 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Here be dragons   (zillow.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2022 at 9:17 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like it.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Love it! Dragons could be nicer but still love it.
 
Vhale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn. So this belonged to an art museum curator? Quite a collection there.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
yeah that garden farkin rules
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am impressed with the 1-comma price tag.  Knowing what something like that would go for around me, I can only assume this neighborhood routinely struggles with errant gunfire or something.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"... and this is the monkey beekeeper's room..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.