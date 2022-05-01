 Skip to content
(MSN)   Oh, and when in Key West, don't feed the pelicans   (msn.com) divider line
8
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This one us already full
content.halocdn.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do NOT feed seabirds in FL, tourists. It's dumb and gets them used to humans and puts them in danger

Pelicans, especially, because they come to associate anglers with a free meal, get too close, then you have an angry pelican wrapped up in your fishing line and their beaks are sharp.

This has been a Florida PSA with pastrami
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've not seen a fish cleaning area in Florida that doesn't have Pelicans hanging around. Literally 100% of the time anyone's cleaning fish the birds will get the scraps.

I guess everyone that cleans fish in FL is a criminal.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barbecue Bob: I've not seen a fish cleaning area in Florida that doesn't have Pelicans hanging around. Literally 100% of the time anyone's cleaning fish the birds will get the scraps.

I guess everyone that cleans fish in FL is a criminal.


Chase them away, genius
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting first ad placement
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For a minute there, I thought that letting that guy off on a $32,000,000,000 bond was friggin' exorbitant...
 
Lillya
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He needs to hire Julia Roberts
 
