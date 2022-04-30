 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   The Noise Factor finale is tonight at 10:30PM ET. The only fitting way to end the show is to wreck absolutely everything in sight. Metal Show Part 5 has Sepultura, Meshuggah, Gojira, Whitechapel, Cannibal Corpse, and more. We spare no one   (bigeradio.com) divider line
11
    More: Live  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2022 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Big thank you to FARK.com for helping me promote the show this past year.

Thanks a lot, I really appreciate it!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I offered to help MrsRT set up a "MrsRT's Woo Hoo NF Is Over" playoff bracket to go along with her dancing, but she declined (you did see the thread/link out in Sports for the brackets didn't you?).

_/probably for the best as it would be embarrassing if she won the whole dumb thing
_/_/sniff, sniff, the end of an era (hoists his glass in a more or less north westerly direction)
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\m/
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is a great farking lineup. Very nice.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I offered to help MrsRT set up a "MrsRT's Woo Hoo NF Is Over" playoff bracket to go along with her dancing, but she declined (you did see the thread/link out in Sports for the brackets didn't you?).

_/probably for the best as it would be embarrassing if she won the whole dumb thing
_/_/sniff, sniff, the end of an era (hoists his glass in a more or less north westerly direction)



What's important now is that MrsRT is happy. Never mind it's the end of an era -- never mind this is the last time my happy little NOISE FACTOR!!! alarm will ever go off -- never mind we're all heartbroken.

WE HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY NOW, MRSRT.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Logged in to say goodbye and thanks for all the fish, I mean music. Cosmic goodness that the last episode gets to be my sound track for Hexennacht. Thanks for the good times.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanks for all the tunes over the last year or so!   It made the pandemic a lot more tolerable.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Logged in to say goodbye and thanks for all the fish, I mean music. Cosmic goodness that the last episode gets to be my sound track for Hexennacht. Thanks for the good times.


Thank you very much!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Thanks for all the tunes over the last year or so!   It made the pandemic a lot more tolerable.


Thank you for tuning in so often. Thanks for the requests. All awesome, all the time.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: What's important now is that MrsRT is happy.


Life tends to be much easier when she's not on a rampage ... just sayin'
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.