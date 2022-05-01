 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Reset the clock, Ukrainian edition
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
Wobambo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now rather minor, innit he though?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Now rather minor, innit he though?


Blimey
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, death is preferable to living in Russia.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nailed with the first shell, that was an M982 round.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?


They didn't want to hit the town to the right.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Now rather minor, innit he though?


Great, now Matt Gaetz will try to fark him.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: [Fark user image image 850x461]


I wonder if the artillery crews were listening to Pavoratti at the time.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?


Indirect fire isn't always the most accurate
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Russian_generals_killed_during_the_2022_invasion_of_Ukraine

On the list!
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

They didn't want to hit the town to the right.


Unlike Russia, most armies do try to limit civilian casualties.
These strikes make me think that Russia really didn't think this through. Ukraine is not backing down, and we're happy to give them hardware and tip them off on what the best targets are.
 
Theeng
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good, the more brass that bite it the more likely one of them decides Putin needs to go.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS FROM UKRAINE:

War over; weed legalized!

Fark user image
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

Indirect fire isn't always the most accurate


that first shot sure as hell was :)
I guess they have several artillery pieces firing with slightly different coordinates to see which are closest?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

They didn't want to hit the town to the right.

Unlike Russia, most armies do try to limit civilian casualties.
These strikes make me think that Russia really didn't think this through. Ukraine is not backing down, and we're happy to give them hardware and tip them off on what the best targets are.


Only the first shot was an M982. The rest were typical 155mm.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
kayariy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was quite a few rounds in such a short time. I'd imagine they had several pieces of artillery all taking shots at those coordinates, but I'm still not sure why you'd have such a wide spread like that unless it was intentional.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pleasant way to start my Sunday

Maybe not for some Ruskies
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christ, Russian generals have a shorter lifespan than RAF pilots during WWI.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They named the general because Russia's comms. are totally compromised.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kayariy: That was quite a few rounds in such a short time. I'd imagine they had several pieces of artillery all taking shots at those coordinates, but I'm still not sure why you'd have such a wide spread like that unless it was intentional.


It was, you want to nail anybody who survived the M982 and fled the vehicle.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: qorkfiend: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

Indirect fire isn't always the most accurate

that first shot sure as hell was :)
I guess they have several artillery pieces firing with slightly different coordinates to see which are closest?


Well maybe.

At those ranges minor differences add up, but that's why you have spotters up there to call back minor adjustments, or just blanket the whole area.
 
PunGent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Exluddite: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

They didn't want to hit the town to the right.

Unlike Russia, most armies do try to limit civilian casualties.
These strikes make me think that Russia really didn't think this through. Ukraine is not backing down, and we're happy to give them hardware and tip them off on what the best targets are.

Only the first shot was an M982. The rest were typical 155mm.


I'm not up enough on modern arty to tell...how do you know?  (not doubting you, just curious)

I was wondering if they'd left a demo surprise for the Russians in a house, and used the other arty to cover for it...

Dead is dead, good job either way.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Christ, Russian generals have a shorter lifespan than RAF pilots during WWI.


Almost like being the Talibans Number 2
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PunGent: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Exluddite: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

They didn't want to hit the town to the right.

Unlike Russia, most armies do try to limit civilian casualties.
These strikes make me think that Russia really didn't think this through. Ukraine is not backing down, and we're happy to give them hardware and tip them off on what the best targets are.

Only the first shot was an M982. The rest were typical 155mm.

I'm not up enough on modern arty to tell...how do you know?  (not doubting you, just curious)

I was wondering if they'd left a demo surprise for the Russians in a house, and used the other arty to cover for it...

Dead is dead, good job either way.


Because it hit the command vehicle near horizontally. That requires guidance fins.

Everything else was pretty much vertical. That's dumb arty.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PunGent: Only the first shot was an M982. The rest were typical 155mm.

I'm not up enough on modern arty to tell...how do you know?  (not doubting you, just curious)


I'm not familiar with many of the particulars myself, but I can assure you that this is the strongest Artie in the world.

preview.redd.it
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Russian_generals_killed_during_the_2022_invasion_of_Ukraine

On the list!


Russia has also lost a LOT of officers just below general ranks...I mean that shiat adds up.  They are running out of officers to keep the troops focused
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vlad
Seriously
i.guim.co.uk


This is how we know you're republican
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Russian_generals_killed_during_the_2022_invasion_of_Ukraine

On the list!


What's Ukrainian for "this list is incomplete, you can help by expanding it"?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: PunGent: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Exluddite: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

They didn't want to hit the town to the right.

Unlike Russia, most armies do try to limit civilian casualties.
These strikes make me think that Russia really didn't think this through. Ukraine is not backing down, and we're happy to give them hardware and tip them off on what the best targets are.

Only the first shot was an M982. The rest were typical 155mm.

I'm not up enough on modern arty to tell...how do you know?  (not doubting you, just curious)

I was wondering if they'd left a demo surprise for the Russians in a house, and used the other arty to cover for it...

Dead is dead, good job either way.

Because it hit the command vehicle near horizontally. That requires guidance fins.

Everything else was pretty much vertical. That's dumb arty.


Also, I worked on the M982's rocket assist package, I sort of know the characteristics of it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love burner phones.
 
Doodenkoff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kayariy: That was quite a few rounds in such a short time. I'd imagine they had several pieces of artillery all taking shots at those coordinates, but I'm still not sure why you'd have such a wide spread like that unless it was intentional.


Personnel and able vehicles will tend to scatter outwards from the initial strikes.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

They didn't want to hit the town to the right.


They also hit the treelines. Where someone would be hiding.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
starecat.com
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: RoboZombie: I'm not an Artie guy,but why were so many of those shots off the the left?

They didn't want to hit the town to the right.

They also hit the treelines. Where someone would be hiding.


Or trying to escape the command vehicle to.
 
Zenith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Now rather minor, innit he though?


Now 'Irrelevant' surely
 
Zenith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

JimmySecUK: Ukrainian sources are claiming this artillery strike on a 2nd Army Russian command post near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, killed Major General Andrey Simonov. It's yet to be confirmed by Russian sources but it's significant they named a specific general. https://t.co/bohq0iX56G


fark
That was intense
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now do Gerasimov.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uh...  I was under the impression that "the clock" was a reference to mass shootings along the lines of what we have in this country and cannot prevent.

I do not see how that metaphor applies to this story.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zenith: Original: Original Tweet:

JimmySecUK: Ukrainian sources are claiming this artillery strike on a 2nd Army Russian command post near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, killed Major General Andrey Simonov. It's yet to be confirmed by Russian sources but it's significant they named a specific general. https://t.co/bohq0iX56G


fark
That was intense


Wait until you see M1155 barrages.
 
Zenith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Zenith: Original: Original Tweet:

JimmySecUK: Ukrainian sources are claiming this artillery strike on a 2nd Army Russian command post near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, killed Major General Andrey Simonov. It's yet to be confirmed by Russian sources but it's significant they named a specific general. https://t.co/bohq0iX56G


fark
That was intense

Wait until you see M1155 barrages.


Don't tease me you little minx
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Uh...  I was under the impression that "the clock" was a reference to mass shootings along the lines of what we have in this country and cannot prevent.

I do not see how that metaphor applies to this story.


They've killed something like 14 generals in 2 months and 100+ officers just under flag level.

I'd say the comparison is apt.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zenith: Original: Original Tweet:

JimmySecUK: Ukrainian sources are claiming this artillery strike on a 2nd Army Russian command post near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, killed Major General Andrey Simonov. It's yet to be confirmed by Russian sources but it's significant they named a specific general. https://t.co/bohq0iX56G


fark
That was intense


Artillery is very serious business
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
if I've told you once, I've told you a million times, an artillery barrage is no time to be grazing in an open field.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: if I've told you once, I've told you a million times, an artillery barrage is no time to be grazing in an open field.


After the barrage you'll have all the open field you want
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zenith: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Zenith: Original: Original Tweet:

JimmySecUK: Ukrainian sources are claiming this artillery strike on a 2nd Army Russian command post near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, killed Major General Andrey Simonov. It's yet to be confirmed by Russian sources but it's significant they named a specific general. https://t.co/bohq0iX56G


fark
That was intense

Wait until you see M1155 barrages.

Don't tease me you little minx


I worked on C-DAEM too.
 
