(11 Alive)   Hey, I've got a great idea Let's put 12 FARKers on a moving bar so that they can drive it around town. What could possibly go wrong? Here, Drew, you steer   (11alive.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Downtown Atlanta, Atlanta Police, pedal pub, Buckhead, Midtown Atlanta, Peachtree Street, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Margaret Mitchell  
JK8Fan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So do all of them get a DUI?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's an example of this on GTOGer...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
""For your birthday, you're going to pedal for miles while you drink."

"We're not friends anymore."
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: So do all of them get a DUI?


The driver of the pedal pub (the operator, in charge of steering and braking at least) is sober, the patrons provide the pedal power only...but technically this should not be possible...I bet the drunks were trying to get the thing going as fast as possible and the newbie operator took a turn too hard..
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always wondered if this would happen.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
im drinking, i have to pedal and there is no bathroom.

sounds wonderful
 
Fubegra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: There's an example of this on GTOGer...


I wonder what happened to him? Nothing new on his channel in over a year. I'm thinking he either no longer works at the hosting company there, or the pandemic dried up the new material, or the boss said no more videos.
 
Katwang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just imagine driving through Mid-Town Atlanta. Minding your own business and having 15 drunk people throwing red cups at your car. I do get the feeling every trip leaves a trail of chaos. These little red bread crumbs up and down P'tree.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: JK8Fan: So do all of them get a DUI?

The driver of the pedal pub (the operator, in charge of steering and braking at least) is sober, the patrons provide the pedal power only...but technically this should not be possible...I bet the drunks were trying to get the thing going as fast as possible and the newbie operator took a turn too hard..


This

I've been on one of these things before. They are pretty heavy so speed had to be involved to get it to flip.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a choice... crash or heart attack
 
