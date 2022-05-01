 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   In what's sure to be a pain, Brits in Spain may no longer employ the lane   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1219 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because of course EU drivers are made welcome in England.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the ones that voted for brexit: This is what you voted for, enjoy.

To the ones that voted remain: I'm sorry, but your countrymen are terminally stupid.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they included a stock photo of a woman driving an automobile to illustrate British ex-pats not being able to drive an automobile in Spain.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spain can do as it pleases. Britain made a mess; Expats had time to trade their UK licenses for Spanish. Podemos chupar un pedo de mi ano.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're living in Spain, can't they just get a Spain drivers license?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Above: File photo of a woman driving a car

Thanks Daily Mail.  This article was certainly enhanced by that addition.
 
Eutychus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Yes, because of course EU drivers are made welcome in England.


EU driving licences are valid in the UK provided you do not become a resident in the UK. The reverse is also true. The problem referred to in TFA is ex-pat Brits who have never bothered changing their driving licences to their place of residence, in much the same way many never bother to learn the language.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eutychus: Armchair_Invective: Yes, because of course EU drivers are made welcome in England.

EU driving licences are valid in the UK provided you do not become a resident in the UK. The reverse is also true. The problem referred to in TFA is ex-pat Brits who have never bothered changing their driving licences to their place of residence, in much the same way many never bother to learn the language.


How American of them.
 
Eutychus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: If they're living in Spain, can't they just get a Spain drivers license?


Back in the day I had one year after establishing residency in which to swap my UK licence for a French one. After that, I would have had to take a whole new test.

/almost had to retake the test because I'd understood I had to wait one year before swapping...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eutychus: abhorrent1: If they're living in Spain, can't they just get a Spain drivers license?

Back in the day I had one year after establishing residency in which to swap my UK licence for a French one. After that, I would have had to take a whole new test.

/almost had to retake the test because I'd understood I had to wait one year before swapping...


It was the same for me. I had a year's grace period to use my American DL before having to test for a Swedish one.
Now I think it's harsher.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Above: File photo of a woman driving a car

Thanks Daily Mail.  This article was certainly enhanced by that addition.


I had no idea what they were talking about until I saw that photo.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too await our resident Brexit apologist to show up and tell us how this is actually a good thing.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: To the ones that voted for brexit: This is what you voted for, enjoy.

To the ones that voted remain: I'm sorry, but your countrymen are terminally stupid.


This is the exact same rule in effect in the U.S. between States. If a New York resident visits Florida as a tourist, they can drive on their NY license. If a New York resident moves to Florida to establish residency, they have 30 days to get a Florida driver's license after which they are not allowed to drive in Florida on their NY license.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Smoking GNU: To the ones that voted for brexit: This is what you voted for, enjoy.

To the ones that voted remain: I'm sorry, but your countrymen are terminally stupid.

This is the exact same rule in effect in the U.S. between States. If a New York resident visits Florida as a tourist, they can drive on their NY license. If a New York resident moves to Florida to establish residency, they have 30 days to get a Florida driver's license after which they are not allowed to drive in Florida on their NY license.


In NY we have the problem of people registering their cars in PA using a family or friends address.


There is little to no enforcement.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Brits in Spain will now mostly complain...
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they just say "British immigrants in Spain..." calling them expats is clearly intended to decieve
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should go home and raise the IQs of both countries.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British immigrants are shocked to find out they have to follow the local law.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: To the ones that voted for brexit: This is what you voted for, enjoy.

To the ones that voted remain: I'm sorry, but your countrymen are terminally stupid.


101soundboards.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: In NY we have the problem of people registering their cars in PA using a family or friends address.


There is little to no enforcement.


I suspect there is little to no enforcement in Spain either.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can always take the bus ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain tells Europe to go fark themselves and then acts surprised when they're told the same back.

How the hell did you wussies ever control most of the world?
 
senor peacock
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Spain can do as it pleases. Britain made a mess; Expats had time to trade their UK licenses for Spanish. Podemos chupar un pedo de mi ano.


?podemos?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Britain tells Europe to go fark themselves and then acts surprised when they're told the same back.

How the hell did you wussies ever control most of the world?


They were pretty desperate for food that hadn't had the flavor boiled out of it.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Britain tells Europe to go fark themselves and then acts surprised when they're told the same back.

How the hell did you wussies ever control most of the world?


Entitlement fueled both situations.

And we Murrcans learned the art of entitlement from watching our parent country.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

senor peacock: TypoFlyspray: Spain can do as it pleases. Britain made a mess; Expats had time to trade their UK licenses for Spanish. Podemos chupar un pedo de mi ano.

?podemos?


Este... Yo no soy "nosotros" aquí...
 
senor peacock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: senor peacock: TypoFlyspray: Spain can do as it pleases. Britain made a mess; Expats had time to trade their UK licenses for Spanish. Podemos chupar un pedo de mi ano.

?podemos?

Este... Yo no soy "nosotros" aquí...


don't get me wrong,

No one is trying to kink shame here, just requesting clarification
 
ukexpat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eutychus: Armchair_Invective: Yes, because of course EU drivers are made welcome in England.

EU driving licences are valid in the UK provided you do not become a resident in the UK. The reverse is also true. The problem referred to in TFA is ex-pat Brits who have never bothered changing their driving licences to their place of residence, in much the same way many never bother to learn the language.


But if you shout at the locals in English long enough and loud enough, they will understand you...

/used to work with a couple of wankers like that.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Eutychus: abhorrent1: If they're living in Spain, can't they just get a Spain drivers license?

Back in the day I had one year after establishing residency in which to swap my UK licence for a French one. After that, I would have had to take a whole new test.

/almost had to retake the test because I'd understood I had to wait one year before swapping...

It was the same for me. I had a year's grace period to use my American DL before having to test for a Swedish one.
Now I think it's harsher.


When we got to Germany we tried to swap our California DLs for german ones. No go, reason being: California let's people drive at 16 and since you can't drive in germany until 18 no exchange for you. I said being that I'm in my 40s can you tell this is not my situation? Nein nein steht geschrieben and Vorschriften gonna Vorschrift. So no swap possible.

So then I produced my Swiss DL and said "can I swap it for a Swiss one?" And that was all good. He took my Swiss and I got my german dl w out having to spend 3k euros
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

senor peacock: TypoFlyspray: Spain can do as it pleases. Britain made a mess; Expats had time to trade their UK licenses for Spanish. Podemos chupar un pedo de mi ano.

?podemos?


Pueden.
/ Ojala que Dios lo condene tan mucho!
// Soy tanto estupido.
/// Tres!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
in real life all sorts of moms and dads will get tickets from friendly policeman because moms and dads have jobs to get to. regular everyday people will get screwed and you talk politics.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Spain can do as it pleases. Britain made a mess; Expats had time to trade their UK licenses for Spanish. Podemos chupar un pedo de mi ano.


Isn't that "we can suck a fart?"
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As an English expat who lives in Spain I can clarify a couple of things.

Firstly, if you become resident here, you were legally obliged to exchange your UK licence for a Spanish one within two years. All this entailed was taking a simple medical test and paying something like €20 administration fee. I did this a few years ago.

Secondly, yes they can now just take an exam to get the Spanish licence. This does include a theory test, but I believe this can be taken in English (and a number of other languages like farsi, hindi and Chinese).
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: As an English expat who lives in Spain I can clarify a couple of things.

Firstly, if you become resident here, you were legally obliged to exchange your UK licence for a Spanish one within two years. All this entailed was taking a simple medical test and paying something like €20 administration fee. I did this a few years ago.

Secondly, yes they can now just take an exam to get the Spanish licence. This does include a theory test, but I believe this can be taken in English (and a number of other languages like farsi, hindi and Chinese).


I just wanna say that I love your Dobosh tortes.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eutychus: abhorrent1: If they're living in Spain, can't they just get a Spain drivers license?

Back in the day I had one year after establishing residency in which to swap my UK licence for a French one. After that, I would have had to take a whole new test.

/almost had to retake the test because I'd understood I had to wait one year before swapping...


How hard are the tests over there? Here they're easy as hell. I mean, my ex-mother-in-law has a DL so...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Yes, because of course EU drivers are made welcome in England.


Yes, they are. EU citizens living in the UK can happily drive on their EU licences. You can drive in Great Britain on your full, valid driving licence - Driving in Great Britain on a non-GB licence - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eutychus: Armchair_Invective: Yes, because of course EU drivers are made welcome in England.

EU driving licences are valid in the UK provided you do not become a resident in the UK. The reverse is also true. The problem referred to in TFA is ex-pat Brits who have never bothered changing their driving licences to their place of residence, in much the same way many never bother to learn the language.


Nope. See link above. EU citizens who are resident here can drive on their EU licences. And, as TFA points out, every other EU country now lets UK citizens resident in their countries drive on their UK licences.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TypoFlyspray: Spain can do as it pleases. Britain made a mess; Expats had time to trade their UK licenses for Spanish. Podemos chupar un pedo de mi ano.

Isn't that "we can suck a fart?"



Should have been: Pueden chupar un pedo de mi ano.

Conjugation sucks.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If they're living in Spain, can't they just get a Spain drivers license?


Yes they could have, but that would require them to admit that Brexit wasn't unicorns and rainbows and that they were lied to by the likes of the Daily Mail.

This is ostriches complaining that the leopards are eating their face.
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith criticised the Spanish authorities, saying: 'It's a case of "Manana, manana

Do do do do do
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.