alcoholic version of sugar free gummies.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: buravirgil: [Link][Fark user image image 95x160]Ingredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?

Huh, I thought there was some sort of fake sugar in it or something.  Guess I was wrong

In any case, it didn't agree with me and I won't ever drink it again.

And seltzer has no sugar.  That's a full sugar soda with alcohol added.



Not quite.  It has a little sugar, but not even near what a soda has.  One 16oz white claw has 2g sugar.  One 12oz can of coke has 39g sugar.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Sexy Jesus: When Red Bull and vodak just isn't a shiatty enough combination anymore.

I beg to differ..
I nominate Jeppson's Malort for the nastiest alcohol known to man.

/Cool tag line.. Tonight's the night, you fight your dad.


ever have a shot of Jagermeister? that is some foul tasting fluid.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WyDave: My brain autocorrected it to "White Clam" when I first started seeing it.  I was puzzled as to why people would be drinking pasta sauce from a can at the ballpark.


[Fark user image image 225x224]


My first thought was "White Castle." I imagined that the skidmarks must have been a mile long
 
patowen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The county road runs alongside my home, and every week or so I walk along the ditch with my tongs and pick up the garbage.  It's been pretty consistent:  10% fast food bags, 10% Heineken bottles, 30% light beer cans & bottles and 50% White Claw cans.  Also, someone regularly puts their White Claw empties carefully back in the carton then ditches the whole thing.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WyDave: My brain autocorrected it to "White Clam" when I first started seeing it.  I was puzzled as to why people would be drinking pasta sauce from a can at the ballpark.


[Fark user image image 225x224]


You're not too far off - this is a thing that exists
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: IRestoreFurniture: buravirgil: [Link][Fark user image image 95x160]Ingredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?

Huh, I thought there was some sort of fake sugar in it or something.  Guess I was wrong

In any case, it didn't agree with me and I won't ever drink it again.

And seltzer has no sugar.  That's a full sugar soda with alcohol added.


Not quite.  It has a little sugar, but not even near what a soda has.  One 16oz white claw has 2g sugar.  One 12oz can of coke has 39g sugar.


Eh, whatever voodoo is in that can, I don't want it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
White Girl Summer is startin early y'all!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trick question.  What if the survivors want to be cremated and not have their ashes buried?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's where the white wimman at.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

uberalice: buravirgil: [Fark user image 95x160]Ingredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?

Natural flavors is code for High Fructose Corn Syrup.


Can't confirm that...source?
For over twenty years, there have been many books, news exposes, and documentaries on the food industry's research with additives and the nearly meaningless distinctions of natural and artificial. Just a smidgen of the molecules isolated by chemists can impart intensely strong odors and tastes.

Animal fats enjoy a handful of euphemisms in the industry, such as tallow and gelatin.

But I'm not finding HFCS being hidden as a flavoring and I'm aware of how cane sugar was replaced by corn growers and subsidies...cane sugar has become "boutique"...which is probably why it is being used in a trendy beverage.

But
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buravirgil: uberalice: buravirgil: [Fark user image 95x160]Ingredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?

Natural flavors is code for High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Can't confirm that...source?
For over twenty years, there have been many books, news exposes, and documentaries on the food industry's research with additives and the nearly meaningless distinctions of natural and artificial. Just a smidgen of the molecules isolated by chemists can impart intensely strong odors and tastes.

Animal fats enjoy a handful of euphemisms in the industry, such as tallow and gelatin.

But I'm not finding HFCS being hidden as a flavoring and I'm aware of how cane sugar was replaced by corn growers and subsidies...cane sugar has become "boutique"...which is probably why it is being used in a trendy beverage.

But


Gelatin is a protein, not any kind of fat.
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

benelane: I was dating a woman back when white claw made its debut. She started bringing it over regularly and there was always some left. Jeez does that stuff make your poop weird; I think it said something about wage inequality.


Your poop was vocal about wage equality?

Are the tabs you ingest the size of a full sheet of paper?
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: How is White Claw popular, but Zima has a bad rep? I liked Zima just to have a change at the end of a long night of drinking.


They tried to sell Zima to Gen X. Yeah, good luck.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: IRestoreFurniture: I tried white claw once.  I bought a 6 pack and over the course of the night drank about 4-5.


Not sure what fake sugar or whatever they put in it but I woke up the next day with diarrhea something awful.  Also, point of contention: seltzer has no sweeteners in it, so it probably should not be called seltzer.

So, won't ever be drinking that again.

So it's the alcoholic version of sugar free gummies.


I guess there's no fake sugar, but something in it gave me the same reaction.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Gelatin is a protein, not any kind of fat.


Thanks for the correction...I conflated products from slaughter houses.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: IRestoreFurniture: buravirgil: [Link][Fark user image image 95x160]Ingredients:
Purified carbonated water, alcohol,
natural flavors, cane sugar, citric acid,
natural blackberry juice concentrate, sodium citrate.

Blame Cuba?

Huh, I thought there was some sort of fake sugar in it or something.  Guess I was wrong

In any case, it didn't agree with me and I won't ever drink it again.

And seltzer has no sugar.  That's a full sugar soda with alcohol added.


Not quite.  It has a little sugar, but not even near what a soda has.  One 16oz white claw has 2g sugar.  One 12oz can of coke has 39g sugar.


According to Carb Manager there are a few White claw versions that are keto friendly.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.