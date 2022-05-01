 Skip to content
(News 4 San Antonio)   Not news: Police set up a bait car. Still not news: Thieves try to steal it. Fark: Using an illegal wrecker   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interestingly TFA says it's a 'fake wrecker'.  I'm pretty sure it's a real wrecker.  Merely it's being illegally operated.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I dislike the term 'wrecker' given that it usually doesn't do any of the wrecking, it merely hauls away previously created wrecks.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... bait car worked?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I dislike the term 'wrecker' given that it usually doesn't do any of the wrecking, it merely hauls away previously created wrecks.


It's not the car that gets wrecked; it's your finances and wallet.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems to have worked out pretty well. They were presumably attempting to nab a small time car thief who opportunistically steals cars (bait cars are obviously left in an easily stealable state) and instead they've nabbed crims who appear more resourced and therefore organised and who might have links to a broader organisation/network of criminal activity.
 
