 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 887: "Street Cred" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
23
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

55 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2022 at 12:01 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Street Cred

Description: Show us pictures of streets, highways, roads, or alleys intended for motorized traffic. Difficulty: Any people should be incidental rather than the subject of the photo.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Path To Eternity"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Autumn Trail"

Yes, this is drivable.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Capturing The Moment"

State College, PA. Taken by me in April 2009.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alley in Charleston S.C.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, March 2004.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Foggy Road in Rural Pennsylvania
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heading up into Colorado National Monument from the Grand Junction entrance, as seen from the Serpent's Trail Nov 2016
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alley in downtown Missoula, MT
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To the Bat Cave! by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beachfront Avenue!
Ok, not exactly, but it's still A1A...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beachfront Avenue! by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On the usual Pokemon Go route
Rollei Infrared 35mm, 720nm filter
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trash Day
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Curves.
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.