 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   She is truly a tree hugger   (cbsnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Root, Want, 80-foot oak tree, Earth Day, Village of Westbury, Ellison Avenue paving project, small trees, Long Island woman chains  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 May 2022 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, no!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her neighbor, Mr. Maple, has a big problem with this osk, and is no longer happy with her shade.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is quite fond of the tree, can't underst... oh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize subby thinks the headline is clever, but this is exactly the source of the term "Tree hugger"
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like the the village offered her a solution: If she wants to save the tree she can accept legal liability for it. But it sounds like she wants it both ways.

My city did something similar back in the early 90s. A guy built a tree house on a tree that overhung a road (alley really)  on the city's property. After a lot of whining in the paper and the city being cast as the bad guy they made a deal where he had to accept liability and carry insurance covering any damages. Of course when the insurance encumbrance made it difficult to sell his house a few years later he blamed the city for that too.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Swab her eyes with mace, and she'll remove it for them.
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.