(Guardian)   Every flower counts. No mow begins tomorrow   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ban HOAs.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the midnight hour
She cried "Mow, mow, mow"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: In the midnight hour
She cried "Mow, mow, mow"


I get that reference but it was much funnier in reference to the lady that got jail time.

Anyway... I'm all for it.
Yards a stupid and sprinkler systems are even more stupid.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is exactly the rational I need to let my front lawn go fallow and not worry about what the neighbors think. I'll just post a sign - Bee feeding in progress, do not mow
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care any mow

/No mow... No mow...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Honey, have you seen the dog?"
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get one of these, just whack the grass off off enough so you can see what's going on.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: This is exactly the rational I need to let my front lawn go fallow and not worry about what the neighbors think. I'll just post a sign - Bee feeding in progress, do not mow


Precisely. And it's actually beneficial.

I went to a gathering where the people built a new house two years ago. They got real biatchy because people were parking on their lawn because they paid TONS of money for their grass squares AND sprinkler system.
We walk out into the back yard and they had a vegetable garden. It's their first try at a vegetable garden and they had no idea that the company that services their lawn that costs TONS of money is basically making their yard a dead zone for pollinating insects. Their garden was pathetic and had black plastic ground cover. They had punched holes in it so the water would get to the soil. They were very proud of it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Ban HOAs.


I'm not in an HOA..But my town would not really approve of this. I've seen a lot of bees outside this year.
Big wood bees, a little honeybees. I have a wonderful rhododendron that bees just love to visit..
The little hummingbirds love it too..It's a great plant.I've even seen frogs/toads living (or visiting) under it.
It isn't flowering yet..They had their chance with the front dandelions before I mowed on Friday..
There are clover and wild violets in the back yard that they can work with..As well as
a large honeysuckle just on the other side of the fence where the back lawn meets a small patch of woods..
There are lots of flowering things for them in the neighborhood to keep them busy as bees all spring/summer
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft... I used to do No Mow January Through December.

/ I miss living in Tucson
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Get one of these, just whack the grass off off enough so you can see what's going on.

[cdn.shopify.com image 366x556]


Fark is not your personal erotica site... FFS, people going after grass now.

//
If city ordinance wouldn't light you up for Not mowing, I'd be down.  Really could do with less government nuisances and more government services... Just saying.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm not in an HOA..But my town would not really approve of this.


Because they are idiots?
It's because they are idiots right?

My town gave me a paper warning when I purchased a pop-up camper and parked it in my driveway just two days after I purchased it. I parked it there so I could fix some stuff and I needed 240v to service the AC. I called the city and they told me it's illegal because if my house caught on fire it would block my driveway. Evidently, they think a fire truck needs to be parked in my driveway during a fire. A fire truck wouldn't even fit in my driveway.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: In the midnight hour
She cried "Mow, mow, mow"


The Simpsons Moe
Youtube gKEcNqVIB4c
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So we just moved to the full-on desert, and a usually cold one right on the cold coast here, so no bees. The lawn here at the home we moved into is gonna be pulled up and pavign stones put in. Saves on water.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Make it happen. Gas is high. I could use that money for some cheap beers.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a crappy garden that has more weeds than vegetables. My neighbor is a lawn guy who has put down weed & feed , and pre emergent. He put together a raised garden with Home Depot veggies which put my garden to shame. The only success I had was two big plants that gave me about three pounds of buds. I am planting some feminine Northern lights this year and they will totally stink up his yard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

solokumba: Yards a stupid


This.

It took me years to convince my parents, who used to have a large but ultimately standard, suburban property to stop mowing all 2 acres of grass when they moved to Virginia and just maintain the suburban footprint immediately around the house.

Letting the grass grow meant more deer frequenting the area (to rest) as well as other critters.

Was nice to see lightning bugs again.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Get one of these, just whack the grass off off enough so you can see what's going on.

[cdn.shopify.com image 366x556]


We had one of those when I was growing up.  It was damn hard work and I hated every second of it.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This article is a little better. And has some useful links at the bottom. Try harder next time subby.  Can't hurt to reiterate this stuff anyway.  The news of 5 million dead bees gave me a sad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


\subby
 
