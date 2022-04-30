 Skip to content
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I would kill for some of those furnishings.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I want this house moved to me so I don't have to be in Florida.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ok. That is just awesome. Too bad it's in Sarasota and costs $900,000. I want it.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I really think it's cool. Especially  the bathroom. Sadly, it's in Florida. Every house should have an orgy shower though.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I didn't see Rosie in any of the pictures, was she out for repairs at the time?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
First American House I've seen that has the washer and dryer in the kitchen.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Adorable.  Retro Jetpunk style. Love it.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
it doesn't look very comfortable, but it's very pretty.
But in the kitchen they mix up a blue and aquamarine which are too similar in colour.  I really like the aquamarine though, I love that colour... Ibizan sea.
[cries]
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would live there. My cheap side is saying that house is too expensive.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like a time capsule and is pretty cool but I'm not really a fan of the furnishings. That era of furniture holds no appeal to me, couldn't tell you why. I do like the round structure but it's a bit sterile and barren on both the inside and the outside. It's weird that a house that goes against the grain hard enough to be round would be so boring.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like the house, but not the location.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pullout range is a wild feature.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WANT. ALL. OF. THIS.

Just not in farking Floriduh.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figure out a place for a second bath, and I'm in.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: First American House I've seen that has the washer and dryer in the kitchen.


When I lived in St.Pete in the '70s my house, and my friends' houses and apartments, all had the laundry room in the kitchen, behind cute double doors.
No basements there.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks absolutely fantastic but...there's no stovetop? How are you supposed to actually cook?
 
