(AP News)   Day 67 of WW3: Ukraine claims another general casualty, Pelosi and friends travel to Kyiv, and Russian oil depots are burning. It's your Sunday Ukraine War Thread   (apnews.com) divider line
146
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate in the days before May 9 even as their losses continue and progress mostly stalled or losing ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ftfa: "U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president before heading to Poland for talks with officials there on Sunday."

Oh yes, more grist for the conspiracy theorists. Maybe she was picking up Hunter Biden's other laptop? Or shutting down the last biolab? Why not both?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: [Fark user image 640x190]


no surprise there, the Russians were planting hints weeks ago
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian army shaken by this news: Iron Dome!
Youtube Sv0j_w65yaM
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't)

...

And I said that I'd clean up my list, but ended up helping a friend salvage food from a failing fridge last night (and will be cooking a lot of no longer frozen food today)

So, here's the link to the other group that's keeping a really comprehensive list (with specific links by country):

https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site

...

And here is my older list with charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Military aid:

Help them buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Humanitarian aid:

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy


PS.  Thank you in advance for any help you give; you really don't need to tell us.
PPS.  And if you do feel the need, at least trim this list down/off in your reply
PPPS. I have tracked down some links from vague suggestions that come up in the discussion that I find interesting; if you want me to consider linking to something, telling me to go look for a link to something that you're too lazy to do yourself is a waste of both our time
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: [Link][Fark user image image 640x190]


I'm sure that the families and friends of the passengers and crew of MH17 will be happy to know that at least this time russian is planning to shoot down an airliner deliberately rather than negligently

/ This is not a bookmark
// I don't speak my mother tongue
/// This is not a bookmark
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.


Quite a ways off. As it is that battery would be big enough to NEED a terminator to carry it with current tech. And plasma is still....very short range.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.


I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: [Link][Fark user image image 640x190]


So... Ukrainian Special Forces are actively hunting russian agents in russia.

That is horrible, hilarious, and heroic.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.


Illegal to militarize space still. No weapons of mass destruction.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey shorter, thinner, TFG...HERE...IT...COMES...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

Quite a ways off. As it is that battery would be big enough to NEED a terminator to carry it with current tech. And plasma is still....very short range.


Why haven't we adapted photon torpedoe technology to missiles?
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main link today goes to the AP which is kinda disjointed as you have to follow a bunch of links.

Here's CNN's coverage from yesterday to catch up: https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-04-30-22/index.html

And today: https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-05-01-22/index.html

Also, here's The Guardian's coverage: https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/may/01/russia-ukraine-war-volodymyr-zelenskiy-vows-ukraine-will-be-free-russian-troll-factory-spreads-disinformation-says-uk
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.


Is it really a phased plasma "rifle" is it doesn't have rifling..? Seriously, use the correct nomenclature

/ :)
// On second thoughts, let's hope that the gun-nomenclature-that-devolved-into-people-calling-each-other-incels "conversation" from yesterday's thread doesn't continue today * fingers crossed *
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sv0j_w65yaM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Nice. Iron Dome is a great fit for lessening civilian casualties. Tip of the hat to Israel.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

Is it really a phased plasma "rifle" is it doesn't have rifling..? Seriously, use the correct nomenclature

/ :)
// On second thoughts, let's hope that the gun-nomenclature-that-devolved-into-people-calling-each-other-incels "conversation" from yesterday's thread doesn't continue today * fingers crossed *


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12313017/Day-67-of-WW3-Ukraine-claims-another-general-casualty-Pelosi-friends-travel-to-Kyiv-Russian-oil-depots-are-burning-Its-your-Sunday-Ukraine-War-Thread
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

Illegal to militarize space still. No weapons of mass destruction.


Not illegal if no one knows about it! And it's not mass destruction. It's accelerated destruction!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: https://www.fark.com/comments/12313017/Day-67-of-WW3-Ukraine-claims-another-general-casualty-Pelosi-friends-travel-to-Kyiv-Russian-oil-depots-are-burning-Its-your-Sunday-Ukraine-War-Thread


Yeah that was for yesterday's thread. Ignore.
 
hawcian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

Is it really a phased plasma "rifle" is it doesn't have rifling..? Seriously, use the correct nomenclature

/ :)
// On second thoughts, let's hope that the gun-nomenclature-that-devolved-into-people-calling-each-other-incels "conversation" from yesterday's thread doesn't continue today * fingers crossed *


Okay, okay, Phased Plasma Blunderbuss it is.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

Is it really a phased plasma "rifle" is it doesn't have rifling..? Seriously, use the correct nomenclature

/ :)
// On second thoughts, let's hope that the gun-nomenclature-that-devolved-into-people-calling-each-other-incels "conversation" from yesterday's thread doesn't continue today * fingers crossed *


Maybe the plasma is the superconductor and it's a small caliber gauss weapon? Fires bolts of a weird alloy. Like a white phosphorus, spinning, projectile designed to create fatal wounds on flesh wherever it hits.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.


I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: https://www.fark.com/comments/12313017/Day-67-of-WW3-Ukraine-claims-another-general-casualty-Pelosi-friends-travel-to-Kyiv-Russian-oil-depots-are-burning-Its-your-Sunday-Ukraine-War-Thread


* pssst * <sotto voce>That's the thread you're in :) </sotto voce>
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted this last night. Haunting and extremely cool. And prescient.

"Terve Ukraina" (Finnish 100 year old prophecy poem about Ukraine) Українські субтитри!
Youtube zVcKj5B9nz8
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

Is it really a phased plasma "rifle" is it doesn't have rifling..? Seriously, use the correct nomenclature

/ :)
// On second thoughts, let's hope that the gun-nomenclature-that-devolved-into-people-calling-each-other-incels "conversation" from yesterday's thread doesn't continue today * fingers crossed *


Isn't a plasma rifle just a flame thrower with delusions of grandeur?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift


It doesn't gotta be perfect. Humans have been throwing rocks for thousands of years. Tungsten bars from space are like the evolutionary masterpiece of rolling a Boulder down a hill.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

Illegal to militarize space still. No weapons of mass destruction.

Not illegal if no one knows about it! And it's not mass destruction. It's accelerated destruction!


The science based podcast stuff to blow your mind did an episode on rods of god...and hate to ruin your fun but apparently it's not practical/wouldn't work for a variety of reasons. It's just theoretical and was ultimately rejected as being a usable weapon.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

batlock666: ReluctantLondon: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

Is it really a phased plasma "rifle" is it doesn't have rifling..? Seriously, use the correct nomenclature

/ :)
// On second thoughts, let's hope that the gun-nomenclature-that-devolved-into-people-calling-each-other-incels "conversation" from yesterday's thread doesn't continue today * fingers crossed *

Isn't a plasma rifle just a flame thrower with delusions of grandeur?


YES! YOU WORD GOOD.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift

It doesn't gotta be perfect. Humans have been throwing rocks for thousands of years. Tungsten bars from space are like the evolutionary masterpiece of rolling a Boulder down a hill.


Right, but I think we will in fact start with the boulders and not the tungsten rods.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift

It doesn't gotta be perfect. Humans have been throwing rocks for thousands of years. Tungsten bars from space are like the evolutionary masterpiece of rolling a Boulder down a hill.

Right, but I think we will in fact start with the boulders and not the tungsten rods.


Well, they're not boulders if they're outside our atmosphere...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: namegoeshere: https://www.fark.com/comments/12313017/Day-67-of-WW3-Ukraine-claims-another-general-casualty-Pelosi-friends-travel-to-Kyiv-Russian-oil-depots-are-burning-Its-your-Sunday-Ukraine-War-Thread

* pssst * <sotto voce>That's the thread you're in :) </sotto voce>


Yeah, yeah. wrong thread. Blame it on my lack of coffee.

/what I get for trying to be helpful to last night's folks
//have a bucket of coffee, not to the bottom yet
///Slava Ukraini
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Axeofjudgement: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

Illegal to militarize space still. No weapons of mass destruction.

Not illegal if no one knows about it! And it's not mass destruction. It's accelerated destruction!

The science based podcast stuff to blow your mind did an episode on rods of god...and hate to ruin your fun but apparently it's not practical/wouldn't work for a variety of reasons. It's just theoretical and was ultimately rejected as being a usable weapon.


Why do you hate me and my belief we could one day send a glorious rain of tungsten down on someone?

Yeah, not to mention being very cost inefficient.

Just gonna have to wait till we go full Gundam and colony collapse a kinetic bombardment.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call burning Russian oil depots? A good start.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: RandomInternetComment: Axeofjudgement: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

Illegal to militarize space still. No weapons of mass destruction.

Not illegal if no one knows about it! And it's not mass destruction. It's accelerated destruction!

The science based podcast stuff to blow your mind did an episode on rods of god...and hate to ruin your fun but apparently it's not practical/wouldn't work for a variety of reasons. It's just theoretical and was ultimately rejected as being a usable weapon.

Why do you hate me and my belief we could one day send a glorious rain of tungsten down on someone?

Yeah, not to mention being very cost inefficient.

Just gonna have to wait till we go full Gundam and colony collapse a kinetic bombardment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Hooferatheart: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sv0j_w65yaM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Nice. Iron Dome is a great fit for lessening civilian casualties. Tip of the hat to Israel.


I love how most of the world is coming together to give the Ukraine our best toys.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: [Fark user image image 400x534]


This thread now has a plasma weapon subthread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sv0j_w65yaM]


If this is true, this is huge. I have been really down on Israel's lack of support for Ukraine, but sending Iron Dome would be a game changer. It also opens up the possibility of opening a front in Syria to spread Ivan out a bit thinner.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift

It doesn't gotta be perfect. Humans have been throwing rocks for thousands of years. Tungsten bars from space are like the evolutionary masterpiece of rolling a Boulder down a hill.


Why don't we just orbit the Russians and open the hatches? It would be cheaper than getting all of that tungsten to orbit.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Axeofjudgement: qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift

It doesn't gotta be perfect. Humans have been throwing rocks for thousands of years. Tungsten bars from space are like the evolutionary masterpiece of rolling a Boulder down a hill.

Why don't we just orbit the Russians and open the hatches? It would be cheaper than getting all of that tungsten to orbit.


You laugh but I totally see the true end of humanity when Elon Musk doesn't get his way or gets his feeling hurt. Then he'll get SpaceX to tow in an asteroid to threaten us all.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: ReluctantLondon: [Fark user image image 400x534]

This thread now has a plasma weapon subthread!

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark that. I'm on team kinetic.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

Is it really a phased plasma "rifle" is it doesn't have rifling..? Seriously, use the correct nomenclature

/ :)
// On second thoughts, let's hope that the gun-nomenclature-that-devolved-into-people-calling-each-other-incels "conversation" from yesterday's thread doesn't continue today * fingers crossed *


The beam is circularly polarized, which is indistinguishable from rifling.  That's how it got its name.  Everybody knows that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: CheatCommando: Axeofjudgement: qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift

It doesn't gotta be perfect. Humans have been throwing rocks for thousands of years. Tungsten bars from space are like the evolutionary masterpiece of rolling a Boulder down a hill.

Why don't we just orbit the Russians and open the hatches? It would be cheaper than getting all of that tungsten to orbit.

You laugh but I totally see the true end of humanity when Elon Musk doesn't get his way or gets his feeling hurt. Then he'll get SpaceX to tow in an asteroid to threaten us all.


He'll have to sell off the asteroid to get out of the hole his Twitter shenanigans got him into.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Axeofjudgement: qorkfiend: Axeofjudgement: Kit Fister: Still waiting for us to develop and deploy Phased Plasma Rifles in the 40-watt range.

I'm still waiting for the glorious day we unveil we did set up the Rods of God.

I suspect the first rod from god will be somewhat makeshift

It doesn't gotta be perfect. Humans have been throwing rocks for thousands of years. Tungsten bars from space are like the evolutionary masterpiece of rolling a Boulder down a hill.

Why don't we just orbit the Russians and open the hatches? It would be cheaper than getting all of that tungsten to orbit.


But what if the rods have been sitting in orbit? Then it's like a tax refund now.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artillery fire catches Russian tank crew outside vehicle.

This one is just crazy. No gore because they just disappear, but most unsettling to watch.
 
